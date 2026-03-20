Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball welcomes LMU to Maples for the WBIT

On Thursday, March 19th at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome LMU to Maples Pavilion for the first round of the WBIT. Stanford comes in at 19-13 overall and 8-10 in the ACC as a two seed in the tournament while LMU comes in at 21-9 overall and 15-3 in the WCC.

READ: Stanford Women’s Basketball heading to the WBIT

Last time out: Stanford fell to Miami in overtime in the ACC tournament by a final score of 83-76. Courtney Ogden was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 22 points. That loss sealed Stanford’s fate in terms of not making the NCAA tourney.

READ: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Miami in OT at ACC tourney

On LMU: The Lions have had a strong season overall. Their record says it all. They had a very strong season in the WCC, finishing in first place before losing in the semifinals of the conference tournament to Oregon State 73-67. They could easily be an NCAA tournament team, but alas, they were in situation where they likely needed to win their conference tourney in order to go dancing. So is the life of many mid major programs.

They have won nine of their last 10 games, so they’re very used to winning as of late. Stanford better be ready for what the Lions have in store for them. Especially considering their loss at home to Portland in the first round of the WBIT last year.

The Lions are led by graduate student guard Jess Lawson (15.1 points & 8.3 rebounds) and junior forward Maya Hernandez (14.4 points & 5.5 rebounds). The two of them form a really tough duo to stop. And then senior guard Andjela Matic is also scoring in double figures with 10.4 points per game, so there’s also a third weapon they have as well.

Team stats-Loyola Marymount

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is come out with great energy. I know they’re disappointed to not be in the NCAA tournament, but they have to view this tournament as a stepping stone to an NCAA tournament bid next season. That has to be the mindset. And if that’s the mindset, you want to make an impact in this tournament, win some games, and send a message that you’re going to be tough to stop next year. That means coming out with great energy and treating this game as if it were an NCAA tournament game.

Secondly, Courtney Ogden needs to keep making shots. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game on 51.0% shooting from the field, 36.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 87.0% shooting from the foul line. When she’s doing her thing and scoring 18+ points, Stanford is very difficult to stop. And as an extension of that, Nunu Agara, who is also a junior needs to get rolling as well, averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds. In truth, the two juniors really need to get going tonight. As the upperclassmen leaders on the team, they have to be steady all night long.

Finally, Stanford needs to play a clean game. They can’t commit silly turnovers. If they play a clean, efficient game with respect to assist to turnover ratio, I like their chances of pulling this one out.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and should be motivated to not have a repeat of last year. I think the Cardinal find a way to advance tonight, winning by a final score of 79-70.

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