Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball to face SMU for Senior Day

Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) makes a pass as forward/center Oskar Giltay (15) and guard Benny Gealer (5) run upcourt against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Saturday at 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on SMU for Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 17-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC while SMU comes in at 19-9 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Pittsburgh 75-67 on Wednesday. Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal with 34 points and six rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford Men’s Basketball powers past Pitt

Stanford Seniors: Per the team release the following six guys will be honored for senior day: Ryan Agarwal, Jeremy Dent-Smith, Benny Gealer, Chisom Okpara, AJ Rohosy, and Jaylen Thompson. Agarwal (redshirt junior) and Thompson (redshirt sophomore) both still have eligibility remaining after the season.

Student-Athlete Availability Reporting: According to the ACC’s weekly injury report, the following guys are out for SMU: B.J. Edwards. As for Stanford, the following guys are out: Anthony Batson, Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda.

On SMU: The Mustangs are projected to be a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament by Joe Lunardi heading into Saturday. They were projected to be a 9 seed before losing to Cal on Wednesday by four points (73-69). While as of now they are projected to be safely in the field of 68, a loss to Stanford could start to put them closer to being squarely on the bubble. While Stanford needs this win even more than they do, this is still an important game for them.

The leading scorer for the Mustangs is senior guard Boopie Miller, who is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Their number two scorer is senior guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (17.4 points & 5.0 rebounds per game). The two of them form a really dynamic duo. Edwards is their number three scorer, averaging 12.7 points per game, so having him out is significant. With him out, others are going to have to step up and pick up the slack. Sophomore center Samet Yigitoglu (10.8 points & 7.9 rebounds) is going to have to be one of those guys.

Team stats-SMU

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Miller and Pierre. Those are the two guys who make this Mustangs team go. The better Stanford defends them, the better chance they have of winning. E.g. Cal held Miller to 15 points and Pierre to 14 points, both below their scoring averages.

Secondly, Ebuka Okorie is going to need to do his thing again. It’s crazy to ask a freshman to drop 25+ points, but the more productive he is, the better. If he can at least score 20+ points with 6+ assists, Stanford should be in a position to win this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the free throw battle. Cal shot 12-15 at the foul line against SMU while SMU shot 11-26. If Stanford can get to the foul line more while shooting a better percentage, that should greatly increase their chances of winning.

Prediction: It’s Senior Day and while their odds of making it are slim, Stanford is still fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. I’ll pick Stanford to win by a final score of 75-73. Should be a tight one at Maples.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com