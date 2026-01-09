Preview: Stanford Women’s Basketball welcomes Wake Forest to Maples

Credit: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos

On Thursday, January 8th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Wake Forest to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while Wake Forest comes in at 12-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford had a huge win at No. 16 North Carolina, defeating the Tarheels 77-71 in overtime. Courtney Ogden led the way for the Cardinal with 21 points and four rebounds.

Student Athlete Availability Report: Per the ACC’s Student-Athlete Availability report, Raven Preston is out for Wake Forest while Kennedy Umeh is out for Stanford. Umeh has been seen wearing her arm in a sling. So it’s some sort of arm/shoulder injury, though I don’t know the specifics.

On Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are having a shaky season so far with narrow wins over Mercer, NC Central, Western Carolina, and UCF. ACC play has been up and down as well. They have wins over Georgia Tech at home and Pittsburgh on the road while losing to Miami on the road and Syracuse at home. They also have home losses to William & Mary and Georgetown.



Raven Preston, a redshirt junior guard, is the third leading scorer on the team, averaging 8.2 points per game. Her absence is a major bummer for the Demon Deacons. With her out, it’s on their two leading scorers sophomore forward Grace Oliver (14.4 points & 5.3 rebounds) and junior guard/forward Mary Carter (11.4 points & 5.1 rebounds) to pick up the slack and lead the way. The problem for the Demon Deacons is depth. With only two scorers in double figures on average and Preston out, they just don’t have a lot of weapons.

In ACC play, the Demon Deacons average 62.5 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the field, 28.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 30.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 14.8 turnovers per game. They also average a -2.5 rebound margin and a -1.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 62.0 points per game on 39.3% shooting from the field, 26.1% shooting from 3-point range, 71.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is dominate the boards. In conference play, Stanford is averaging a +4.0 rebound margin per game. If they keep that up and freshman Lara Somfai does her thing on the glass, Stanford is going to be tough to stop.

Secondly, Stanford needs to get their threes to fall. When they hit their threes, they are very difficult to stop. Courtney Ogden, Chloe Clardy, and others can get it going. If they do, Wake Forest will be in for a long night.

Finally, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. Ball security has been an issue at times this season. As long as they make good decisions with the rock and don’t turn it over, Stanford should be fine.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and on paper the much better team. I think they win by double digits. Stanford 80 Wake Forest 65 is how I see this one shaking out.

