Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball heads to Pittsburgh to battle Panthers

On Thursday at 3:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford Women’s Basketball will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road. Stanford comes in at 15-8 overall and 4-6 in the ACC while Pittsburgh comes in at 8-15 overall and 1-9 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford fell to Notre Dame at home by a final score of 78-66. Stanford was down 58-52 at the end of the 3rd quarter before fading in the 4th quarter.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: According to the ACC Student-Athlete Availability Report, the following players are out for Stanford: Nunu Agara, Talana Lepolo, Harper Peterson, and Kennedy Umeh. The following players are out for Pittsburgh: Divine Tumba, Amiya Jenkins, Nylah Wilson, and Angel Jones.

On Pittsburgh: The Panthers are having a rough season. Their record says it all. They’ve lost six in a row and have only defeated Boston College in league play by three points (64-61) on the road. Redshirt junior guard Mikayla Johnson is leading the way for them with 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while freshman guard Theresa Hagans Jr. is also scoring in double figures on average with 10.3 points per game.

In league play, the Panthers are averaging 54.3 points per game while allowing 78.6 points per game. That’s an average margin of defeat of -24.3 points per game. They’re a really bad shooting team, shooting just 34.6% from the field and 25.3% from 3-point range. Ironically, they’re a decent foul shooting team (78.8%) yet for some reason that doesn’t translate to the field.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep Pittsburgh away from the foul line. Pittsburgh shoots well at the foul line but terribly from the field. That’s gotta be the top priority for Stanford. Make Pittsburgh beat them from the field and keep them away from the foul line.



Secondly, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. As long they don’t give away free possessions to Pitt, they should be fine. If they get sloppy, maybe Pitt makes this interesting.

Finally, Stanford needs to work the ball inside. Lara Somfai and Alexandra Eschmeyer should look to get going in the post. If they do, I don’t see Stanford losing.

Prediction: Pitt is terrible. I got Stanford winning pretty handily. 78-60 is how I see this one going.

