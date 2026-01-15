Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball heads to Chestnut Hill to battle Boston College

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Thursday at 3:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will take on Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill, MA. Stanford comes in at 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while Boston College comes in at 4-15 overall and 0-6 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Duke at home on Sunday by a final score of 67-60. Duke pulled away in the final few minutes.

On Boston College: The Eagles are having a hard time winning games. Their record says it all. They’ve lost 11 games in a row and currently have a bagel in league play. That’s not good. That said, they are 4-8 at home with all of their wins coming at home, so you can’t sleep on them if you are playing at their place. Their wins at home are over small mid major programs, but still. At some point, they are likely to get a home win in league play and Stanford doesn’t want to be the team that surrenders a loss to them for the first time in ACC play.

The Eagles are led by sophomore guard Lily Carmody, who is averaging 11.7 points and 1.0 steals per game on 46.7% shooting from the field, 31.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.9% shooting from the foul line. She averaged 6.8 points per game as a freshman at Butler last season, so she’s really taken her game up a notch. The number two scorer for the Eagles is graduate student guard Teionni McDaniel, who is averaging 9.8 points per game.

I’ll spare you the team stats in full: In ACC play, the Eagles average 53.3 points per game while their opponents average 84.5 points per game. That sums it up.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Carmody and McDaniel. If they keep those two at their scoring averages or below, Stanford should be fine. The Eagles simply don’t have much firepower.

Secondly, this would be a good game for Stanford to just play good, clean basketball. Take care of the ball, win the turnover battle decisively, and take good shots. This is a game where you don’t just want to win, you want to win handily while playing good basketball.

Finally, Stanford needs to dominate the glass. Boston College has a -17.3 rebounding differential per game in ACC play. Stanford is at +5.8. Stanford should win the rebounding battle by at least +15. If they do, they’ll cruise to victory.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning handily. 85-65. Given it’s in Chestnut Hill, I’ll be generous to the Eagles and say they keep it within 20 points.

