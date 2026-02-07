Recap: No. 18 Stanford Softball wins on opening day vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Thursday, No. 18 Stanford softball picked up a 4-2 win over No. 19 Oklahoma State on opening day in their new softball stadium. Sophomore Zoe Prystajko (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role, pitching 5.2 innings while totaling nine strikeouts and only giving up four hits and two earned runs. Stanford junior Alyssa Houston was awarded the save, pitching 1.1 innings while totaling two strikeouts without giving up a single hit or walk. Stanford senior infielder Taryn Kern had three hits for one RBI, junior catcher Ava Gall had two hits for two RBIs, and senior infielder River Mahler had two hits for one RBI. Oklahoma State freshman outfielder Jayelle Austin hit a two-run home run for the Cowgirls while senior Ruby Meylan (0-1) was the losing pitcher, giving up four earned runs and 10 hits in 6.0 innings while also striking out six batters. Stanford improves to 1-0 on the season while Oklahoma State falls to 0-1.

BOX SCORE: Oklahoma State at Stanford-Thursday, February 5th

“The whole thing was awesome,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “I thought it was a great night for Stanford softball. You know, I thought the athletics department did a really good job putting on a fantastic event. It felt celebratory, it felt special, we had a great crowd, we played well. It was a fantastic night…Well, yeah, I mean, that’s a good team and it’s a huge win. So the games are really important for the win’s sake and then also just playing in the environment. And again, like being comfortable in this environment, it felt like postseason softball tonight, which was fantastic. Facing good pitching, you know, we’ve got an All-American on the mound out there coming up and getting a win against an All-American in game one is awesome. And it’s not gonna change much. If you look at the slate for the preseason, like, we’re gonna face really good teams, so it’s good to jump into the deep end and start to figure it out.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Prystajko got off to a good start in the pitching circle for the Cardinal, walking the first batter before getting three straight strike outs. All swinging.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, lead off hitter Taryn Kern hit a double to left field and advanced to third base thanks to an error. River Mahler then singled to right center to bring home Kern. That made it a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it 1-0 at the end of the 1st inning.

Neither team would score in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th innings. Prystajko got one strike out and two ground outs in the 2nd inning; two strikeouts, one walk, and a foul out in the top 3rd inning; and in the 4th inning gave up a double to Karli Godwin and then a fly out. Pinch runner Elizabeth Jaques advanced to third base after a ground out. Prystajko would then strike out Jayelle Austin to end the top of the 4th, keeping it at a 1-0 game.

In the top of the 5th inning, Prystajko forced a ground out and strike out to get two quick outs. Things got a little hairy as runners got to second and third base thanks to a couple of errors, but a strikeout would preserve the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Ava Gall would hit a two-RBI single to bring home Kern and Mahler. That made it a 3-0 lead for the Cardinal. Stanford would not add any more runs the rest of the inning as Joie Economides struck out right after Gall. 3-0 would be the score after the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, Prystajko gave up a two run homer to Austin down the right field line, making it a 3-2 game. Prystajko would walk the next batter before Houston came in to get a strikeout to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 6th, Kern would hit an RBI single to center field to bring home Emily Jones. Jordana King would then be called out at home to end the bottom of the inning. It was now a 4-2 lead for Stanford entering the 7th inning.

“Yeah, I think it was super important,” Kern said of her RBI. “Coach Allister talks about like that extra run just giving the pitchers some leeway to just attack the batters and not be scared. So I think that was huge. And just yeah, just sticking to our approach in the box.”

In the top of the 7th inning, Houston took care of business by getting one strike out followed by two ground outs. 4-2 Stanford won the game. An opening day victory in their brand new stadium.

“I was so impressed with their poise,” Allister said of her team. “You know, there was a lot of hoopla going around and I can imagine if we had heart rate monitors, on them, like some of their heart rates early on were like, high, which is good for us, too. Because you know, it’s good to play in an environment where you have to manage yourself a little bit and regulate and still play the game the way you want to play the game. But I thought it was awesome to come out and handle that and Zoe coming in, you know, walking the first hitter, and then K, K, K, and then scoring right away. I just thought we had fantastic poise.”

“I think it’s super important for momentum,” Kern said of getting an opening day victory. “And I think that there’s a lot of nerves on both sides coming out on opening day. We have, you know, lots going on, we’re cutting the ribbon before the game, but I think just having that momentum going into the weekend and into season and knowing that we’re in a great spot.”

For Stanford, this was a nice win. Oklahoma State is a ranked team. So, this win gives them a good sense of what kind of team they already have. And then to win on opening day in their new stadium just makes it all the sweeter. This was a great day for Stanford softball.

“Where shall I start?” Allister said of how much the new stadium changes things. “I mean, somewhat, but in other ways no. You know, you still 60 feet and turn left. You’re still playing the game. But yeah, getting settled in. I think there’s a couple pieces. You know, obviously, you get used to the dimensions, you get used to the way the field plays and whatnot, but the thing that I’m really the most excited about for all of this is just for the fans. Like, it’s such a great fan experience and just like from the sight lines and the seats and then the concessions and the bathrooms and the atmosphere, the decks up top, like, it’s a great place to watch softball.”

“Oh, it’s so awesome,” Kern said of the new stadium. “I mean, we’ve been waiting for this moment. We started practicing a couple weeks ago, so we’ve literally just been counting down the days ‘til game day, and we’re all just super stoked.”

“It’s awesome,” Prystajko said of the stadium. “I mean, it’s beautiful. We’ve like seen over the whole fall, like, how it’s come together every single day showing up, but they did some amazing work.”

To touch more on the game itself, Prystajko was fantastic for most of the game and then she got adequate run support. Stanford had 10 hits, leaving six runners on base. They could have added even more runs than they did. They should feel good about how this game went from a pitching, defense, and hitting standpoint.

“Yeah, I was so impressed,” Allister said of Prystajko and unsurprised. Like, she’s been throwing well. She came back after the summer ready to go, had a great fall. Had a great January and really had some successes last year and learned from the other pieces and put them to work and came back, like resolved and ready to go. So not surprised at all, but really, really happy for her. I think we probably extended her longer than we should have in the 6th there, but it felt hard to take her out with the way she was going. We didn’t want to extend Alyssa too long at the end and the freshmen will get out there and they’ll throw tomorrow. So, it felt like, you know, let the experienced pitchers go a little bit. But you know, she gave us a fantastic start.”

“I think like over the fall, we’ve worked on a lot of things, my pitching coach, and it’s fun to like, see it finally, like against batters who you don’t see every single day,” Prystajko said. “We worked really hard as a team and we’re ready. So, glad to come out and see new people.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against San Jose State on Friday, February 6th against San Jose State. That is set to start at 5:00 PM PT.

“I think just not thinking too much about our opponent and thinking more about the task at hand and what we need to do and just keeping the same approach tomorrow,” Kern said looking ahead to the rest of the weekend. “Again, San Jose State, Cal and OSU again.”

“I think the main message for us is just play free,” Prystajko added. “I think, like, never letting the moment get too big and knowing that when the moments do get big, we’ve already prepped for this and we just can go for it.”

