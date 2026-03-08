Recap: No. 21 Stanford Men’s Tennis takes care of business against Virginia Tech

Credit: Matthew Huang/ISI Photos

On Friday, No. 21 Stanford men’s tennis defeated Virginia Tech 4-1. Alex Chang clinched the match for the Cardinal with a 7-6, 6-3 victory. Stanford improves to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while Virginia Tech falls to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

“Biggest thing for me is Alex Chang,” Stanford head coach Paul Goldstein said after the match. “So, we came back from North Carolina. Two matches there and it was in, cross-country trip, and guys were tired and you know, giving a couple guys two days off, but with Chang we said no, you’re going two a days the next couple of days. And so the amount of work that he put in to get ready for today and to see him play the way he played today, I told the guys that’s starting to look like the Alex Chang that we need this season. It was the best I thought he’s played all year. So that gets me really excited. Jagger was a little bit banged up injury wise. Didn’t even know if he’d go today, and for him to give us that dubs point and then yeah, he put himself in a position to win that singles. Didn’t quite finish. So feel really good about that.

“And then Raz, Razeghi just keeps doing what he’s doing. Hudson, really good leadership. I thought Nico looked as explosive as I’ve seen him all year, coming back from the injury and how long, how hard he’s worked to get himself back to be able to play. Not just playing, but starting to be explosive today. So that was really exciting.

“The biggest thing now is UVA on Sunday. Rage Cage. Noon. Sunday. I think our guys have been looking forward to it for a long time. I’m sure they’ve been looking forward to it because we got them last year at the end of the year at the ACC tournament. So, it’s gonna be a battle. But we’re, if you’re listening to this, if you’re writing about it, like, we’d love to pack this place Sunday, noon, UVA.”

Match scores are below courtesy of GoStanford.com:

No. 21 Stanford 4, Virginia Tech 1

DOUBLES

1) No. 12 Chang/Razeghi (STAN) d. Hilsen/Shumilov (VT), 6-1

2) Godsick/Leach (STAN) d. Fahim/Jurina (VT), 7-5

3) Fishback/Thompson (VT) led No. 62 Krupkin/Rivera (STAN), 6-5 uf

Order of Finish: 1, 2

SINGLES

1) Ilyas Fahim (VT) led No. 58 Hudson Rivera (STAN), 4-6, 6-4, 3-1 uf

2) No. 113 Alex Chang (STAN) d. Patrik Jurina (VT), 7-6 (4), 6-3

3) Jagger Leach (STAN) led Eyal Shumilov (VT), 6-4, 6-6 uf

4) Alex Razeghi (STAN) d. Julian Lozano (VT), 6-1, 6-3

5) Nico Godsick (STAN d. Drew Fishback (VT), 7-5, 6-4

6) Blake Hilsen (VT) d. Mark Krupkin (STAN), 6-3, 7-5

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 6, 2

Alex Razeghi continues to play outstanding tennis for the Cardinal both in the singles and in the doubles. Goldstein didn’t shy away from giving him a ton of praise for the way he has competed and played this season.

“He’s been our MVP,” Goldstein said of Razeghi. “What else to say? It’s interesting because, I told him this at the beginning of the year, for me, when I was in my four years of school, my sophomore year was the hardest. Like freshman year goes by, you don’t know what to expect. It’s a whirlwind and all of a sudden you have some expectations. Sophomore year for me was hard and that’s been my experience as a coach. A lot of guys struggle sophomore year and Alex frankly struggled a little bit. And he struggled a little bit in the fall and we didn’t know coming into the dual match season what we’d get and he has just been, I mean, phenomenal.

“And he’s so poised. It’s funny watching the match on, against Duke. He played a guy very similar to him and you know, the guy sort of was tight in the first set, it was five all, but the amount of confidence that we all have in him; we just had so much confidence, we knew he’d get it done. And to see, what I liked about it is even though the match is close, there’s just no panic. There’s just no panic. There’s a self-confidence and a self-belief in himself that you visually observe, you see it and that’s really exciting. Where he is from a mentality standpoint.”

To win this match comfortably without their number one guy Samir Banerjee speaks to the depth of this Stanford team. Others needed to step up and did a great job of answering the bell.

“That’s a competitive Virginia Tech team,” Goldstein said. “I think they’re an improved team and I think they’ll surprise some people this year in conference and like I said, really pleased with how some of these guys responded over the, based on what we’re working on during the course of the week. Within a match, you know, Changer had a four-game stretch in the first set that did not go well and he responded to that. And so, look, we feel like we’ve been saying this for a couple months now, we actually started saying in the fall because of the amount of injuries we’ve had, that we have a chance to sort of be a team that’s sort of playing our best as we round into the middle and end of the ACC season and into postseason play. And we still have a chance to do that.

“Samir we expect back and we expect back and healthy, fully healthy in a short amount of time. Maybe not tomorrow. In short amount of time. Nico, you know, is just starting to come find his form after being out for three months. Don’t forget Jagger was out for seven months before he played his first match in January. So we feel like we could be an improved team come postseason and I don’t think we’re there yet. But it shows that we’re building. It shows that we’re building.

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was two things. We wanted to be the most improved team in the country over the course of the year and have, no matter whether you’re a senior, junior, captain or not, people demonstrate leadership qualities as often as possible and we’re still tracking towards both those goals on Sunday.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against No. 3 Virginia on Sunday at 12:00 PM PT. Livestream is available on the team website for those that can’t make it over.

“What’s the message? The message is they’re gonna be ready for us, but it’s a good opportunity for us,” Goldstein said looking ahead to facing the Cavaliers. “It’s you sort of come here, it’s why you’re playing tennis, it’s why you’re playing college tennis. They could be the number one team in the country by the time they get here on Sunday. Maybe they’re number two now. I don’t know, but number one lost. So, they’re playing for number one. I’ll put it that way and it’s a great opportunity for us. It’s a great opportunity for us. And it’s why we’re doing this thing. I think we’ve been looking forward to it for a while and let’s go out and play free. Let’s go out and play free. See what happens. Let the chips fall where they may.”

