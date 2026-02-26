Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball welcomes Pitt to Maples Pavilion

Feb 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Wednesday at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Pittsburgh to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 16-11 overall and 5-9 in the ACC while Pittsburgh comes in at 10-17 overall and 3-11 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Cal on the road on Saturday by a final score of 72-66. Aidan Cammann was the top scorer for Stanford with 18 points and six rebounds while guard Ebuka Okorie had 17 points and 13 rebounds.



Student-Athlete Availability Report: According to the ACC student-athlete availability report, the following guys are out for Pittsburgh: Dishon Jackson, Brandin Cummings, and Papa Amadou Kante. The following guys are out for Stanford: Anthony Batson, Tallis Toure, Kristers Skrinda, and Chisom Okpara.

On Pittsburgh: The Panthers have had a rough season as their record indicates. Losing Cummings really hurt them as he was averaging 12.5 points per game as their leading scorer. Senior forward Cameron Corhen is the leading scorer on the team with Cumming out, averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Senior guard Barry Dunning Jr. (11.5 points) and freshman forward Roman Siulepa (10.7 points & 5.4 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures, doing their part. They just haven’t had had a lot of help.

Pitt defeated Notre Dame at home 73-68 in their most recent game. That win over the Irish snapped a five game losing streak. Their other two wins in ACC play are at home over Wake Forest (80-76) and at Georgia Tech (89-66). As a quick side note, former Stanford assistant coach Tim O’Toole is the associate head coach under head coach Jeff Capel. O’Toole was on staff on the 2014 Stanford Sweet Sixteen team.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get good production from their bench. The Panthers don’t have much depth right now. If Stanford can get their bench going a bit and take some pressure off the starters, that would be huge.

Secondly, Stanford needs to make their free throws. If they can get to the foul line 20+ times, but make at least 75% of their free throws, that would be big. They did a great job of getting to the foul line at Cal with 29 attempts but only made 62.1% of their foul shots.

Finally, Ebuka Okorie needs to keep doing his thing. He’s the best player on the floor for either team. If he has a night where he’s scoring 20+ points and doing other things, Stanford should be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one handily. They need to win this game badly and I think they’ll deliver. 80-69 is how I see this one going.

