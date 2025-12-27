Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball welcomes CSUN to Maples Pavilion

Dec 17, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Chisom Okpara (10) looks to pass over Texas-Arlington Mavericks forward/center Cameron Jackson (34) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Saturday, December 27th at 5:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome CSUN (Cal State Northridge) to Maples Pavilion to wrap up non-conference play. Stanford comes in at 10-2 overall while CSUN comes in at 8-5 (1-1 in the Big West).

Last time out: In Phoenix on Saturday, December 20th, Stanford defeated Colorado 77-68 as point guard Ebuka Okorie set a Stanford freshman scoring record with 32 points.

On CSUN: The Matadors haven’t played any power conference opponents yet with their best win being an 89-87 victory at home over Fresno State from the Mountain West. In Big West play, they defeated Cal State Bakersfield 87-66 at home while losing to UC Irvine 85-71 on the road. That was the first win of their current four game winning streak which also featured wins over Delaware, La Sierra, and Sacramento State. Last season, the Matadors faced Stanford at Maples Pavilion in the first round of the NIT. Stanford won that game 87-70.

The Matadors are led by senior guard Larry Hughes II, who is averaging 18.4 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field, 42.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 84.1% shooting from the foul line. Senior guard Joshua O’Garro (13.8 points & 9.7 rebounds) and senior guard Josiah Davis (13.3 points) are also scoring in double figures. Hughes, O’Garro, and Davis form a nice trio that is difficult to contain.

As a team, the Matadors average 80.6 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field, 31.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 42.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals, 2.5 blocks, and 13.3 turnovers per game while also averaging a +6.6 rebound margin and a -1.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 77.6 points per game on 41.8% shooting from the field, 32.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Ebuka Okorie attacking the basket. Of the 32 points that he scored against Colorado, 18 of those points came at the foul line (18-21). If Okorie is attacking the rim and getting to the charity stripe, Stanford should be in a good spot.

Secondly, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle. Stanford is averaging a +3.7 turnover margin per game. If they keep that trend up and are the team that is committing less turnovers, especially by those margins, they’ll be tough to beat at home.

Finally, Stanford needs to simply not do themselves in. On paper, they’re the better team. But in both of their losses, especially the loss to Seattle, they were their own worst enemy. As long as Stanford plays up to their max potential and doesn’t have an off day, I don’t see them losing this game. Just play the level you are capable of playing.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning comfortably. 85-70. Should be smooth sailing for the Cardinal.

