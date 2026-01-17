Recap: No. 9 Stanford Women’s Tennis bagels UC Davis 7-0

Credit: Matthew Huang/ISI Photos

On Wednesday, No. 9 Stanford women’s tennis defeated UC Davis 7-0. Stanford is now 1-0 on the season while UC Davis is now 0-2, losing to Arizona on Friday 1-6.

In the doubles, Stanford’s Caroline Driscoll/Alyssa Ahn def. UC Davis’ Mika Ikemori/Polina Marakhtanova 6-4 while Tianmei Wang/Emma Sun def. Kai Wolfe/Aileena Hu 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for the Cardinal. The third doubles team for Stanford Monika Ekstrand/Sein Myoung were tied 3-3 in their set when the other two sets concluded.

As for the singles, Monika Ekstrand def. Polina Marakhtanova 7-5, 6-4; Caroline Driscoll def. Mika Ikemori 6-1, 6-2; Tianmei Wang def. Maya Youssef 6-1, 6-3; Sein Myoung def. Vivan Gallaway 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4); Emma Sun def. Aileena Hu 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; and Morgan Shaffer def. Isabella Bringas 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. Across the board, it was a pretty dominating day for the Cardinal as they only dropped two sets.

“Well, the opening match is always a little stressful,” Stanford head coach Frankie Brennan said after the match. “You know, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. If you’re playing Davis or you’re, like North Carolina, like, there’s always gonna be a little stress involved, right? So, with tennis being like a sport where you can’t pass the ball, you’re on your court by yourself, you gotta really be ready to perform. And I thought we did a really good job today in our first match.

“We are very injured and obviously after the doubles, Alyssa Ahn, one of our star freshmen, is playing two, is hobbled with a hamstring injury. So it’s next man up and you know, it’s tough. We’ve got two walk-ons starting for us in, you know, a six person singles lineup. So I was really impressed and really proud of the girls today. We had four new players, three freshman and a transfer and this is all new to them. You know, you’re playing indoors in this building, you got the Stanford ‘S’ on your chest, you’ve been dreaming of this your whole life, it’s a little stressful. So I’m really proud of the team to get through some adversity in this first match.”

“Well, as a team I think it was a big match just because it was our first match at home,” Caroline Driscoll said of the win. “And then also we have three freshmen and a transfer in the lineup this year. So it was a big match to kind of see where everybody stands and see how we compete as a team. And I felt like we did a really good job. Some people, you know, we had some nerves and some injuries going on, but everybody fought really hard and we were happy to get that 7-0 win.”

For Stanford, this was a nice way to start their team portion of the season. They won all their matches with freshmen Monika Ekstrand and Tianmei Wang not dropping a set. When you have freshmen coming out strong like that, that’s always encouraging.

“Well, Monika is one of the best players in the country and she’s a big ball striker, which means there’s a little risk reward for her,” Brennan said of Ekstrand. “And I think she’s always kind of searching for that perfect balance. And I thought today she came against a very tough player from Davis, who really gave it right back to her. So it took a lot of focus. It took a lot of winning the big points. And then once she got her foothold in that second set, she was able to stretch out her lead a little bit there. So I was very impressed with her. And also a player who was not expecting to come in and play number one singles for us, we thought she might trade off a little bit with Valerie. This is before we knew we’d get Alexis back and then once Alexis came back, I thought she’d be more at the three spot. So for her to be ready today and be prepared, just goes to show a real class act, someone who handles herself professionally, is ready for any moment.”

“Very good,” Brennan said of Wang. “Yeah, Tianmei is really interesting competitor. She reminds me a lot of Valencia Xu from last year’s team who graduated. Very high tennis IQ, sort of knows what the moment requires and that’s not just in the overall moment, but point by point, shot by shot. So I thought she did a great job today of showing us that, you know, if she’s gonna roll over somebody, she’s gonna sustain that and make sure she’s off the court quickly, which you need in your lineup. I thought she did a great job today. Really proud of her.”

Caroline Driscoll did a great job setting the tone in both the doubles and singles. She was hitting the ball sharply all afternoon long and provided the kind of senior leadership that this Cardinal team is going to need going forward. All around a great afternoon from her.

“Yeah, I’ve been focusing on being more aggressive and kind of stepping up while I’m playing,” Driscoll said. “I feel like being in the ACC, you have a lot of, like, really big hitters and like, people that with big game styles and you have to be the one to throw the first punch. So, I’ve been working on coming into net and being more aggressive in that sense.”

On the whole, Driscoll is feeling a lot more settled in now that she has a full year on The Farm under her belt after transferring in from Denver. It was quite a process to transfer into Stanford and figure out her role. Both for her and Brennan.

“Yeah, so last year I came in in January, so I got here the season started right away and I had to kind of, like, quickly mesh with the team and everything,” Driscoll recalled. “And now I’ve had an entire fall to get to know everybody on this new team that we have. And so it’s been really nice that we’re a really cohesive group coming into the spring season here. Yeah, and I had a great spring last year. It was a great time. I enjoyed our season. So, I’m excited to see what we have for this season.

“It was very interesting because we had never had an undergrad transfer. So Frankie was new to the process and I was also new to the process as well. So both of us combined, it was a lot of, you know, figuring things out with academic advisors, figuring things out with compliance, with trainers, and then on top of that, figuring things out with Frankie because he had never had a transfer, so he had to figure out like how I played in my game style and he was trying to adjust to the freshmen as well, figuring out how they play, but then also figuring out how I play. But the team was so nice and welcoming last year. It made it really easy of a transition.”

Cal State Fullerton transfer Sein Myoung winning her first match was big. This is a new level for her at Stanford. For her to win her first match helps to set a positive tone for her season. If Stanford wants to make a lot of noise this season, they’re going to need her to play well.

“Yeah, I mean, Sein’s really tough,” Brennan said of Myoung. “I think she’s still growing into the role. Obviously coming from, and again, no offense to Cal State Fullerton or the Big West conference, just a different conference tennis-wise, a different program tennis-wise. So I think she’s grown a lot with us. She’s getting a lot of different coaching here. But I think we get from her a good, steady player, down to the bottom of the lineup, which is what we need her to grow into. There’s still lots of growth to go. It’s a long season, but what I liked what I saw today, especially when you have to win it in a third set or a 10-point tiebreaker, which is what she did today.”

Up next for Stanford is the Cal Winter Invitational this weekend in Berkeley. That will be an individual type of event before they return to team action in Norman, Oklahoma for the ITA Kickoff Weekend where they fill face Yale and either No. 6 Oklahoma or Memphis. That will be Friday, January 23rd and Saturday, January 24th. Their next home match will be Friday, January 30th against USC at 1:30 PM PT.

“Well, we’re going to go off to Cal for this weekend and we’re going to play in an individual tournament more or less,” Brennan said looking ahead. “So, I think this weekend is more about growing, still trying to figure out our doubles since we had to change everything up with the loss of Alexis and Valerie. We’re mixing up all our doubles teams, so I think we’re still trying to figure that out.

“And then Wednesday, next Wednesday has us going off to Oklahoma for the kickoff weekend, number six in the country. We gotta take on Yale in the first match. We don’t want to overlook past that, but two really big challenging matches. So, just really getting back to work tomorrow, then testing ourselves out Friday and Saturday and just seeing what we can get out of this team, you know, get ourselves prepared as we go forward.”

“Our team is very cohesive this year,” Driscoll added. “And you know, having a lot of newcomers, you know, it’s always a bit of an adjustment in the beginning, but everybody gets along very well and you know, I feel like a lot of our, you know, we have some upper classmen that freshmen can look up to and then having Alexis join us as well. She has been very helpful with everything going on. And yeah, it’s been great.”

