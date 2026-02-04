Recap: No. 3 Stanford Men’s Tennis cruises past No. 22 USC and No. 14 UCLA

Samir Banerjee had a clutch win in a tiebreaker against UCLA. Credit: ISI Photos

This past weekend, No. 3 Stanford men’s tennis picked up a 4-2 win over No. 14 UCLA and a 4-1 win over No. 22 USC in a pair of home matches on The Farm. Stanford improves to 6-0 on the season.

BOX SCORE: UCLA at Stanford-Saturday, January 31st

BOX SCORE: USC at Stanford-Sunday, February 1st

“I got to start with Hudson Rivera,” Stanford head coach Paul Goldstein said after Saturday’s win over UCLA. “Hudson, I mean, that is a really difficult matchup. It’s a really quality player that he played against today. He lost to that guy a couple of weeks ago. I think he, you know, felt like maybe he had an opportunity in that match a couple of weeks ago. I feel like he’s been circling today for five weeks and wanting that opportunity. And for him to go out and get a straight set win over a person of that quality and character is, I’m just really, really happy for Hudson. I mean, that is the big takeaway for me.”

I was present for the UCLA win and saw No. 1 singles player Samir Banerjee win his match 6-3, 7-6 (15-13) over Spencer Johnson. It was an epic win for Banerjee, who had to dig deep to avoid going into a third set. It was truly an impressive performance.

“Well, I mean, you know, Samir’s been struggling a little bit with some injuries since he’s been back on campus and so hasn’t gotten as many reps as he would have liked. We would have liked,” Goldstein said. “I think some of that shows up in some of those sort of moments when he has match point and isn’t able to finish. But for him to sort of buckle down and get it done there in the end, it’s just tough. That’s just a competitive, a testament to the competitiveness there of Samir and a guy who knows that he’s one of the best players in the country and puts his team on the back there when it matters most and getting it done. You know, proud of that effort.”

“I’d say, it was just a, it was just a huge team effort today from start to finish, you know, we dropped a tough doubles point. You know, cards weren’t in our favor coming out of there, but you know, we have such a strong fight, this team,” Banerjee said. “We know we have experience. We have guys who’ve been here last year when we did really well and we’re recreating that this year and I’d say top to bottom, we really wanted to beat them and yeah, just a lot of grit, a lot of fight, and glad we came through.

“It was tough [to win in the tiebreaker]. It was very tough. Obviously, I would like to finish it a little earlier. I mean, I looked to my left, I looked to my right, you know, guys were finishing, so I realized, you know, I was the clinching point. That might have put a little more pressure on me, but yeah, I’m just relieved I got it done. It was a little tight. He saved a lot of match points. I had to save a couple set points and you know, it’s just one of those tiebreaks that you just, it was really good to get that done.

“I think when we were level, every time it was 10 all, 11 all, 12 all, I would play a really good point. I think I was just struggling to close it out. He would play some good tennis, so I think it was really just trying to stay composed. Not get ahead of myself. There was a lot of yelling, there were a lot of distractions during that match and I mean, you know, I haven’t played college tennis in a little bit, so I forgot how crazy it gets, but no, I’m very happy that I pulled through.”

What made it all the more impressive for Banerjee is that he is coming back from injury. It felt really good for him to come out on top and play so well. Getting these matches in is huge for him as he looks to build confidence going into the rest of the season.

“Yeah, they’re huge, they’re huge,” Banerjees aid of getting these early matches under his belt. “I’m still managing some nagging stuff. I’m trying to work through that, trying to support the team. But yeah, it’s definitely important to get a lot of matches under your belt. I mean, college tennis definitely tests the clutch factor. How clutch you can be. So, being able to get more matches under your belt, get more wins under your belt, making it a habit. I think that’s super important.”



Stanford was unable to get the doubles point against UCLA, but they bounced back with Hudson Rivera, Jagger Leach, and Alex Razeghi also winning their singles matches along with Banerjee to clinch the victory for the Cardinal. Rivera defeated Emon van Loben Sels 6-3, 6-4; Leach defeated Andy Nguyen 6-4, 6-3; and Razeghi defeated Aadarsh Tripathi 6-4, 6-1. The singles match UCLA won was Cassius Chinland defeating Mark Krupkin 7-5, 6-4.

“Yeah, I mean, those guys are a good team,” Goldstein said of rallying after dropping the doubles point. “Especially a good doubles team and Spencer Johnson’s a hell of a doubles player. Emon van Loben Sels, hell of a doubles player. We knew that’d be a battle and we felt like we, it was an important point and so to not get the doubles and again, I go back to the Utah match where we lost that doubles and very similar, right? We lost a tiebreaker on one where we didn’t lose serve the entire set. We gotta find ways to get breaks and I’m just hopeful that we get some confidence from the team win today and that bleeds over into doubles tomorrow and throughout the rest of the season.”

As for the win over USC, Stanford took the doubles point in that one as the doubles teams of Alex Chang/Leach and Banerjee/Krupkin won their respective sets to clinch the point. Razeghi/Rivera were tied up 4-4 as their set went unfinished. In the singles, Banerjee suffered a defeat to USC’s Nathan Trouve 3-6, 2-6. Fortunately, Rivera, Leach, and Krupkin were able to pick up the slack to win their matches to clinch the victory: Rivera defeating Jack McCarthy 6-3, 7-6; Leach defeating Niels Hoffman 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; and Krupkin defeating Connor Church 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). As a result of his stellar performance, Leach earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

GoStanford.com: Leach Earns ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

What made this weekend fun for Stanford was the fact that they got to face a pair of old Pac-12 rivals. USC and UCLA historically have strong programs and have given Stanford great battles over the years. In this age of conference realignment it is important for Stanford to find ways to keep these old rivalries alive.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s a traditional rivalry,” Goldstein said. “Coach Gould is here. Coach Gould is here. He’s been coaching since, our coach in 1966 playing against UCLA and SC and you know, I think all the coaches who and everyone’s been part of that rivalry forever feels it’s important to try to maintain that. You know, it’s at our discretion because it’s a non-conference match to continue to schedule and I think all four coaches are on board with that right now. Yeah, it feels…important. It feels important. With all the madness and changes happening in collegiate athletics. To have some of that tradition is, it feels important and what little we can do to maintain that, I think is nice.”



Overall, this was a good weekend for Stanford. They took care of business against two ranked opponents and so far seem to be backing up their ranking. At the same time, they weren’t perfect, so there’s also room for growth as well.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at Pepperdine on Friday, February 6th at 2:00 PM PT.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com