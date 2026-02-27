Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball welcomes SMU to Maples Pavilion

Credit: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos

On Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome SMU to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 17-12 overall and 6-10 in the ACC while SMU comes in at 9-19 overall and 2-14 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Sunday,Stanford defeated Florida State on the road by a final score of 77-61. Nunu Agara (22 points & 14 rebounds) and Courtney Ogden (21 points, 5 rebounds, & 6 assists) led the way for the Cardinal.

Student-Athlete Availability Reporting: Per the ACC Student-Athlete Availability Reporting, the following players are out for SMU: Tyi Skinner, Kyla Deck, Mailien Rolf, Elise Hill, Jzaniya Harriel, and Roxy White. Paulina Paris is questionable. The following players are out for Stanford: Talana Lepolo and Kennedy Umeh.

On SMU: The Mustangs have had a rough season as their record indicates. Their only two wins in ACC play are over Pittsburgh at home (79-78) and at Pittsburgh on the road (83-76). In ACC play, they average 58.3 points per game while giving up 80.7 points per game. That pretty much sums up the kind of season they’ve had.

The only healthy player scoring in double figures on average is sophomore guard Zahra King, who transferred from Cal after her freshman year at Berkeley. After averaging 2.8 points per game in 8.3 minutes per game as a freshman, she has found a new lease on life, averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 steals per game, playing 29.3 minutes per game. In hindsight, I’m sure Cal wishes they had held onto her. She’s really taken her game up a notch or at least shown what she can do when given the chance to shine. She averaged 13.4 points per 40 minutes at Cal and now averages 20.5 points per 40 minutes at SMU. So this seems to be more of a case of her just getting a chance to play.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain King. She’s really the only good piece the Mustangs have. If they defend her well, SMU is going to have a really difficult time winning this game.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. As long as they have a good ball security and don’t give SMU free possessions, they should be fine. Easier said than done, but that has to be a major point of emphasis for tonight.

Finally, Stanford simply needs to make their free throws. If they get to the foul line a healthy amount and knock down their free throws at a 70% clip, I don’t see how they lose this game provided they also contain King and take care of the ball.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one handily: 83-65. Stanford is at home, desperately needs the win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, and SMU on paper just doesn’t have the horses (despite being nicknamed the Mustangs).

