Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball looks to get even with Miami in ACC tourney  

On Wednesday at 8:00 AM PT, Stanford women’s basketball will face Miami in the first round of the ACC tournament. Stanford comes in at 19-12 overall and 8-10 in the ACC while Miami comes in at 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the ACC. Stanford is the No. 13 seed in the tournament while Miami is the No. 12 seed.

Last time out: Stanford dominated Clemson at home on Sunday by a final score of 85-50. Nunu Agara (24 points & 10 rebounds) and Hailee Swain (20 points & 5 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal.

Student Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC Student-Athlete Availability Report, both Talana Lepolo and Kennedy Umeh are out for Stanford. As for Miami, Camille Williams and Simone Pelish are both out while Meredith Tippner is questionable.

On Miami: The Hurricanes are led by graduate student center Ra Shaya Kyle, who is averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She’s a real load inside, listed at 6’6”. Sophomore guard Gal Raviv is the number two scorer for the Hurricanes, averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while junior guard Amarachi Kimpson is also scoring in double figures, averaging 11.4 points and 1.3 steals per game.

The Hurricanes defeated Stanford 66-51 at home back on February 19th. Raviv led the way for the Hurricane with 19 points while Kyle had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Swain was the leading scorer for the Cardinal with 16 points. Stanford had just gotten Agara back, who finished with 11 points in her second game back from injury. Miami got the better of Stanford, but Stanford is hoping that this time around, they’ll be able to get even.

Keys to the game: First off, Stanford needs to shoot the ball better than they did in their first meeting with the Hurricanes. Stanford shot 19-60 from the field (31.7%) and 3-21 (14.3%) from 3-point range. They shot 90.9% at the foul line (10-11), so that part was good. If they can shoot the ball better both from the field and from 3-point range, they’ll have a real chance to win this game.

Secondly, Nunu Agara and Lara Somfai need to have more productive games than they were against Miami. Agara had 11 points and eight rebounds while Somfai had four points and 10 rebounds. Both of those players need to step it up and be scoring in double figures. Agara at least 15+ points and Somfai at least 10 points. In truth, they really can’t have a bad game from anyone, but Agara and Somfai inside are a huge part of what Stanford does. Those two have to produce.

Finally, Stanford needs to take good care of the ball and play sound defense. Those two things go hand in hand. If Stanford is making the right plays, making good reads, not forcing anything, and then on the other end bringing the right intensity on defense, they’ll be fine. If either of those components aren’t there, this could be a long game.

Prediction: Even with the early tipoff time, I gotta roll with Stanford. They’re coming in with a lot of momentum having won three games in a row and they probably need to win this game to reach the NCAA tournament. Stanford 72 Miami 68 is how I see this one going.

