Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball welcomes No. 20 Clemson to Maples Pavilion

On Wednesday, February 4th at 7:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome No. 20 Clemson to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 14-8 overall and 3-6 in the ACC while Clemson comes in at 18-4 overall and 8-1 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Florida State on the road on Saturday, January 31st by a final score of 88-80.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC’s Student-Athlete Availability Report, Zac Foster is out for Clemson. Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda are all out for Stanford.

On Clemson: The Tigers are having a strong season. Ranked No. 20 in the nation puts them squarely in the mix to be seeded 4-6 in the NCAA tournament. Their lone loss of ACC play is to NC State in overtime (80-76) back on January 20th. That game was at home. Aside from that, it’s been pretty smooth sailing for them in the ACC. However, they still have the Stanford/Cal road trip ahead (which historically even going back to the Pac-12 days is never easy) and they also have road games at No. 14 UNC and No. 4 Duke ahead along with a home game against No. 24 Louisville. So, we’ll just have to see how the second half of the ACC season goes for them.

The Tigers are led by senior forward RJ Godfrey, who is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 65.2% shooting from the field, 14.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.4% shooting from the foul line. The other two Tigers scoring in double figures on average are graduate student guard Jestin Porter (10.8 points) and junior forward Carter Welling (10.3 points & 5.8 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures on average.

In ACC play, the Tigers average 71.8 points per game on 47.3% shooting from the field, 34.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.6% shooting from the foul line. They average 29.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals, 2.2 blocks, and 9.6 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.1 rebound differential and a +2.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents in ACC play average 62.7 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the field, 33.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.7% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Ebuka Okorie rolling. He’s the top scorer on either side, averaging 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. With Chisom Okpara, the number two scorer, out for the season, every game Okorie needs to be able to at least score at his average if not beyond. If he can score 20+ points tonight, that would be huge.

Secondly, Stanford needs to be active on the glass. Stanford averages a -5.7 rebound differential per game. Clemson is also vulnerable on the glass. This is a game where Stanford has to find a way to win that battle in the post. Ryan Agarwal, Oskar Giltay, and AJ Rohosy are three guys that need to take the lead on the rebounding front.

Finally, Stanford needs to get their 3-balls to fall. When they make their threes, they are difficult to stop. When not, they struggle. Pretty simple. If Ryan Agarwal, Jeremy Dent-Smith, and Benny Gealer are able to get rolling from deep, that would be big.

Prediction: This game could go either way. I’ll give Stanford a slight edge since they are at home. 75-74 Stanford is how I see this one going.

