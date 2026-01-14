Recap: No. 4 Stanford Men’s Tennis wins opener vs. Saint Mary’s

Stanford walks off the court after defeating Saint Mary’s 4-0. Credit: Ben Parker (CardinalSportsReport.com)

On Tuesday, No. 4 Stanford men’s tennis defeated Saint Mary’s 4-0. Hudson Rivera/Alex Razeghi (6-3), Jagger Leach/Mark Krupkin (7-6), and Luke Tusher/Alex Chang (6-2) secured the doubles point for the Cardinal while Alex Chang def. Thibaud Maxant 6-3, 6-1, Alex Razeghi def. Finn Dryer 6-3, 6-1, and Hudson Rivera def. Pedro Etchecoin 6-2, 6-2 to secure the team victory. Stanford freshman Jagger Leach was up 6-3, 4-4 in his match while fellow freshman Mark Krupkin was likely heading to a third set up 6-4, 1-5. Luke Tusher was also in a battle, up 6-1, 5-6 with a third set a possibility for him as well.

“Well, I’m really, I just feel so good about this team,” Stanford head coach Paul Goldstein said after the match. “I really love this team. And so we’ve been waiting to play our first match it seems like forever. And so to get the guys out here and see them perform, get a first win. We had a lot of, I’ll tell you, the first couple weeks of the year, this could really test our depth. We have a lot of guys who are veterans, who we’ve relied on in the past, who are just injured right now and not playing. And so, opportunities for guys who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play and getting some of those guys out there playing was awesome.

“Getting Jagger’s first match in six months, seven months maybe. And so just been out with injury and so awesome to see him out there. I think there are certainly some things to clean up, but getting this, you know, first competition under your belt in a long time is so important. So I feel really good about that. And you know, the thing that stood out to me today is, you know, the new guys sort of the fresh blood, getting their first exposure and not always playing up to their standard, but the type of stuff they need to learn from that experience. And then the thing that really stood out for me is our veterans and the presence that they showed. Thinking Alex Chang, who is new to Stanford, but not new to college tennis, Razeghi and Hudson really led with the way that they performed out there today and so that really stood out to me today.”

There was little drama in this match for the Cardinal as they cruised to a sweep of the Gaels. With some players out, most notably number one singles player Samir Banerjee, it was good for them to come out on top and win with little trouble. It gave some other guys a chance to play, which is always good. You just never know when you are going to need guys down the line.

“I think for me, I struggled a little bit with my first serve percentage in the beginning,” Chang said of his singles match. “But I was able to just scrap a few points, especially on the return games. I came up with a few big shots. And I don’t know, in this environment, where the balls just move so quick, it’s important to just get up early in games. I feel like I was just a little tighter with my errors than he was. So, I was able to edge our more games than he was and overall, it was pretty good.”

The freshmen Jagger Leach and Mark Krupkin did a nice job in the doubles. It was huge for them to start their careers off with a win together. They’re going to continue to grow and settle in more as the season goes on. Leach was on track to win his singles match while Krupkin was in a battle when the team victory was secured. For both guys, there’s a lot they can learn from this first match.

“With both of them, I see just an exceptionally high ceiling and an exceptionally high ability to play a standard of play of very high,” Goldstein said of Leach and Krupkin. “And just right now, not doing that consistently. With both those guys, Jagger again, first match in seven months and so completely expected. Krupkin I see all the instincts being there and just you know, not executing the way he’s capable of executing consistently. And those are the things that he needs to, sort of, sharpen up and he will. The instincts are great.”

As for Alex Chang, who is a grad transfer from Cal, he did a great job of taking care of business in both the doubles and singles. He brought his A-game and showed why he’s going to be a valuable piece for this Cal team.

“He’s a leader, he’s an exceptional young man,” Goldstein said of Chang. “And he’s got, you know, four years of college tennis under his belt and at a high level, playing high in the lineup on a team that was top 15 in the country last year. And so he’s a great fit for us, an explosive game. I think one of the things we’re hoping to see from him is to play, you know, use his explosiveness more consistently and yeah, we’re super fortunate. I think you could go back four or five years or so and blame the head coach at Stanford for not recruiting that kid a little better four years ago, but we’re fortunate to have him now.”

“Luckily, I’ve grown up a lot of guys on this team, so it wasn’t that new to me,” Chang explained. “I’ve just seen them around throughout the years. Obviously, Cal to Stanford is a very different change in terms of just environment, population. So, it took a little bit of getting used to, but I’m enjoying all my classes. Obviously my teammates are great, I feel like we’re becoming more cohesive as a team. It was sort of awkward in the fall. Just because so many guys were hurt. So now, as everyone’s becoming more healthy, we’re able to spend more time on the court together, so it’s been really nice.”

Chang was excited to play in his first match as a Stanford Cardinal. He grew up cheering for the Cardinal as a kid with familial ties to The Farm. After spending four years at Cal, getting the chance to don the cardinal and white is really special for him.

“So I actually grew up a Stanford fan my whole life,” Chang said. “My dad went here. So I grew up watching a lot of Stanford football and such. My dad was sort of involved with the team here as an undergrad. So for me it was always a dream to come here and stuff. So, when I had the opportunity, it was a pretty easy yes.

“I’m doing an international education policy analysis. It’s a one year master’s. I only have one year of eligibility left, so I was finding just a one year program. I’m enjoying it so far.”

Overall, this was a good start to the season for Stanford. They won handily, got to test their depth a bit, and give the freshmen an early taste of victory.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against San Diego State on Thursday, January 15th at 12:00 PM PT.

“I think it’s going to be a, you know, competitive match,” Goldstein said of facing the Aztecs. “They lost to SC yesterday or Sunday, but we’re very competitive with them. We gotta be ready to play. There’s a lot of respect for that coaching staff over there. So we’re looking forward to having them in town on Thursday.”

“Saint Mary’s is obviously a good team. I think San Diego State will be a little tougher,” Chang added. “I think we’ll need to play a little sharper overall as a team. I think today was a good first step, but I don’t think anyone’s playing at the level they know they can, so it’s good to just keep building throughout the season and not feeling like you have to peak right now, but it’s sort of just building, building, building.”

