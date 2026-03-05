Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball heads to South Bend to battle Notre Dame

Dec 30, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) looks to pass the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will take on Notre Dame on the road in South Bend. Stanford comes in at 18-11 overall and 7-9 in the ACC while Notre Dame comes in at 13-16 overall and 4-12 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford defeated SMU at home on Senior Day on Saturday by a final score of 95-75. Senior Benny Gealer led the way for the Cardinal with a career-high 30 points and a career-high six steals while freshman Ebuka Okorie had 22 points.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: According to the ACC’s student-athlete availability report, the following players are out for Stanford: Anthony Batson, Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda. The following players are out for Notre Dame: Markus Burton, Kebba Njie, and Tommy Ahneman.

On Notre Dame: The Irish defeated the Cardinal 47-40 on The Farm, back in November. After that win, they went on a five game losing streak and have pretty much struggled ever since. In their most recent game, they defeated NC State 96-90 in overtime at home, so they’re coming in with a bit of momentum from that. But aside from that, it’s been a rough stretch for them to end the season.

The loss of Markus Burton, their leading scorer (18.5 points & 1.6 steals) really hurt them as he only played in 10 games this season. Guards Jalen Haralson (15.9 points), Cole Certa (12.8 points), and Braden Shrewsberry (11.8 points) have done their best to pick up the slack, but it’s clear that they really miss Burton. When you lose your top guy like that, it’s really tough. That said, Notre Dame stylistically knows how to frustrate Stanford, so they should be feeling confident to get a Senior Night win.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get a strong outing from their star freshman Ebuka Okorie. Okorie, who averages 22.7 points per game to lead the ACC, scored just seven points against the Irish when they met on The Farm. He needs to show the Irish how good he really is. If he’s able to score 17+ points, Stanford should be in a good spot to win.

Secondly, Stanford needs to not let Notre Dame dictate the pace. Notre Dame likes to muck it up with Stanford and get them to play a more grind it out style. Stanford has to make sure they play the kind of pace and style they want to and have the game go on their own terms. If that happens, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to make their free throws. A difference between wins and losses this year for the Cardinal has often been foul shooting. When they make their foul shots, they are often in a good spot to win. When they don’t make their foul shots, they tend to struggle. It’s that simple.

Prediction: Given the way Notre Dame has fallen off a cliff, I gotta roll with Stanford to find a way to win. But a Notre Dame win wouldn’t surprise me at all. Stanford 62 Notre Dame 59 is how I see this one going. I think it’ll be a slower paced game, but fast enough for the Cardinal to edge it out.

