Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball looks to get even with Cal in Berkeley  

Jan 24, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) shoots the ball during the first half against California Golden Bears guard Semetri (TT) Carr (3) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

On Saturday at 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the California Golden Bears on the road in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 16-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC while Cal comes in at 18-8 overall and 6-7 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Wake Forest on the road last Saturday by a final score of 68-63. Stanford led for most of the game, but the Demon Deacons battled back.

RECAP: Stanford men’s basketball falls to Wake Forest

Student-Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC’s student-athlete availability report, the following players are out for Stanford: Tallis Toure, Anthony Batson, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda. The following players are out for Cal: Jovani Ruff, Stephon Marbury, and Rytis Petraitis. Lee Dort is questionable for Cal.

On Cal: After defeating Stanford Cardinal 78-66 on The Farm last month, the California Golden Bears are looking to get a regular season sweep of the Cardinal as the rivalry shifts to Berkeley. Joe Lunardi currently has the Bears as the Next Four Out, which means they are still in the mix to get an NCAA tournament spot.

The Bears have been dealing with the loss of senior guard/forward Rytis Petraitis (5.3 points & 4.0 rebounds) for the season and also senior forward Lee Dort (8.3 points & 7.7 rebounds). During Monday’s weekly press conference, Cal head coach Mark Madsen said there is a 50/50 chance Dort would play against Stanford, so his return should be soon based on what Madsen said. Dort is the Bears’ best presence down low, so it really is important they get him back as quickly as possible.

What makes this Cal team dangerous is the fact that they have great scoring balance in junior guard Dai Dai Ames (17.1 points), sophomore guard Justin Pippen (14.9 points & 4.0 rebounds), senior forward John Camden (14.2 points & 4.7 rebounds), and senior forward Chris Bell (13.5 points). You can’t just stop one guy and expect that to solve all your problems. They have multiple weapons that you need to account for.

Since their win over Stanford, the Bears are 3-3. They defeated Miami on the road 86-85, they defeated Georgia Tech at home 90-85, and they defeated Boston College on the road 86-75. As for their losses, they fell to Florida State on the road 63-61, they fell to Clemson at home 77-55, and they fell to Syracuse on the road in double overtime 107-100. They’ve been a bit up and down, but good enough to be in the NCAA tournament mix.

Sports-Reference-California Golden Bears team stats

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need is Ebuka Okorie is have a good performance. He’s averaging 22.5 points per game and yet one of his worst games of the season came at home against Cal in which he shot 1-16 from the field. He scored 14 points, doing a nice job of getting to the foul line, but his shooting from the field was horrendous. That cannot happen if Stanford is to win this game. He needs to be in a good flow offensively. Scoring, attacking the rim, and facilitating.

Secondly, Stanford needs to win the 3-point battle. Cal shot 10-25 from deep on The Farm while Stanford shot 6-31. Stanford has to do a better job of making shots from the perimeter while also not allowing Cal to go bananas from deep.

Finally, Stanford needs to be the more physical team inside. Rivalry games are often won on the glass. If Stanford comes up with more rebounds, loose balls, and wins the hustles points, that could make the difference.

Prediction: While I think Stanford has a legit chance to get even, I gotta roll with Cal to win. 76-72 Bears is how I see this one playing out. Should be a fun one at Haas Pavilion.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com