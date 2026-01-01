Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball heads to Raleigh to battle NC State

Credit: Karen Hickey/ISI Photos

On New Year’s Day, Stanford women’s basketball will face NC State on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on ACC Network. Stanford comes in at 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while NC State comes in at 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.

Last time out: Without Chloe Clardy (illness), Stanford defeated Cornell on Sunday by a final score of 82-50. Lara Somfai had nine points and 18 rebounds, en route to being named ACC Rookie of the Week.

On NC State: Like Stanford, NC State received votes in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll, hoping to crack the top-25 with a strong weekend. Stanford received 21 voting points while NC State received 12, so they’re pretty close to each other. The Wolfpack are coming in hot having won four games in a row over Seton Hall, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Davidson. Miami and Georgia Tech being their two ACC wins. Their most recent loss was on December 3rd in the ACC/SEC Challenge on the road at No. 8 Oklahoma, losing 103-98.

NC State was able to defeat No. 23 Tennessee 80-77 back on November 4th when Tennessee was ranked No. 8. Stanford narrowly lost to Tennessee 65-62 on December 3rd at home. Tennessee was ranked N0. 19 at the time. Just to give you a sense of common opponent that they both have faced.

The Wolfpack have good scoring balance as junior forward Khamil Pierre (15.2 points & 12.7 rebounds), sophomore guard Zamareya Jones (14.4 points & 4.0 rebounds), junior guard Zoe Brooks (13.8 points & 6.0 rebounds), and sophomore forward Tilda Trygger (11.2 points & 7.8 rebounds) are all scoring in double figures. With Pierre leading the way, the four of them form a core group that is difficult to contain. Nobody else on the team averages above 5.9 points per game, so there’s a real drop off in terms of production after their top four scorers. Still, with the kind of balance that they have with four players in double figures, the Wolfpack have plenty of options that they can rely on.

As a team, the Wolfpack average 76.7 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 29.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 47.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals, 3.7 blocks, and 12.3 turnovers per game while also averaging a +10.8 rebound margin and a -0.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 65.0 points per game on 37.6% shooting from the field, 26.0% from 3-point range, and 66.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is match NC State’s energy on the glass. Stanford averages a +10.2 rebounding margin per game, so they’re used to dominating the glass as well. Whichever team gets more rebounds will have an edge in this game. Stanford freshman Lara Somfai (11.1 points & 9.6 rebounds) better be ready to get after it inside.

Secondly, Stanford needs to get their threes to fall. Stanford is shooting 32.7% from 3-point range while NC State limits teams to 26.0% shooting from 3-point range. Stanford has to get their threes to fall at a better clip than NC State gives up. NC State is a really good defensive team and will look to force Stanford into taking tough threes. If Stanford can make 33.0% of their threes or better in this game, that would be huge.

Finally, Stanford needs to contain Khamil Pierre. Pierre is a load down low and will look to control the game in the paint. If Stanford can keep her under her scoring and rebounding averages, that would be massive.

Prediction: NC State is at home and they’re right on par with Stanford in terms of knocking on the door of being ranked. I’ll give the Wolfpack a slight edge in this one: 77-75. Should be a real battle in Raleigh to open up 2026.

