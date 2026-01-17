Recap: No. 4 Stanford Men’s Tennis takes care of business against San Diego State

Credit: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos

On Thursday, No. 4 Stanford men’s tennis defeated San Diego State on The Farm by a final score of 4-1. Starting with the doubles, the Cardinal took the point as freshmen Jagger Leach/Mark Krupkin def. Denis Maijorov/William Kleege 6-2 while Alex Razeghi/Hudson Rivera def. Lars Johann/Imran Hazli 7-5.

As for the singles, Alex Chang def. Finn Willman 7-6, 6-0; Alex Razeghi def. Eugenio Gonzalez 7-5, 6-4; and Jagger Leach def. Lars Johann 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the match for the Cardinal. As for San Diego State, their lone point came from Denis Maijorov defeating Luke Tusher 6-2, 6-5. Mark Krupkin took the opening set in his match against Brock Anderson 7-6, before being down 5-6 in the second set before their match was called off due to the team match being decided.

BOX SCORE: San Diego State at Stanford-Thursday, January 15th

“Well, my thoughts are a testament to the quality of depth on this team,” Stanford head coach Paul Goldstein said after the match. “Several of our guys who have had a ton of experience, not able to play because of injury, relying on some guys who haven’t had experience, be that a freshman, be that a junior and move Kusher who hasn’t had a ton of competitive experience. And things that stand out for me today are Jagger, Mark Krupkin our freshmen, who probably played a little bit nervous, their first collegiate competition on Tuesday. Really stepping up their standard of play. Learning from that experience, having an intention purpose of a day of practice, to learn from that experience and coming out here and finding this conviction, that stands out to me.

“And then, you know, I love the leadership from Hudson, Raz, and Changer. The other thing that stands out, a lot of close first sets in which we got, pulled it out, a great response from Hudson who didn’t pull out that first set that came out and was up a set and a break and rolled in the second and third set. So I feel really good about that.

“And then, you know, Jagger stands out for me today as the most complete match of the day. I think at the beginning the doubles to the last point of the singles, was the most complete match of the day.”

San Diego State proved to be a tougher opponent than UC Davis and that didn’t catch Stanford by surprise. They were aware that the Aztecs were a more dangerous team and by getting a point, the Aztecs proved that to be the case. Still, it was overall smooth sailing for Stanford. Which feels good when you consider they are without their number one singles player Samir Banerjee, who is dealing with an injury.

Alex Razeghi once again, did his job nicely by getting the doubles point as well as winning his singles match. His serve has really improved from last year and he continues to be a guy who the Cardinal can really count on.

“The biggest stride is his serve,” Goldstein said of Razeghi’s growth from last year. “I mean, for a little guy, like, really improved his serve and it’s like a consistent weapon now. So I’m really happy for him there. What stands out for me is, we need a break at 5-6 in doubles, he plays an unreal return game. We need a break to clinch the match, the other guy’s serving 5-4 in the second set. Unbelievable. So those two games, when we need him the most, he plays his best. Now for his sake, I want to see him play that standard of play all day every day, so that he doesn’t put himself in the position of, you know, maybe getting off the court two and three, two and three, three and three, a little easier on the body. But when we need him the most, he’s the biggest gamer we got.”

Due to the need to shuffle the lineup, Goldstein decided to pair Razeghi with Rivera in doubles, a pairing that he feels has the chance to cause a lot of problems to opposing teams. That certainly worked out well against the Aztecs.

“In terms of that complement, I like the righty-lefty,” Goldstein said. “I give, you know, the reason the combination is working so well is because Hudson has improved his net play so much and can really help. Raz is so good to help with his partner at serve hold. Hasn’t always been. When he came to Stanford, it wasn’t his strength. And he’s one of the best we got on our team. And that’s a testament to his improvement. So for those guys, I like the way they’re complementing each other and it also allows us to put Jagger and Krup together. And those guys are both just flying downhill tennis and I like the way they, I like that partnership together. And so you know, the fact that Hudson and Raz can play together allows us to play those guys together.”

Freshman Jagger Leach took care of business emphatically as well. He’s been working his way back from injury and so to come out and win like he did has to feel good. He’s starting to get more dialed in and as the season goes on, he should get more and more difficult to stop. So far, he’s off to a nice start.

“Massive, you know, massive,” Goldstein said of the importance of the freshmen getting off to a strong start. “That first experience on Tuesday, especially for Jag, who actually hadn’t played a match anywhere for seven months, to have that experience, again…learn from that experience, came out, he didn’t even practice yesterday, but knew what he had to work on. Came out with intention and executed that today. It was huge.

“And Mark, I mean, I feel for him because he should have closed that match out. After getting through the first set and serving up 5-2 in the second, a couple match points, but woah, did he and Jag play great doubles. That’s a lot more of like who Mark is as a player, Krupkin, and leaning into that win, lose, or draw.”

“Yeah, I mean, a couple things,” Leach said of what was clicking for him. “I think I was returning really well. And so I think that’s a big part in any match, because I feel like I was in every return game. And then that takes a lot of pressure off of the service games and it just gave me a great feeling of clarity and I had a good game plan going in, trying to play with big targets and play aggressively and it was working and I was able to get it done today.

“I mean, I’ve been spending a lot of time trying to get my endurance and like my cardio up off the court. Like, doing stuff like the assault bike and doing things that are just activities off the court. And then the main thing though, is just getting reps and matches. Because you can be practicing really well and you can be feeling good physically, but at the end of the day, it’s about being match tough and a lot of the best players are the most match tough players. And so, you know, like playing on Tuesday really helped me for today, just getting some more reps in.”

For Leach, he’s really happy he made the decision to come to Stanford. He was originally committed to TCU but later flipped to join the Cardinal. So far, he’s happy with his decision and loves being on the team. He had fun cheering on his teammates that were still playing, participating in the C-House chant.

“Yeah, I mean, first of all the school is incredible,” Leach said of Stanford. “The campus is beautiful. I knew all the guys on the team and we had a great group of guys. They did well last year. I love the coaches and really just the whole environment and being part of the Stanford community is incredible. I mean, some of the people that I’ve met just here in my first quarter are some of the most incredible people that I’ve been around and I’m just so excited and honored to be a part of this community and this team.



“I love that we have each other’s back. You know, a lot of times, playing individually, it can get lonely on the court because it’s like, you’re playing for yourself. You gotta fire yourself up and especially, like, traveling by, like I’ve been lucky to be able to travel with a coach or my parents, but a lot of times, like a lot of players are traveling by themselves and then it’s just, it can get tough when you’re by yourself. So, being able to be part of a team where we’re all firing each other up, we’re all pushing each other to get better every day, we all want each other to succeed, it is an incredible environment and I’m gonna enjoy it for as long as I can.”

Up next for Stanford is a pair of home matches for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. On Friday, January 23rd, they’ll face Utah at 10:00 AM PT. On Saturday, January 24th, they’ll face either Oregon or Rice.

