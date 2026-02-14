Recap: No. 11 Stanford Softball bounces back against Kentucky

Taryn Kern hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. Credit: ISI Photos

On Friday, No. 11 Stanford softball defeated Kentucky 7-1 at San Jose State University. Due to needing to get some things sorted out with their new stadium, Stanford is having to play in the South Bay for this weekend’s Cardinal Classic I. Stanford sophomore Zoe Prystajko (3-0) picked up the win in a starting role, pitching all 7.0 innings while totaling 10 strikeouts and just the one run on seven hits. Kentucky junior McKenzie Oslanzi (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Wildcats in a starting role. Stanford senior infielder Taryn Kern had two hits and one home run for four RBIs while junior infielder Jade Berry had two hits for two RBIs via a two-run inside the park home run. Stanford improves to 6-1 on the season while Kentucky falls to 5-3.

BOX SCORE: Kentucky at Stanford-Friday, February 13th

“Really proud of them,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said of her team. “Just really proud of a bounce back. You know, yesterday was a rough day. We didn’t play very good softball and had the opportunity to come back out and face a good Kentucky team again. And I thought we were up to the challenge. So, Zoe set a great zone. I mean, a great tone in the circle and you know, Taryn, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a ball hit that far. Yeah, she hit her first at-bat. So, just really proud of them.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Prystajko got off to a bit of a shaky start for Stanford by walking the first batter Emory Donaldson and then allowing her to advance to second base via a passed ball. Prystajko then hit Allie Blum, putting her on 1st base. From there, Prystajko settled in nicely, getting back-to-back strikeouts before then getting Blum out at second base as she was picked off. That ended the top of the inning.

To open the bottom of the 1st inning, Taryn Kern hit a solo blast to deep right field. That made it a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford would not add any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it at 1-0.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Carly Sleeman doubled to right center after which Maddy Clark singled to left field, advancing Sleeman to 3rd base. Alexa Riddel would hit a sacrifice bunt to first base, advancing Clark to 2nd base. Ella Emmert then hit a single to short stop, advancing Clark to 3rd base and bringing home Sleeman. Prystajko then hit Maddy Anson, advancing Emmert to 2nd base. Prystajko then struck out Donaldson after which Blum flied out to 1st base to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, nobody got on base for Stanford. As a result, it remained tied 1-1 through two innings.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Kentucky had the bases loaded with two outs. To Prystajko’s credit, she bended but did not break as she struck out Emmert to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 3rd, Emily Jones would hit a bunt single but get to 3rd base thanks to a throwing error. Kern would then hit a sacrifice fly to deep center to bring home Jones. Stanford would not add any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it at a 2-1 lead at the end of the 3rd inning.

Stanford would really open things up in the bottom of the 5th inning as Jones hit a single to the pitcher’s mound after which Kern tripled to deep left field to bring home Jones. Berry then hit an inside the park home run, hitting it deep into center field to bring home Kern. That made it a 5-1 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford wouldn’t’ score any more runs the rest of the inning.

“I mean, that was just crazy. I don’t think I’ve hit an inside the park home run since like rec league,” Berry said with a smile. “So it was kind of funny to relive that, but I was just trying to help the team any way in that in that at-bat…I mean, once Coach Allister is giving me the go around 3rd base, I’m like, I really got to go. But I was sprinting around 1st base. I honestly didn’t think I hit it that hard originally, at least not off the fence. And so I was booking around 1st and then I’m like, oh wow, it hit off the fence and then Coach Allister sent me home.”

“It was great,” Allister said of Berry’s home run. “And what I’m proud of Jade for there is running hard. You know, she annihilates that ball, but this field is massive. You know, any other ball park that ball is going out. So I’m proud of her for busting it out of the box, running hard. And then when I saw the ricochet and none of the corner outfielders had chased, I’m like well, here we go. And you know, there’s not a play. It’s a big field.”

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Stanford added two more runs. Jones tripled to bring home Mylia Perez and then Kern hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Jones. That made it a 7-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 7th inning, Prystajko shut the door by getting three straight outs. A pop up, a ground out, and then a strike out. 7-1 would be the final score as the Cardinal pulled out a dominant victory.

“Yeah, I think, she just needs to continue to do what she’s done, which is prepare, trust her stuff, and compete in the zone,” Allister said of Prystajko. “And I’ve been really impressed with the way she’s gone right at hitters this year. I know she’s added a couple of wrinkles that have really allowed her to put hitters away in situations where maybe she struggled to do that a little bit more last year. But I think she is competitive, she is tenacious, and she, you know, she’s assertive out in the circle. She’s fun to watch.”

“Our pitching staff is amazing, but Zoe’s been awesome,” Berry said. “She’s so confident in the circle and I think that’s what separates her from our competition. She knows what she’s doing and she commands the zone and everything that she’s doing in the circle is great, so it’s awesome for us.”

For Stanford, this is a nice win. They lost to Kentucky the day before by a final score of 11-7. To bounce back emphatically has to feel good. The pitching and defense were sound and then the bats really came alive. A lot to like from this win for Stanford.

“Yeah, we got punched in the face yesterday,” Berry admitted. “Kentucky is a great team and we were just trying to bounce back from that loss. We know we’re a good team, they’re a good team, so it’s going to be a dog fight out here and I think just being resilient throughout it all.”

Up next for Stanford is a game against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, February 14th at 2:30 PM PT. That game will be played at Viking Field in Saratoga, California. Home of West Valley Community College.

“It’s been a lot,” Allister said of having to shift venues for this week. “I’m proud of the girls. I think they don’t care. They just want to play ball. So, you tell them where and when and they want to compete. They want to compete with Stanford across their chest. They want to compete with their friends. So I’ve been really proud of the way that they’ve handled it all… Well, we’ve got a game against a really good Cal State Fullerton team tomorrow and then hopefully that weather holds and we get to face the Ducks on Sunday. So, it doesn’t get any easier, which is good. This is what we need. It’s good that we were playing a challenging schedule. It’s good that we’re getting tested. Like time under tension, this is going to make us better. So we need to show back up tomorrow and be ready to go.”

“Yeah, I mean, I think the thing for us is that it doesn’t matter where we play and who we play,” Berry said. “We’re just gonna come out and play softball, whatever it may be. I mean, it does stink that we’re not playing on our field, but at the same time, it’s a blessing to play any team on any given day. And so we’re just lucky to be here and just being resilient like we said earlier from bouncing back from yesterday to today. That’s the main key.”

