Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back vs. Georgia Tech

On Saturday at 5:00 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Georgia Tech to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the ACC while Georgia Tech comes in at 11-12 overall and 2-8 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to No. 20 Clemson at home on Wednesday by a final score of 66-64. Aidan Cammann had a career-high 19 points for Stanford.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC’s Student-Athlete Availability report, the following players are out for Stanford: Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda. The following guys are out for Georgia Tech: Peyton Marshall, Mouhamed Sylla, and Dyllan Thompson. The following guys are a game time decision for Georgia Tech: Lamar Washington and Kowacie Reeves Jr. Check the link for the latest updates.

On Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have really struggled away from home where they are a combined 1-7 (1-5 on the road; 0-2 on neutral floors). Their lone win on the road was at NC State last month in which they won 78-74. nearly defeated Cal in Berkeley on Wednesday, losing 90-85 and on New Year’s Eve, they fell to Duke on the road 85-79. So, they’ve actually competed in some of these road losses, but closing and actually securing the win is where they struggle.

The top player for the Yellow Jackets is redshirt senior forward Kowacie Reeves Jr., who is averaging 15.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He played in only six minutes against Cal, so it’s unclear if he’ll be a go against Stanford or even if he is, how effective he’ll be. If he isn’t able to play, that’s a huge loss for the Yellow Jackets. Once again, he’s listed as a game-time decision.

The number two scorer is junior forward Baye Ndongo, who is averaging 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. The number three scorer is Lamar Washington (11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists). Washington also is questionable to play. So, the Yellow Jackets really could be shorthanded in this one.

In the ACC, the Yellow Jackets average 72.9 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field, 37.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals, 4.2 blocks, and 12.4 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.8 rebound margin and a -3.1 turnover margin. Their opponents in ACC play average 80.3 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field, 33.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is get Ebuka Okorie going. Especially if the Yellow Jackets are not at full strength, Okorie projects to be the top player on the floor. If he balls out and is doing his thing (21.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, & 1.5 steals), Stanford should be in the driver’s seat to win.

Secondly, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle. Stanford actually has a +1.0 turnover margin in ACC play, so they do a better job taking care of the ball than Georgia Tech does. If that trend continues, they should be in a strong position to win.

Finally, Stanford needs to match Georgia Tech’s physicality inside. Baye Ndongo is athletic and physical inside. He’s going to look to get going in the paint. Stanford needs to contain him inside and win the battle in the paint. If they can do that, they’ll be taking away a major strength from the Yellow Jackets.

Prediction: Stanford has lost five games in a row, but I think they end the streak in this one. Georgia Tech should make this interesting, but I gotta roll with the Cardinal to come out on top. 80-74 Stanford wins is how I see this one playing out.

