Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball heads to Wake Forest

On Saturday at 1:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on Wake Forest on the road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Stanford comes in at 16-9 overall and 5-7 in the ACC while Wake Forest comes in at 12-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Boston College 70-64 on Wednesday on the road. Benny Gealer scored a career-high 21 points for Stanford while Ebuka Okorie had 22 points.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC’s student-athlete availability report, the following players are out for Stanford: Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda. The following player is out for Wake Forest: Nate Calmese.

On Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have had a rough season, but they’ve shown an ability to compete against top teams. Against No. 2 Michigan back in November in a game that was a semi-road game in Detroit, they lost by one point (85-84). They also lost to No. 16 Texas Tech 84-83 in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving holiday. They also lost to No. 11 North Carolina 87-84 last month and their most recent loss is last week at home against No. 24 Louisville 88-80. They seem to be a better team than their record would tell you when you look at those close losses. At the same time, their record is what it is.

The top player for the Demon Deacons is sophomore swingman Juke Harris, who is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He’s been fantastic all season long. The problem for him is he doesn’t have a super reliable number two guy though there are three additional guys scoring in double figures in guard Myles Colvin (12.2 points & 4.5 rebounds), forward Tre’Von Spillers (11.1 points & 5.5 rebounds), and Nate Calmese (10.4 points & 4.9 assists). Calmese is out, so that really hurts them. His facilitating in particular is key.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Juke Harris. He’s a talented player and has been balling out all season long. If Stanford can hold him under 20 points, that would be big.

Secondly, Ebuka Okorie needs to continue to do his thing. He’s been sensational for the Cardinal, averaging 22.4 points per game. If he has a 20+ point outing, Stanford should be in the mix.

Finally, just like against Boston College, Stanford needs to keep the 3-pointers falling. Benny Gealer shot 6-13 from 3-point range against the Eagles while the team as a whole shot 10-30. If Stanford can keep the 3-balls falling, they’ll be tough to beat.

Prediction: Wake Forest not having Calmese makes them more vulnerable and Stanford has won two games in a row. At the same time, Stanford is 3-3 on the road and hasn’t gotten a road ACC sweep yet this season (or last season) for a trip. While I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Stanford wins this game, my objective self tells me to pick Wake Forest by a narrow margin: 79-76.

