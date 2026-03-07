Recap: No. 20 Stanford Softball dominates Pittsburgh on Friday

Addyson Sheppard hit a two-run home run for the Cardinal. Credit: ISI Photos

On Friday, No. 20 Stanford softball defeated Pittsburgh 8-2 in the first of a three game series at Stanford Softball Stadium. Anna Brewer (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role, pitching 2.2 innings while giving up five hits and two runs while Zoe Prystajko (2) picked up the save. Kyra Pittman (4-2) was the losing pitcher for the Panthers in a starting role. Addyson Sheppard, Tarn Kern, and Jade Berry each hit two RBIs for the Cardinal. Stanford improves to 12-6 overall and 2-2 in the ACC while Pittsburgh falls to 13-7 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Pittsburgh at Stanford-Friday, March 6th

“Yeah, that was a great game,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after the game. “I thought we got some really good action on all sides of the ball. You know, thought, 12 hits and just really consistent offensive pressure all game. I thought was fantastic up and down the lineup and then, you know, I thought the pitchers did a really good job as a staff. Alyssa gave a us a great start, Anna did a really good job there in the middle, and then Zoe came in and shut it down. So, good opening win.”

Alyssa Houston was the starting pitcher for Stanford and she did a nice job in the top of the 1st inning as nobody scored for Pittsburgh. She did give up a walk and a stolen base after a fielder’s choice, but she would force a ground out and then a fly out to end the top of the inning. As for the bottom of the 1st, after Taryn Kern got walked for Stanford and an error after a fielder’s choice allowed Emily Jones to reach second base, it was a back-to-back ground outs by Stanford to keep it at a 0-0 game.

After Houston forced a fly out in the top of the 2nd inning, Anna Brewer came in for relief. Brewer would force a ground out for the second out before Mackenzie Reese singled to shallow center field. Camyrn Murphy then tripled to center field to bring home Reese, making it a 1-0 lead for the Panthers. Brewer then forced a ground out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Kern would hit a two-RBI single to bring home Ava Gall and Joie Economides. River Mahler was then out at third base to end the inning. 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, set the tone at the beginning of the game with a walk and then squared up two balls and squared up a big ball in a big situation with the bases loaded, down one,” Allister said of Kern. “You know, Taryn’s a, she’s a hitter. She’s a fantastic hitter and you feel good with her up in that situation.”



From there, it was one-way traffic for the Cardinal. In the bottom of the 3rd, Sheppard hit a two run home run to deep left field to bring home Kyra Chan. That made it a 4-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“I really just wanted to get up there and do something for my team and make something happen,” Sheppard said of her home run. “I knew we needed to score some runs and I could do some damage with that pitch.”



In the top of the 4th, Murphy hit a solo home run to left center for the Panthers to make it 4-2. In the bottom of the 5th, Berry hit a sac fly to bring home Chan for the Cardinal, making it 5-2. And then in the bottom of the 6th, Stanford scored a couple runs off some errors from Pittsburgh before Berry hit an RBI single to bring home Jones, making it 8-2.

“Yeah, Jade had a good day,” Allister said of Berry. “I thought, you know obviously she gets the two hits, but then also the sac fly and same thing. Like, gets the right pitch early and gets her barrel to it. I think of the things that is impressive about Jade is just her work ethic. I think it’s her greatest strengths and her greatest weaknesses. You know, she is never satisfied with anything that she does. So, she got back after last week and really got to work this week, had a great week of practice, and had a good day today.”

“Yeah, I think it’s really great,” Sheppard said of their offensive explosion. “I think it comes down to the energy. As soon as we step on the field and even in the locker room and we were really ready to come out and battle today.”

In the top of the 7th, with an 8-2 lead, Prystajko closed the door on the Panthers to get the save. Prystajko pitched the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings for the Cardinal. A strong outing from her to secure the victory.

“Yeah, there’s a couple different things in play, right?” Allister said of the pitching philosophy. “So, you’re just trying to put people in positions where they can be really successful and then also put the team in a position where you got the right people in the right situation. So, I think for Alyssa to come out and have a good clean start and you know, get us into that second inning was important for her and then Anna did a really good job this past weekend. In the two starts that she had. So I felt good about, she does a really good job of, you know, I know the ball left the park today, but she competes in the zone and usually what she’s giving up are singles. You got to really string them together to score off of her. And then we wanted to get Zoe in a shortened situation. We thought maybe we had been extending her a little bit too long. So, get her in a shortened situation and give her the ball at the end.”

The most important moment of this game was undoubtedly Sheppard’s home run. That gave the Cardinal a real shot in the arm. Once that ball cleared the fence and they went up 4-1, Stanford confidently felt like they were in the driver’s seat.

“Huge moment in the game,” Allister said of Sheppard’s home run. “And first pitch. She got a ball over the middle and got off a good swing. So she’s, you know, obviously off to a great start for her career and you know, she swings aggressively and isn’t scared.”

“I think it’s just kind of been relying on my teammates a lot and understanding that it’s a game and that it’s fun, that we get to do this,” Sheppard said of the key to her growth as a freshman. “And just kind of being really grateful for the opportunity that God has given me out here and just taking advantage of it.”

Overall, this was a nice win for Stanford. After losing their road series at Louisville last week 1-2, it was huge for them to bounce back on a Friday at home to win the opening game of an ACC series. They’re hoping this will carry them forward into the rest of the weekend.

“Huge,” Allister said of winning of the opening game of the series. “And not to, you know, not to point anything out, but it’s, we won opening night against Oklahoma State and then we struggled our opening days the last, you know, three weekends. So, it was important for us to come out and play well on Friday night. So, anytime you can get an ACC win, it’s a good day.”

“It’s really important,” Sheppard added. “And I think the most important part is really just like sticking together even through the hard times and coming back and bouncing back.”



Up next for Stanford is game two against Pittsburgh on Saturday. That will begin at 2:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

“The same thing. We’re going to need good pitching in chunks,” Allister said looking ahead to Saturday. “We’ll put together the best staff outing we can out there. We’re gonna need to pick up the ball on defense and then continue to put consistent offensive pressure.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com