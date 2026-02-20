Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball heads to Miami to battle the Hurricanes

Credit: Maddie Hinkley/ISI Photos

On Thursday at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford women’s basketball will face Miami on the road. Stanford comes in at 16-11 overall and 5-9 in the ACC while Miami comes in at 13-12 overall and 5-9 in the ACC. According to Charlie Creme’s latest projections, Stanford is currently on the NCAA tournament bubble projected as one of the first four out.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Virginia at home on Sunday by a final score of 75-69. Stanford junior forward Nunu Agara had 21 points and five rebounds in her return from injury.

RECAP: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls short against Virginia

Student-Athlete Availability Report: According to the current student-athlete availability report, the following players are out for Stanford: Talana Lepolo and Kennedy Umeh. The following players are out for Miami: Camille Williams, Mya Kone, and Simone Pelish.

On Miami: The Hurricanes got off to a solid start in non-conference play, but have really struggled as of late, losing four of their last five games. They did win their most recent game at Boston College by a final score of 82-70, but Boston College is terrible, so that isn’t that impressive of a result. Still, a double digit win gives them at a least a bit of momentum heading into this game against Stanford.

The Hurricanes are led by graduate student center Ra Shaya Kyle, who is averaging 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She’s a real load inside, listed at 6’6”. Sophomore guard Gal Raviv is the number two scorer for the Hurricanes, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while junior guard Amarachi Kimpson is also scoring in double figures, averaging 11.8 points and 1.3 steals per game.

In ACC play, the Hurricanes average 67.2 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field, 30.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 14.4 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.2 rebound differential and a -1.2 turnover differential per game. Their opponents average 72.2 points per game on 43.1% shooting from the field, 33.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.3% shooting from the foul line.

Sports-Reference: Miami Hurricanes Roster & Stats

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Kyle inside. She’s a real load in the paint. Stanford has to do all they can to not allow her to get going. Nunu Agara, Lara Somfai, and Alexandra Eschmeyer are all going to have to do their part to defend well in the post.

Secondly, Stanford is going to need to make sure they take good care of the ball. Ball security has been an issue for them all season long. If they can simply play clean basketball, take care of the rock, and make good decisions, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they are making their threes. I feel like this is the key to every game, but it’s really true. When Courtney Ogden, Chloe Clardy, and others are knocking down their threes in stride, good things happen for Stanford. They need to make sure their perimeter shots are falling once more.

Prediction: This is a must win game for Stanford. Miami has been struggling as of late and that win over Boston College wasn’t all that impressive. I’ll say Stanford wins by five points: 77-72.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com