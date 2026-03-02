Recap: Stanford Baseball drops home series to Fresno State

Credit: John Lozano/ISI Photos

On Sunday, Stanford baseball fell to Fresno State by a final score of 11-8. Righty Jordan Haver (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs in a relief role while lefty BJ Rodriguez (1) was awarded the save. Stanford righty Parker Warner (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role, giving up five earned runs and five hits in 2.0 innings pitched. Fresno State improves to 6-4 overall while Stanford falls to 5-6. This is the first time Fresno State has won a series against Stanford since 1999.

BOX SCORE: Fresno State at Stanford-Sunday, March 1st

“Yeah, disappointing to be honest,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “I thought, disappointing loss. Just didn’t come out and pitch well. We just gave them too much and then you know, we obviously didn’t take advantage of some, you can call, I call them kind of free at bats where you can make an out and we can score a run, right? And that happened at least three times, during a double play. With the bases loaded in the first, popped up here. The bases loaded and then Jimmy Nati popped up to first base with a runner at third base in less than two outs and then not getting a two out hit behind it, either. So you know, there’s probably six at bats there where we could have, we could have done something and score some runs and we just didn’t do it.

“Pretty disappointing loss today. You know, really kind of a wake up call because, I thought we’d be further along than we are right now, but we’re still playing young and inexperienced. I think our defense played pretty inexperienced today. A couple double plays that we probably should turn that we just not turning, you know, and then, you know, we go for a ball and look to the runner at second and then the runner as safe at first on another play. So, just playing a little hairy for some reason. And they want to win, maybe they want to win so bad they’re trying to make it all happen, you know, individually.”

Stanford trailed the whole way in this one. They got down 3-2 at the end of the 1st inning after which Fresno State scored in the 2nd and 3rd innings to lead 5-2. In the top of the 6th inning, the Bulldogs scored six runs without hitting a single home run. A two-run triple from Brady Hewitt was the highlight play of the inning for the Bulldogs as righty Cohen Gomez was now on the mound for the Cardinal. Gomez would give up six earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched, having an even worse outing than Warner. Down 11-2, the Cardinal were really in a hole to say the least.

“Oh, shoot. Like, just can’t give them free bases, right?” Esquer said of the pitching. “You just can’t keep walking them. Hit batters and then, you know, compounding that with some missed opportunities on defense, right? You almost feel like you got to play perfect and so yeah. And then our offense needs to click, obviously better than it has. And I don’t think it’s clicking necessarily. So we gotta be better there.”

Stanford would not give up any more runs the rest of the game as Ben Reimers, Sam Garewal, and Colt Peterson collectively pitched the final 5.1 innings, striking out a combined five batters and giving up just two hits. Their offense also put up a valiant effort to get back in the game as a two-run homer by Teddy Tokheim in the bottom of the 7th gave them a bit of hope and then Luke Lavin grounded into a double play in the bottom of the 8th made it an 11-8 game. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, in the bottom of the 9th with the bases loaded and one out, Rintaro Sasaki had an infield fly to second base after which pinch hitter Eric Jeon struck out looking. They were one swing of the bat away from stealing the series and just weren’t able to get it done.

“Obviously great expectations,” Esquer said of Sasaki. “But you know, he’s supposed to be that player. You know, he wants to be that player. So, we want to make sure he can grow into that and come up big in those opportunities as they keep coming up.”

For Stanford, this was a really disappointing loss. They were expected to win this series. Early on in the season, Esquer is asking his guys to dig deep and search for answers. Despite the late rally, there’s no moral victory that Esquer can take from this one.

“None, no positives,” Esquer said of the game. “Well, it was 11-2 at one point…11-2 and we had the winning run at the plate, right? Okay, so we’ll take that. Take that moral victory, but yeah, we, not good enough. We to play better at home. And you know, even stemming back to last year, you know, we’re getting beat at home more often that we should.”

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this one off and get ready for a home game against Nevada on Monday. That will begin at 1:05 PM PT on ACCNX.

“That’s the good thing about baseball, it keeps coming at you,” Esquer said looking ahead to facing the Wolfpack. “You got another opportunity. Don’t got to wait a week. We need to get to a point where we’re just playing better.”

