Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball looks to bounce back at Florida State

Credit: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos

On Sunday at 11:00 AM PT on ACC Network, Stanford women’s basketball will play at Florida State. Stanford comes in at 16-12 overall and 5-10 in the ACC while Florida State comes in at 9-18 overall and 4-11 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Miami on the road on Thursday by a final score of 66-51. Hailee Swain led the Cardinal with 16 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

RECAP: Stanford Women’s Basketball suffers disappointing loss to Miami

Student-Athlete Availability Reports: Via the ACC’s Student-Athlete Availability Reporting, Talana Lepolo and Kennedy Umeh are both out for Stanford while nobody was listed on the injury report for Florida State.

On Florida State: The Seminoles are having a rough season as their record indicates. They’ve lost two games in a row to No. 8 Louisville (88-65) and Cal (75-62). They also before that defeated Miami 87-70 and Boston College 85-76. They don’t really have any signature wins, but they’ve shown that on any given day, they can make things interesting.

The Seminoles are led by junior guard Solé Williams, who is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Senior guard Jasmine Shavers is the number two scorer, averaging 12.3 points. 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. The two of them are a solid duo, but what this team really lacks is a good third option. They’re the only two players scoring in double figures on average, making them pretty thin in terms of weapons. That’s really their biggest issue.

Sports-Reference: Florida State Team Stats

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is come out with good energy. They can’t get behind early and expect to win. Courtney Ogden, Nunu Agara, and Chloe Clardy as the upperclassmen leaders really need to lead out and set that tone.

Secondly, Stanford needs to improve their shot selection. While the 3-point shot can be a really nice weapon for them, they need to make sure they are still taking the right 3-point shots and not overly relying on the 3-ball. All about having the right balance. Against Miami, they cut it to four points by attacking the rim and then after a couple of bad shots from the perimeter, they found themselves down by nine points and they weren’t able to recover from that. They have to take the right shots and play smart basketball.

Finally, as an extension of taking the right shots, Stanford needs to play a clean game. This has been a problem all year for them. They need to make the right passes, play with good fundamentals, make good inbounding reads, and so forth. If they can clean that up, they should win this game.

Prediction: Given that Stanford has lost four games in a row and it’s Senior Day for Florida State, I could easily see the Seminoles winning this game. Still, I gotta roll with Stanford to find a way to win this game. 75-71 Cardinal is how I see this one going.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com