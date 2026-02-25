Recap: No. 13 Stanford Softball caps off weekend by dominating Broncos  

Credit: Ben Parker/CardinalSportsReport.com

On Sunday, No. 13 Stanford softball defeated Santa Clara 11-3 in a home game that ended in six innings, giving head coach Jessica Allister 300 career wins. Freshman Elena Krause (3-1) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal, pitching all 6.0 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters. Taryn Kern was the top offensive performer for the Cardinal with one hit (two-run home run), two walks, and three RBIs. Ellison Schroeder (1-4) was the losing pitcher for the Broncos in a relief role. Stanford defeated Boise State 3-2 earlier in the day, making it two wins on the day for the Cardinal over two teams that are both called the Broncos. Stanford is now 10-4 on the season. Santa Clara is now 6-9 while Boise State is now 8-8.

BOX SCORE: Santa Clara at Stanford-Sunday, February 22nd

BOX SCORE: Boise State at Stanford-Sunday, February 22nd

“Man, I’m really, really proud of them today,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said of her team. “I thought today was a real character day. I think after, you know, taking a couple to the chin the last couple of days and then coming out and the first one being tough, digging in and finding a way to come back in the seventh inning was really important for us and really impressive. And then coming out in this second one, they put a lot of pressure on us and we continued to put together good at-bats and finish the way we did, it was a good day.”

Starting with the Boise State game, Zoe Prystajko (5-1) picked up the win for the Cardinal in a starting role, pitching all 7.0 innings. Jade Berry was the top offensive performer for the Cardinal with two RBIs. It was an odd game in that it was tied 0-0 going into the 7th inning. Boise State went up 2-0 in the top of the 7th only for Stanford to answer in the bottom of the 7th with three runs. Berry’s two RBI single evened up the game and then after Kyra Chan was intentionally walked, Joie Economides hit a walk-off single to win the game for the Cardinal.

As for the win over Santa Clara, Stanford had to rally again in that game. Kyla Acres hit a sacrifice bunt to put the Broncos up 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning. Stanford would even it up 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning thanks to an RBI single by River Mahler that brought home Jordana King.



In the top of the 3rd inning, a two-RBI single by Taryn Clements made it a 3-1 lead for the Broncos. Stanford would answered in the bottom of the inning to tie it up 3-3 as Izzy Cacatian hit an RBI single to bring home Chan after which Emily Jones hit a sac fly to center field to bring home Economides.

From there, Stanford’s offense exploded. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Stanford added three runs as Sydney Boulaphinh was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Berry, Cacatian singled to right field with the bases loaded to bring home Chan, and Taryn Kern was walked with the bases loaded to bring home Economides. That made it a 6-3 lead for the Cardinal.

“I think it just takes the pressure off of you as an individual,” Kern said when the whole team is hitting well. “Because you know that the person in front and behind you has your back and there’s not so much pressure to get the hit with runners on and yeah, just picking each other up and it’s awesome how we have such a balanced lineup. We score through all quadrants of the lineup.”

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Economides hit a two-RBI single to left field to bring home Berry and Adriana Callahan. That made it 8-3. In the bottom of the 6th, Kern hit her two-run homer to left field to bring home Jones. That made it 10-3. In need of just one more run to end the game in six innings, Boulaphinh singled to left center to bring home Economides for the win. 11-3 was the final score.

“Yeah, it was great,” Kern said of her dinger. “And I think that it’s great to see some big hits for our team. We had a couple games where we were like struggling at the plate a little bit. So, to get some squared up balls out of the infield was just great. Great for the team.”

“Yeah, you know, Syds a really good ball player,” Allister said of Boulaphinh. “She is a really good hitter. I think we have the chance to have a really dynamic offense and she’s a big piece of that. So her getting hurt in January and being unavailable, you know, was tough, so it’s good to her back out here in you know, a bit of a limited capacity this weekend, and I think she’ll be ready to go week.”

“Yeah, I was proud of Taryn today,” Allister said of Kern. “I thought, if you ask her, I think she, felt like she had a bit of a rough go of it for a couple of games and in between games came out and set a great tone for the team. Squared the ball, the first inning and then had great at-bats, you know, after that. And the I think I’m the most proud of Taryn for right now is, with Syd’s injury, and trying to find ways, and Ava Gall’s injury and trying to find ways to get different hitters in the lineup, we asked her to play right field to make that work and her response is coach I will do whatever you need to do for the team. So just her willingness to take on a position she hasn’t spent much time in, I think it talks about who is she is and she’s a really important leader for our program.”

For Stanford, this was a nice way to cap off the weekend. They had a 3-4 loss to No. 2 Texas and a 1-4 loss to No. 16 Arizona earlier in the weekend. To bounce back by getting two wins on Sunday puts a little bounce in their step ahead of the ACC play. Making it 300 career wins for Allister made it all the sweeter. Especially with it being in the new stadium.

“Yeah, it just means I’ve been at Stanford for a while now,” Allister said of 300 wins. “It’s amazing that time flies, you know? It doesn’t feel that long ago that I came back, but really proud of the program, really proud of the women on the program, really proud of this stadium and the investment from the university and just very humbled to get to lead it all.”

“Yeah, I think Coach Allister was saying how this is a character day to see how we got back up from getting punched the last couple days,” Kern said. “And I think it was huge for our team.”

In case the last name Krause rings a bell, it should if you are a Stanford softball fan. Elena Krause is the younger sister of recent Stanford softball alum/pitcher Regan Krause. Elena is having a strong start to her freshman season and overall had a nice day against Santa Clara. She got off to a bit of a rough start allowing three runs in the first three innings, but in the final three, she pitched a shutout and did a nice job of putting Santa Clara away.

“Yeah, I knew our offense was pretty, looked pretty good today,” Krause said. “So I knew that even if I gave up a few runs, that we would be able to come back and counter their attack, so yeah, I was obviously not happy with the runs given up, but I knew that we’d come back and keep fighting to get the back…Yeah, she’s [Regan] given me all the insight as to what to expect and then she’s also just been a big supporter. Yeah, after and before games she’s always texting me, calling me, telling me like good job, hey work on this. You know, she’s at my beck and call whenever I need her.”

“Yeah, she did great,” Allister said of Krause. “I thought she came out and she bent and didn’t break. She gave up a run in the first, but just one. Then put up another zero and then same thing in the third. I thought she competed in the zone, which is key for her, played some good defense, and just kept getting us back in the dugout and giving our offense a chance to score.”

Up next for Stanford is a road series at Louisville to open up ACC play. The first game will be on Friday at 3:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

“Yeah, I don’t know much about them if I’m being honest with you,” Allister admitted when asked about Louisville. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve played them. I don’t know if I’ve ever coached against them. So we’ll find out a little bit about them this week, but the most important thing to begin with is just getting recovered. You know, we played a lot of games in a short amount of time these last what, 52 hours? So taking care of their bodies. We’ll get out, get a good BP session in on Tuesday and start getting ready.”

“Yeah, I haven’t been on the road yet this year,” Krause said. “So we’re really excited to be on the road and just give it our best against Louisville and just keep working to get better.”

“Super excited,” Kern added. “Especially because we haven’t been on the road yet this year, so it’ll be fun for the team. It’s always a fun little adventure through the airport and getting roommates in the hotels. Yeah, it’ll be great.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com