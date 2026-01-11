Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball welcomes Duke to The Farm

Jan 20, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Talana Lepolo (10) shoots against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Duke to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while Duke comes in at 10-6 overall and 5-0 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Thursday, January 8th, Stanford defeated Wake Forest 55-43. Nunu Agara led the Cardinal with 27 points and nine rebounds. It was a pretty ugly game, but the Cardinal pulled it out.

Student-Athlete Availability Report: The following players are out for Duke: Jadyn Donovan, Emilee Skinner, and Emma Koabel. As for Stanford, Kennedy Umeh continues to remain out.

On Duke: The Blue Devils are starting to catch fire, winning seven games in a row with a perfect 5-0 record in the ACC. Their winning streak consists of wins over Virginia Tech (road), South Dakota State (home), Belmont (road), Syracuse (road), Boston College (home), Notre Dame (home), and Cal (road). Notre Dame was ranked No. 18 in the nation at the time. As a result, the Blue Devils are starting to get votes in the AP Top 25.

The Blue Devils are led by sophomore forward Toby Fournier, who is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 52.5% shooting from the field, 27.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 52.6% shooting from the foul line. Senior guard Ashlon Jackson (12.4 points & 4.3 assists), senior guard Taina Mair (12.3 points, 5.1 assists, & 2.3 steals), and junior forward Delaney Thomas (10.0 points & 5.9 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures. The Blue Devils have a lot of balance and depth in their scoring. That makes them dangerous.

In ACC play, the Blue Devils average 80.2 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field, 35.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.6 steals, 5.0 blocks, and 14.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.2 turnover margin and a +8.0 rebound margin per game.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Fournier. She actually gets to the foul line a lot, 7.3 foul shot attempts per game while making 3.8 foul shots per game. However, she’s not a great foul shooter as she is shooting 52.6% from the foul line. Stanford shouldn’t be afraid to foul her inside at least some of the time given how poorly she shoots at the foul line.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is match Duke’s energy on the glass. Stanford is averaging a +6.8 rebound margin per game in ACC play with Lara Somfai averaging 10.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game on the season. Duke in ACC play is averaging a +8.0 rebound margin per game. This is a game that could come down to a couple extra possessions making rebounding especially crucial.

Finally, Stanford needs to take good care of the ball. Ball security is going to be crucial in this game as well. Whichever team takes better care of the rock will have an edge in this game.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and is receiving more votes in the AP Top 25 poll. I gotta give the edge to the Cardinal in this one, but I think Duke will make it a game. Stanford 76 Duke 71 is how I see this one shaking out.

