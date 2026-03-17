Recap: Stanford Baseball falls to Pittsburgh on Sunday

Credit: Ben Parker/CardinalSportsReport.com

On Sunday, Stanford baseball fell to Pittsburgh at home by a final score of 10-5. Righty Eddie Smink (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Panthers in a relief role while righty Parker Warner (0-2) was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role. Pittsburgh 3rd baseman Kai Wagner went 2-5 for three RBIs to lead the way for the Panthers while Stanford center fielder Ethan Hott (3 RBIs) and 3rd baseman JJ Moran (2 RBIs) accounted for all the runs batted in for the Cardinal. Pittsburgh took the series 2-1 and improves to 14-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while Stanford fell to 7-12 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.



BOX SCORE: Pittsburgh at Stanford-Sunday, March 15th

“Yeah, disappointing for sure,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “You know, I thought we played a little fatigued, a little, you know, just a little short on, you know, a little behind on the fastball. Just a step slow on defense. Made a couple mistakes that we’re not used to, and you know, I don’t know, mostly whether, you know, the last two days, putting everything into it. They [Pittsburgh] certainly played a nice ball game and did enough to win. And had a little more help than they gave us, right? I mean, so I think they walked two.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Pittsburgh scored two runs. With one out, Caden Dulin singled to left field after which Lorenzo Carrier doubled to left field to advance Dulin to third base. Kai Wagner then doubled to right center to bring home Dulin and Carrier, making it a 2-0 lead for the Panthers. The next two batters got out via fly out and ground out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st, Rintaro Sasaki got walked as the leadoff hitter after which Teddy Tokheim singled to second base to advance Sasaki to second base. Charlie Bates then grounded into a double play which resulted in Sasaki advancing to third base. JJ Moran then hit a home run 444 feet over the left field fence to bring home Sasaki, making it a 2-2 game. Jimmy Nati then popped up to shallow right field to end the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Pittsburgh scored four runs, all of which were unearned. With one out, Carter Dierdorf singled to left field after which Julian Irizarry reached first base on a fielding error (E4) advancing Dierdorf to second base. Thanks to a balk, both Irizarry and Dierdorf advanced a base, making it runners on second and third base. AJ Nessler then grounded out to first base, advancing Irizarry to third base and bringing home Dierdorf. That made it 3-2.

After Dulin got walked, there was another balk, bringing home Irizarry and advancing Dulin to second base. Carrier then got walked intentionally. Wagner then singled to right field to bring home Dulin and advance Carrier to third base. Trey Fenderson then doubled to third base, bringing home Carrier and advancing Wagner to third base. Pittsburgh wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning as Stanford lefty Andrew Shaw came in to get the final out on the mound, ending Warner’s day. 6-2 the Panthers now led.

“Yeah, you know what, that’s, I’m a little embarrassed that the defense, you know, as much as we struggled on the pitching side, you know, you could say whatever your ERA is, we’re defending to, you know, plus one or plus two runs over that and that’s hard to win,” Esquer said. “Yeah, I think we’re capable. I think we’re capable of playing better defense. It’s just, you know, unfortunate.

“Like I said, I think Jimmy is the one who had the rough day today. Did he have all three? That’s unusual. I mean, I think he made three all last year, maybe. So, yeah, that’s not, we didn’t need that today because like I said, that double play, which, you know, you mentioned that, like, we could have been in the dugout and instead we’re taking Parker Warner out of the game eventually, right? And it would have been no runs in the inning and eventually they got four, I think it was.

“So that’s hard. It’s hard to judge your pitching when you don’t defend, but then also, on the other side, at times when they put you on your heels with the walks, and I think their last two runs, they had a base hit, a two out nobody on base hit, walk, walk, wild pitch to drive them in. I mean, that’s two of ten and you know, it’s 8-5 and then you back it up with the runners at second and third and nobody out and maybe two of the worst at bats we could ever have as a baseball player. One grounder to third and a comebacker. You can’t, I mean, those on both ends work against you to the point where, you know, you’re just not gonna win and we need to clean that up and be better there.”

In the bottom of the 2nd, Luke Lavin doubled to deep left field with no outs after which Ethan Hott went yard to deep left field, making it a 6-4 game. Stanford would not add any more runs the rest of the inning.

“Ethan had a very nice game today,” Esquer said. “For sure, it looked like his bat had the most life in it. You know, I think he didn’t play on Friday, so maybe I need to play guys two out of three days, but he was fresh today. He looked fresh and Moran with the big swing early, so that was good because I know he hit a little bit of a slow patch right after he got sick. Just getting back healthy. But yeah, those two were the bright spots. There wasn’t a lot other than them, you know? And so, and we’re kind of, we need a team offense, right? We need a team offense. I think if you look at them one, two, three four, five, six, seven, eight guys with hits. And you know, we had four guys with hits, right? It’s just better offense today for them.”



Neither team would score in the 3rd inning and there wasn’t a pitching change, keeping it at a 6-4 game. In the 4th inning, neither team scored, but there was a pitching change on Pittsburgh’s side as starting pitcher righty Drew Lafferty was subbed out as Eddie Smink came in to get the final out of the inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Sebastian Pisacreta tripled to deep center after which Dierdorf singled to center filed to bring Pisacreta home. This ended Shaw’s day on the mound as righty Kassius Thomas came in for relief. Thomas would give up back-to-back singles after which Carrier singled to right field to bring home Nessler and advance Dulin to third base. Wagner then flied out to center field to end the top of the inning. 8-4 Pittsburgh led. Stanford would not answer in the bottom of the 5th inning as nobody got on base.



In the top of the 6th inning, another lefty came on the mound for Stanford in Sam Garewal. Thanks to some shaky pitching for Garewal, a walk, single, and wild pitch, there were runners on second and third with one out. To Garewal’s credit, he would get a strikeout and then fly out to keep it an 8-4 game.

“You know, we’re just looking for somebody to kind of be hot and kind just throw more strikes,” Esquer said of the pitching. “Show us they can do something positive. You know, and so hey, you know, try to put them in position where they can only succeed, right? You get in these games where you bring pitchers in and out, you don’t just want to bring them in and then take them out when they do bad, then they got five or six guys who pitched today who did bad eventually, right? Get them in, let them be positive, let’s get them out. Let get him in, let him be positive, let’s get him out. So sometimes, you gotta play the game that way and that was kind of when we didn’t have the start we were looking for early, we just got to keep bringing them in and out.”

In the bottom of the 5th, Moran would single to left field with no outs. With two outs, Lavin would single to center field, advancing Moran to third base. Hott then singled to center field, advancing Lavin to second base and bringing home Moran. That made it an 8-5 game. That would be the only run Stanford would score in the inning as Brock Ketelsen grounded out to second base to end the inning.

From there, Pittsburgh would score a run in the top of the 7th inning via a wild pitch form lefty Mike Erspamer and a run in the top of the 9th via a wild pitch from lefty Quinten Marsh. Stanford was unable to score any more runs, making 10-5 the final score.

For Pittsburgh, this is a huge series win. They come out on the road and cap off their West Coast trip with a series victory over Stanford. That has to feel good. This is a series that could have easily swung in Stanford’s direction had they played a cleaner game and had a couple hits go their way, but in the end, Pittsburgh played the better series and deserved to win.

“I think they play very experienced,” Esquer said of Pittsburgh. “I think they got an old club. You know and you could tell the difference. For us it’s the same fight no matter what the level of pitching. And for them, when they get your back end pitching, they look older, right? They look more experienced. They look like they can handle it a little easier. It’s a tough fight for us no matter what. So whether it’s first rounders…or the back of the end bullpen guys, its’ the same fight for us right now.”

As for Stanford, this is super disappointing. They shot themselves in the foot with three errors while giving up 17 hits. That’s now how you are supposed to play with a series on the line. The bats weren’t as hot as they’ve been, but this was really a case of the pitching and defense letting them down. They simply have to play cleaner, better baseball.

Up next for Stanford is a four-game home series against Utah Valley University. That will begin on Saturday, March 21st at 2:05 PM PT on ACCNX.

“Well, we gotta make it through finals,” Esquer said looking ahead to facing the Wolverines. “And then we’ve gotta try to figure out who can give us those quality innings. We’re going to play four games and then cut it back down to three when we go back to a weekend. Hopefully we find a little bit more, some more pitching that can be reliable or get somebody hot or get somebody in the zone or get somebody that we can count on that gives us a chance.”

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