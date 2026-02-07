Recap: No. 9 Stanford Women’s Gymnastics defeats No. 33 Pitt at Maples

Levi Jung-Ruivivar won two events for the Cardinal. Credit: GoStanford.com

On Friday, No. 9 Stanford women’s gymnastics defeated No. 33 Pittsburgh at Maples Pavilion 197.100-194.650. Stanford won all four events, making for a rather dominant victory. In the Vault, Stanford won 49.050-48.700 with freshman Summer Gronski winning the individual title with a score of 9.875. In the Uneven Bars, Stanford won 49.425-48.625 with redshirt freshman Levi Jung-Ruivivar winning the individual title with a score of 9.950. In the Balance Beam, Stanford won 49.100-48.400 with junior Sienna Robinson winning the individual title with a score of 9.875. In the Floor Exercise, Stanford won 49.525-48.925 with Jung-Ruivivar winning the individual title with a score of 9.950.

The two Stanford gymnasts who completed the All-Around, meaning they competed in all four events were Levi Jung-Ruivivar and senior Anna Roberts. Jung-Ruivivar scored a 39.250 across all four events while Roberts topped her with a score of 39.325. So while not winning an individual title, Roberts had the most complete and all-around performance of anyone on the team. As for Pitt, sophomore Meika Lee completed the All-Around with a score of 38.925. Stanford improves to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC while Pittsburgh falls to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Pittsburgh at Stanford-Friday, February 6th

“We talked a lot this week about how we felt like this was a great character building meet,” Stanford head coach Tabitha Yim said after the meet. “They’ve been pushing really hard, it was midterms the last two weeks and kind of entering the second third of the season, people are feeling like a little bit tired, right? It’s kind of that dip that happens. And so we’ve said all year, like we can do hard things well, we can do hard things together. And there’s a place at the end of the year for tough teams.

“And so what I was most proud of is just the resilience they showed throughout the night. You know, we had some, like one of our freshmen, we had her resting this week, and so other people had an opportunity to really step up. And so it was really nice to see people rise to the occasion, cover some mistakes here and there and overall, we’ve been really trying to have that growth mindset and I think they showed that throughout the meet. And we got a little bit tougher with this experience. So, yeah.”

“I think that today there were definitely some ups and downs,” Jung-Ruivivar said of how the meet went for her. “This is my second meet competing all-around and just my fifth competition in NCAA. So I think I’m still getting used to, how to handle pressure and how to perform on, like nerves. So I think bars went really, really well. I’m starting to feel like the swing and feel like the confidence more on the events that I’ve been practicing more on. And floor also, I thought went well for me today. I thought beam, there was a small mistake that caused a little bit of a lower score and then vault, I think I just need to get more adjusted and trust my training more because I think I’m performing better in training than I am during the competition. I think that just comes with some practice and like, but overall, I’m happy that I’m making progress every week and it’s super exciting to be here with the team. And everybody’s giving so much energy into the team and the sport, so it really means a lot.”



Across the board, Yim was pretty satisfied with how all the events did. Balance Beam seems to be the event that they would like to most focus on after this meet, but across the board, it was a strong performance by the Cardinal as they scored higher than their season average of 196.938. Floor Exercise seemed to be the event that went the best, though.

“I think floor,” Yim said of which event she was most pleased with. “You know, we had some mistakes on beam, let a few things go there, and then to come back and finish the meet out strong and rebound from that event. But that was definitely a highlight. And then bars, the beginning of that bar rotation was pretty electric with all the stuck landings and so I think the work that Vince [Smurro] was putting in on that event is really starting to show. And it’s a place where we could really separate ourselves.”



One senior that did well for the Cardinal was Claire Dean, who posted a score of 9.9825 in the Balance Beam and a score of 9.875 in the Floor Exercise. Not quite good enough for individual titles, but still really strong scores in both events.

“Yeah, it was really nice. You know, she is a senior captain and I think that what I really appreciate about Claire is she’s a great team player,” Yim said of Dean. “And so some weeks she’s competed two events. Sometimes she’s done one of it. She’s maintained a great attitude, has continued to put in really high effort in the gym and practices, and leading in so many ways on and off the floor. And so to see her step up tonight on those two events really set the tone on those rotations, you know, I’m very proud of her for that.”

The star of the meet for the Cardinal was of course Levi Jung-Ruivivar. She was really outstanding the entire meet. She completed the All-Around and, in the process, won two individual titles. Her pair of 9.950s in the Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise really set the tone and made it clear that this was going to be Stanford’s night.

“Dude, Levi crushed it today,” Yim said with a smile. “And I think what she does is she focuses on the details. Like, you see how she points her toes, the performance quality. And I think the judges really appreciated all those little things that she’s been working on. And so, especially to be at the start of the rotations, like first up, second up, and to be rewarded, I think is a testament to just the quality that she’s been really pushing inside the gym.”

One thing I was curious to learn more about was how they go about establishing their routines. Especially on the Floor Exercise where there is a decent amount of dancing and artistry. It was neat to get some insight into how all of that comes together.

“Yeah, so we have a choreographer, Hallie. She’s also one of the coaches on the team. I picked my music for the routine and then we have like set dance and choreography that we perform and then obviously our actual skills,” Jung-Ruivivar explained. “In terms of the tumbling, dance, leaps, and turns are set out. So we basically just like do the same routine every single week, and we’re training to make it as perfect as possible. So, yeah.”

One of the hardest aspects is maintain great mental focus throughout any given routine. One slip up could cost you an individual title and hurt the team in the process. That mental side is something that Jung-Ruivivar is really working on as she gets settled into NCAA competition.

“Honestly, it’s something that’s really hard,” Jung-Ruivivar admitted. “And I’ve had to work on throughout a lot of years because I typically am like an overthinker and get in my head a little bit. So I think like, what helps me a lot is trusting the training and the preparation that’s gone into meets and knowing that, like, physically, like it’s not that hard for me. It’s more like at this point, like a mental getting in like my rhythm. So before I compete, I usually try to like take like really deep like diaphragm breaths. I try to, I always visualize my routines, like slowly from like first person perspective. And then I try to like just feel and say my words that I and my cues like during my actual routines that allow to do it better versus just like mindlessly going through the routines.”

Of all the events, Jung-Ruivivar likes Uneven Bars the best. She qualified for that event in the Olympics and feels a lot of confidence every time she competes in that event. Across the board, she is trying to get as confident as she can be so that she can truly dominate in the All-Around.

“That’s tough, I think training, I like bars the best just because that was the event that I qualified to the Olympics on and I think it’s like my best event,” Jung-Ruivivar said when asked what her favorite event is. “And I feel like I understand like the flow, the bars really well, which makes it exciting for me to like train new connections and skills. In terms of competing, definitely floor because I can perform and like play with the audience, like with facial expressions, just like, really enjoy kind of, like, I’m typically known for being a more artistic gymnast. So, like showcasing my dance my turns and my leaps and my lines and then obviously having the cool tumbling in there, too. But it’s really fun to like play around with the crowd and feel the energy. You can really feel that on the floor.”

For Jung-Ruivivar, she’s really enjoying her time at Stanford so far. As soon as she set foot on campus, she knew that Stanford was the right place for her.

“So, so much,” Jung-Ruivivar said of what she most likes about Stanford. “I talked to like 10 or 15 other universities and I had like offers at other schools, but the second I came to Stanford, I knew it was like right for me. I just think they go above and beyond and like everything. Like, academics, athletics, the resources that are available to the athletes.

“And also, I think first and foremost what I actually like the most was like the type of girls and kind of like everybody’s kind of odd on the team. Everybody’s kind of quirky and like, everyone embraces that and embraces like kind of the oddness and they really dive into what their interests are and they’re so secular in their interests that I think that’s another thing that made me really want to come because everybody is so excellent and at the top of their field at what they’re doing, but it can range anywhere from like, I don’t know, like enjoying a niche food to like synthesizing antibiotics. Like it doesn’t matter what they’re doing, it’s like excellent in what they’re doing, you know?”

Up next for Stanford is a trip to Fort Worth, Texas for the 2026 Metroplex Challenge against Air Force, Georgia, and Cal. That will be on Saturday, February 14th at 5:15 PM PT. The next home meet for the Cardinal will be on Saturday, March 7th against UCLA at 2:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

“Man, we’ve been really leaning into that growth mindset mentality of let’s continue to stay curious,” Yim said looking ahead. “Let’s continue to figure out ways where we can grow and we can learn from every experience and I think this next meet is a really good opportunity because it’s four teams competing at the same time on the podium, which is very much how it’s going to be in postseason. Georgia is a top 10 ranked team, right? So it’s a really good check point in the beginning of the season here to see how we stack up and how we respond in that championship environment.”

