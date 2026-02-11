Recap: No. 18 Stanford Softball caps off weekend with win over Cal

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Sunday, No. 18 Stanford softball defeated Cal 7-2 to cap off the Stanford Invitational, their opening home showcase. Stanford sophomore pitcher Zoe Prystajko improves to 2-0 on the season after pitching 5.0 innings in which she totaled 10 strikeouts while giving up zero runs and only one hit. Stanford catcher Ava Gall and short stop River Mahler each had two hits and two RBIs. As for Cal, they fall to 1-4 on the season while pitcher Kiki Mashhoud falls to 0-1 on the season.

BOX SCORE: Cal at Stanford-Sunday, February 8th

“Yeah, I think there’s a couple things. One, I’m really us coming out on a Sunday after a really, like exciting couple of days,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said of what she was most pleased with. “We were out here for a long time yesterday, had some really big wins, just a lot of other things going on. I think that’s an easy way to come out on Sunday and maybe not be as sharp as you need to be. But I thought Zoe just set an excellent tone in the circle and coming out and scoring right away was fantastic. So and coming out and getting the win on Sunday was great. So feel good about that.”

“I think just filling the zone, trust my defense, being able to throw strikes, and yeah, see what happens after that,” Prystajko said of her performance. “I think this just taking this weekend is one of like all the experience I got last year, just building on that. Learning a little bit, especially like, how I’ve changed over the summer and being able to take that into the next weekend.”

Stanford came out guns blazing in this one. Prystajko gave up her lone hit in the top of the 1st inning while striking out the other three batters. She was in a nice rhythm in the circle.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Taryn Kern hit a single and advanced to second base before then advancing to third base thanks to a wild pitch. River Mahler then singled to shallow right field to bring home Kern. Jade Berry then doubled down the left field line to advance Mahler to third base. Ava Gall then doubled down the right field line to bring home Berry and Mahler. That made it a 3-0 lead. Joie Economides then advanced to 1st base thanks to a fielding error while Jordana King came in to pinch run for Gall. Kyra Chan then singled to shallow center field to bring home King and advance Economides to second base. Stanford wouldn’t score the rest of the inning, keeping it a 4-0 lead.

“Yeah, I mean, she was throwing a lot of outside, up, up, up, up, and then she burned me inside and I’ve been working a lot on inside this off season,” Gall recalled of her two-RBI hit. “So I saw the pitch, just turned on it, swung as hard as I could, and it fell right over the first baseman. I was super happy.”

“I don’t think anything different,” Allister said of their offensive approach to start the season. “I think just continuing to try to be the best individually and collectively that we can be. You know, we had a pretty good offense last year and we got most of it coming back and then added a lot of pieces. You know, it’s great to have Ava Gall back in the lineup, and have the weekend that she had. It’s unfortunate we didn’t have Syd in the lineup, she got a little banged up ahead of time, but you’ll see her bat in the lineup next year and she’s gonna add, like some more power to the lineup, which is exciting. But seeing other people step up with her out and you know, contribute.

“So, I think, depth is really important offensively and you know, you’ll see some rosters, maybe they got a couple hitters clustered at the top that are really good, but I think our depth is, is up there with anybody. So, being able to score up and down the lineup is important.”

In the top of the 2nd inning, Prystajko got two strikeouts and one ground out, not allowing anyone to get on base. In the bottom of the 2nd inning nobody got on base for Stanford. That kept it a 4-0 game entering the 3rd inning.

In the top of the 3rd inning, nobody got on base for Cal as Prystajko forced one fly out and secured two more strikeouts. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Emily Jones hit a ground out RBI to bring home Economides to make it 5-0 after which Kern singled to right field to bring home Chan. That made it a 6-0 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it 6-0 at the end of the 3rd inning.

In the top of the 4th inning, Prystajko got two more strikeouts and a ground out without giving up a hit. As for the bottom of the 4th, Berry was able to get to third base with two outs, but Stanford was unable to bring her home. That kept it a 6-0 game at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 5th, Prystajko got one more strikeout while also getting a pop up and fly out. As for the bottom of the 5th, Mahler would hit an RBI single to bring home Kern from second base. That made it a 7-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“I mean, I think strikeouts are great, but it’s also just the pitch sequence in general,” Prystajko said of her approach. “Like, I have a couple that I go to. We, Coach O’Toole does a really good job of being able to pitch, pitch sequences well. So, however the outcome is, whether it’s or a strikeout, either way, it’s a success. So, it’s good.”

In the 6th inning, neither team scored as Stanford was unable to get the eighth run needed to force a run-rule win. Freshman Anna Brewer came in to pitch for Prystajko and didn’t give up a run, though she did give up a single and sacrifice bunt to advance a runner.

As for the top of the 7th inning, with two outs, Brewer would walk Madsion Rey and hit Gator Robinson, giving the Bears a bit of life. Alyssa Houston then came in to finish the job as Brewer’s day was done. Xiomei Geluz would then get walked by Houston, loading up the bases. Thanks to a wild pitch, Rey came home to score while Geluz and Robinson advanced. Kayla Lee then got walked to load up the bases once more. Kaylin Counts then hit a single to bring advance all runners, bringing home Robinson. That made it a 7-2 game. The next batter would be Harmony Andrade, who would strike out swinging to end the game. 7-2 Stanford won, not allowing Cal to make the comeback attempt any more interesting.

“Would have liked the run rule,” Allister admitted. “We let them hang around and I think, actually, that’s probably a lesson, too. You know, you let teams hang around. We play an offensive game. At some point it’s gonna come back and bite you in the butt. So hopefully we can learn that lesson in a win and like, shut the door. But yes, beating Cal is always great.”

“Yeah, no, I think first weekend coming out playing our rivals, even though we’re gonna play them in conference play is awesome,” Prystajko said. “Just building on that momentum and yeah, it’ll be fun.”

For Stanford, this capped off a great weekend. They got two wins over a top 20 Oklahoma State team and two wins over a solid San Jose State team before then dominating their rival Cal. The pitching was a sound with Prystajko leading the way and the depth of their hitting lineup was on full display

“Zoe was fantastic,” Allister said of Prystajko. “I think, I don’t know, people forget sometimes. Specifically in the circle, the growth from freshman year to sophomore year is just, it’s huge. And for her to take the successes that she had as a freshman and learn from that the stuff that was hard and get to work and then come back and, like, put it into action. You know, throwing at this level is a whole different game and that’s not saying they can’t do it, but I think that it’s a testament to what she’s done.

“But yeah, she’s had a great weekend and I think the other thing, when we’re talking about the pitching, I think early in these seasons too or early in these tournaments too, so much of it is trying to get people out there in different situations and figure things out and get yourself into pitching shape. It was good that we could push Zoe a little bit here and have her go five innings and then get Brewer in there for innings and get Alyssa in there. Got stretched a little bit yesterday with the three and then shutting it down. So I think, you want to win the games, but you also want to, like, see what have as a staff and get people in the positions that they are gonna need to be in when you want to win.”

What made the weekend all the more fun for Stanford was this was done in their brand new stadium. They are loving life in their new stadium and appear poised to make it a great home field advantage. To open up this new era of Stanford softball with a 5-0 record on opening weekend feels really good for them.

“The list is long and distinguished,” Allister said of the highlights from the weekend. “I think a couple things. One, you know, just to get this place open, the work that’s been done by a lot of people across the department is, the people that haven’t kind of been in the weeds on it, will never understand. The work over the last two weeks in particular to get it, to get it to where it is today. So just incredibly thankful that we were able to welcome everybody to this gorgeous facility, you know, I think we had great fans and great crowds all weekend, which was awesome.

“Having the alumni back and then playing as well as well did in front of them. You always want to make the women who wore the jersey before you proud. So, that was great, seeing a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a while was fantastic and then just coming out and being ready for the moment, you know? Oklahoma State, they’re good. You know, San Jose State, people are going to be surprised by them. And that Cal team, like, it’s a good weekend, so I think just playing well in a beautiful facility in front of our fans, like, what more could you ask for?”

“Way more settled in,” Prystajko said of the new stadium. “I think even from like, after the first inning in the first game I felt way more settled in and very homey here even though I’ve never played on this field before. So, feels good. Good atmosphere.”

“Man, every time I put a Stanford jersey on, I’m so happy,” Gall said. “I have so much pride in wearing Stanford across my chest. I’m just so thankful to be back out here and able to compete with my teammates.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Kentucky on Thursday, February 12th. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT.

“I think just staying within ourselves,” Prystajko said of the key to building on this weekend. “As much as success as we have on the outside, just being able to, like, take that in and really feeling it instead of feeling frustrated about all of our little mishaps. But yeah, we still won. So.”

“Oh, we’re so confident,” Gall said. “We’re feeling great. I personally think this is the deepest team that we’ve had in my time here. We look so good. We have great players up and down the lineup. There’s no holes, no one to pitch around, and it’s such a good feeling. So we’re super confident. We’re feeling great to come out here, beat a great Oklahoma State team, Cal team, SJSU, they were so scrappy. And so to be able to get all of those wins with a good margin, we’re feeling great for how this season is gonna look.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com