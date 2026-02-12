Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball heads to Chestnut Hill to battle Boston College

Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie is from the New England area. Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Boston College Eagles on the road in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Stanford comes in at 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the ACC while Boston College comes in at 9-14 overall and 2-8 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford defeated Georgia Tech 95-72 as freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie scored a program freshman record 40 points. Okorie was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week as a result.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: According to the ACC student-athlete availability report, the following guys are out for Stanford: Tallis Toure, Kristers Skrinda, and Chisom Okpara. As for Boston College, Nick Petronio is out while Marko Radunovic is questionable.

On Boston College: The Eagles have not had the season they were hoping to have. They’re currently on a four game losing streak with losses at Notre Dame, vs. No. 15 Virginia, at No. 4 Duke, and vs. Miami. Their two league wins are both at home. An overtime victory over Syracuse (81-73) and a 65-62 victory over Pittsburgh. They are 8-5 at home on the season, so they’ve shown to not be an easy team to beat on their home floor. It’s away from home where they really struggle: 1-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral floors.

The Eagles are led by redshirt sophomore guard Fred Payne, who is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Redshirt junior guard Donald Hand Jr. is right behind him, averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The number three scorer is junior forward/center Boden Kapke (9.8 points & 5.7 rebounds per game). So, there’s a bit of a drop off and not a ton of depth on this Eagles team.

In ACC play, the Eagles are averaging 62.9 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field, 30.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 61.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 30.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals, 3.6 blocks, and 9.8 turnovers per game. They also average a -5.7 rebound differential and a +0.3 turnover margin per game. Their opponents in ACC play are averaging 71.0 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, 32.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 63.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is make sure Ebuka Okorie doesn’t try to do too much. It’s a homecoming game for him given he’s from the New England area. He’s coming off a huge performance against Georgia Tech and it would be easy for him to try to do too much. Stanford has to make sure he doesn’t feel the hometown pressure in a way that he overexerts himself. As long as he lets the game come to him and he does his thing, they should be fine.

Secondly, Stanford needs to defend Payne and Hand. Those are the two guys that can do the most damage by far for the Eagles. If Stanford keeps those two guys in check, Boston College is going to have a hard time making up for their production.

Finally, I’m going to highlight the 3-ball. When guys like Ryan Agarwal, Jeremy Dent-Smith, and Benny Gealer are making threes on top of Ebuka Okorie, Stanford is really tough to stop. When the 3-ball isn’t falling, Stanford becomes really vulnerable. Hopefully tonight for the Cardinal, the 3-ball will fall.

Prediction: Given it’s a homecoming for Okorie and Boston College is not a very good team, I’m gonna roll with Stanford to find a way to win this game by three points: 79-76.

