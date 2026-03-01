Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball to face Clemson for Senior Day

Lauren Green, Talana Lepolo and Stavi Papadaki will be honored on Senior Day. Credit: GoStanford.com

On Sunday at 11:00 AM PT on The CW, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Clemson to Maples Pavilion for Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 18-12 overall and 7-10 in the ACC while Clemson comes in at 20-9 overall and 11-6 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated SMU 87-57. Freshman Lara Somfai led the way for the Cardinal with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Stanford Seniors: Lauren Green, Talana Lepolo, and Stavi Papadaki are the three seniors who will be going through the Senior Day ceremonies.

Student-Athlete Availability Reporting: Per the ACC’s Student-Athlete Availability Reporting, Jakerra Butler is out for Clemson while Rusne Augustinaite and Mia Moore are questionable. As for Stanford, Talana Lepolo and Kennedy Umeh are both out.

On Clemson: Charlie Creme currently has Clemson as a 10 seed in the NCAA tournament. They defeated Cal 70-63 in Berkeley earlier this week and are looking to get a sweep of the Bay Area road trip. Moore (13.2 points) and Augustinaite (11.4 points) are the only two players scoring in double figures on average. While they have a lot of depth behind them, if Moore and Augustinaite are unable to go, that would still be a major blow to them.

The Tigers have won four of their last five games with victories over Duke, Boston College, and Georgia Tech (2OT) in addition to Cal. They had a close 68-64 loss at Syracuse. They’ve done a good job of building momentum as the season goes on and taking care of business to secure an NCAA tournament spot. While they still have a bit more work to do to lock up a tournament spot, if they keep up at the rate they are going, they should be safely in.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is play smart basketball. Sometimes they tend to fall in love too much with the 3-ball and not play the right way. If they can take good shots, go inside and out with a good rhythm, they should be fine.

Secondly, they need to feed off the Maples Pavilion crowd. It’s Senior Day and there is always a lot of emotion. The fans will be extra juiced and fired up. Stanford needs to take advantage of that home court advantage and allow that to propel them to victory. Getting out in transition is a great way to get the crowd going.

Finally, Stanford needs to hold their own inside. Clemson out-rebounded Cal 35-27 in Berkeley with a +8 rebounding advantage. Stanford has to get after it on the glass and not allow Clemson to have their way inside.

Prediction: A lot of this could come down to whether or not Moore and Augustinaite play for the Tigers. Just in terms of final score. Assuming they are a go, I’ll pick Stanford to narrowly win by a final score of 72-70. Should be a good one at Maples.

