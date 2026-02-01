Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball welcomes Notre Dame to Maples Pavilion

Credit: John Todd/ISI Photos

On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on The CW, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Notre Dame to Maples Pavilion for their Pink Game, raising awareness for breast cancer. Stanford comes in at 15-7 overall and 4-5 in the ACC while Notre Dame comes in at 13-8 overall and 5-5 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to No. 7 Louisville on Thursday by a final score of 84-66. Stanford sophomore guard Shay Ijiwoye had a career-high 15 points.

RECAP: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to No. 7 Louisville at Maples

Student-Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC student-athlete availability report, Leah Macy is out for Notre Dame while KK Bransford is a game time decision. As for Stanford, Nunu Agara, Talana Lepolo, Harper Peterson, and Kennedy Umeh are all out.

On Notre Dame: Let me first say the Irish appear to be bringing a good crowd. I saw a bunch of Notre Dame fans walking around Palo Alto last night. So they should have a strong presence in the stands.

The top wins for the Irish this season are over USC at home 61-59 at the Shamrock Classic and over North Carolina at home in league play 73-50. USC was ranked No. 11 at the time while North Carolina was No. 22. Both have since fallen outside the Top 25, so those wins aren’t as strong as they were. The Irish have lost four of their last five games, losing to No. 7 Louisville (home), No. 1 UConn (road), Clemson (home), and Cal (road). They did get a 74-66 victory over Miami during this stretch. That’s the one win.

The top player for the Irish is junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, who is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and a whopping 5.7 steals per game. She leads the ACC in scoring and steals. She is arguably the top two-way player in the nation. The number two option for the Irish is senior guard Cassandre Prosper, who is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Graduate student guard Ivana Moore is the number three option, averaging 11.3 points per game.

During ACC play, the Irish average 77.9 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field, 42.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.5 steals, 3.0. blocks, and 12.4 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.1 rebound differential and a +4.4 turnover margin Their opponents in ACC play average 69.4 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field, 36.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is take care of the ball. Turnovers have been an issue for Stanford all season long. Notre Dame has a real opportunity to feast off Stanford’s turnovers. Especially Hidalgo, whose 5.7 steals per game is just ridiculous. If Stanford can win the turnover battle and take care of the ball, they should be fine. If not, this will be a long day for them.

Secondly, Stanford needs to contain Hidalgo. She’s a prolific scorer. Stanford has to do all they can to defend her and not allow her to have a big game.

Finally, Stanford needs to get out in transition. Shay Ijiwoye has been doing a nice job of making plays in transition and attacking the basket. When she’s getting to the rim and others are feeding off that, good things happen. Stanford has to do all they can to make plays in the transition. That opens everything up.

Prediction: Given how turnover prone Stanford is, it’s easy to see Notre Dame winning this game. That said, Notre Dame isn’t coming in with any momentum. I gotta roll with Stanford to find a way to win this game, but I think it’ll be close: 77-75. This really is a must win for Stanford. If they lose this game, missing the NCAA tourney becomes a reality that they’ll have to once again face.

