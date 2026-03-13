Recap: Stanford Baseball gets back on track against Nevada

Credit: Maddie Hinkley/ISI Photos

On Wednesday, Stanford baseball defeated Nevada 13-8. Stanford 2nd baseman Jimmy Nati led the way for the Cardinal with two home runs and five RBIs, going 3-4 on the day while short stop Charlie Bates was right behind him, going 2-5 for four RBIs. Righty Trevor Moore (2-1) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Nevada righty Jayce Dobie (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Wolfpack in a starting role. Stanford improves to 6-10 overall (0-3 in the ACC) while Nevada falls to 8-6 overall.

“Good to win,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “You know, winning’s hard and it doesn’t come easy for us, but I thought we played a good ball game. Had a good day of practice yesterday and I thought it showed up today in how we played.”

Stanford never trailed in this game. Righty Cohen Gomez got the start on the mound for the Cardinal and did a good job in the top of the 1st inning, only giving up a single while getting the other three batters out. In the bottom of the 1st, Stanford would get on the scoreboard to take an early lead. With one out, Teddy Tokheim doubled down the left field line after which Charlie Bates doubled to left center to bring home Tokheim. That made it a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal. Bates would get caught stealing at third base after which JJ Moran popped up to end the inning.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Nevada would even up the game 1-1 as Jacob Doyle homered to left center for the first at-bat of the inning. Gomez would get the next three batters out, keeping it at a 1-1 game.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Stanford exploded for six runs, all with two outs, to go up 7-1. Tatum Marsh hit an RBI single to center field to bring home Eric Jeon and advance Luke Lavin to second base, making it 2-1. After Rintaro Sasaki was walked to load up the bases, Tokheim was walked to bring home Lavin. That made it 3-1. After a mound visit, Dobie gave up a two-RBI single to left field by Bates, which brought home Sasaki and Marsh while advancing Tokheim to third base. That made it 5-1.

“Yeah, Charlie Bates has been steady,” Esquer said. “You know, he and Moran have been kind of the offense for us to start the season and Teddy Tokheim has been a nice surprise. And so, we’re still waiting on the Marsh, Sasaki, Nati to get going and get hot and then it’ll be a good addition to those other three.”

“Yeah, I mean, we walk in the season and said we’re going to be one of the best middle infielders in the country,” Nati said of his relationship with Bates. “So hopefully that we keep that duo going. But that’s a little brother right there. It’s awesome to see what he’s been doing and he’s a baller.”

At this point, there was a pitching change as righty Ryan Oakes came in for relief. Oakes would give up a two RBI single from Jimmy Nati, which brought home Tokheim and Bates. That made it 7-1. After Brady Reynolds got walked to load up the bases, Jeon struck out looking to end the inning.

In the top of the 3rd inning, the Wolfpack came alive a bit as Junhyuk Kwon hit a three-run dinger to left field with one out after Gomez gave up a walk and then a single. That made it a 7-4 game. The Wolfpack would not add any more runs the rest of the inning as lefty Andrew Shaw came in to relieve Gomez on the mound. In the bottom of the 3rd, Stanford did not score any runs, keeping it at a 7-4 game.

In the top of the 4th, Shaw gave up a single after which Trevor Moore came in for relief. Moore would force a double play and then a fly out to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 4th, Nati went yard to left field on a solo shot, making it 8-4. Stanford wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning.

Neither team would score in the 5th inning, keeping it at 8-4. In the top of the 6th inning, Stanford added three more runs to make it 8-7 as Jackson Waller hit a sac fly RBI, Rominic Quiban grounded out to third base for an RBI, after which Dobie hit an RBI single to third base to bring home Nate Snakenborg. Jack Metcho tried to come home as well to tie up the game, but he was called out thanks to a clutch throw from Sasaki who plays 1st base. Stanford would not score in the bottom of the 6th, keeping it an 8-7 game.

“Well, that’s a prime play to be honest,” Esquer said of Sasaki’s throw to the catcher for the out. “And so to see him execute that, you know, we always tell them with two outs and a runner at second base. He can’t umpire and anticipate there’s going to be an out call. He’s gotta be ready to catch the ball and look to the plate and he did it. And it was pretty instinctive. It wasn’t like it was a big, big dramatic we had to tell him what to do. He knew what to do and he did it and it was a big play.”

In the top of the 7th, with Toran O’Harran now on the mound for the Cardinal, having relieved Brock Ketelsen in the top of the 6th, Stanford did not give up any runs, maintaining that one run edge. In the bottom of the 7th, Stanford put the Wolfpack away for good with five more runs:



Nati hit a solo home run to deep left field to make it 9-7. Lavin hit a single shallow center field to bring home Ethan Hott, who hit a single, stole second base, and then advanced to third via a failed pickoff attempt. That made it 10-7. Tatum Marsh then singled to left field to advance Lavin to second base. Sasaki then singled to right field to bring home Lavin and advance Marsh to third base. That made it 11-7.

“Yeah, it’s good to get him started,” Esquer said of Nati. “And Sasaki, who’s kind of getting comfortable in that lead-off spot and getting on base and he’s getting on base a lot and his average is climbing, but the key to our offense, it’s got to, it’s going to be a Sasaki, Nati, Marsh, to get those guys going, who have done it before, you know, and so it’s been a slow start for them, but we’re going to need them.”

“Yeah, I just, I’ve been working, working really hard and you know, we had a good at practice, had a pretty solid weekend last weekend as well,” Nati said of his performance. “Just building off the little things and yeah, it felt great to get those ones for the boys and get that win.”

Bates then reached first base via a fielder’s choice to bring home Marsh and advance Sasaki to third base while pinch runner Brock Sell was out at second base. That made it 12-7. With the bases loaded, Nati got hit by a pitch to bring home Sasaki, making it 13-7. Hott then struck out swinging to end the inning.

From there, Stanford would go on to win 13-8 as Nevada was only able to muster up one more run in the top of the 9th inning. Lefty Mike Erspamer pitched the 8th inning for the Cardinal while righty Colt Peterson pitched the 9th.

“We used a lot of guys and we’re just trying to get guys out there more often and just get them the experience that it takes to get guys out and throw more strikes,” Esquer said of the pitching. “And yeah, it’s just kinda part of the process.”

“Yeah, it was huge,” Nati said of the win. “Obviously, you just wanna turn the ship around, especially because I think we’ve been playing pretty solid ball and you know, Wake were a pretty solid team and good pitching staff and I think we swung it pretty well. So, you know, never get too down, down on the team and just stay positive and keep going because you know, it’s a long season and we did find something tonight and it was really cool. The energy was really cool and hopefully, just keep building off it.”

For Stanford, this was an important win to get after getting swept by Wake Forest the weekend before. They desperately needed to get back in the win column and they were able to do just that in this game. Given that Nevada defeated them at Sunken Diamond earlier in the season, it felt good to get a little revenge, too.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Esquer said if there was a revenge factor to the win. “You know, we gave them one in the sense we had two outs, nobody on base, and they score five runs I think to beat us and that’s a game we’d like to have right now, you know, and it was a hard lesson to learn, but you got to play all 27 outs and we got 26 of the 27 and the last one’s the one that beat us.”

“Definitely a little bittersweet,” Nati said of getting even with the Wolfpack. “Losing that one last week against them. So yeah, we came out today and just, we didn’t care who did what and what happened, we just want to win and we’d do anything to get that win. So definitely a little bit of extra added motivation though.”

Against Wake Forest, Stanford lost 4-7, 9-12, and 10-14. The bats have been coming alive as of late and that continued against Nevada. The offensive momentum Stanford is building is a huge plus right now. It’s the pitching they need to get under control.

“Yeah, we just gotta be better offensively,” Esquer said. “It was a really offensive yard and you know, just you could tell by the scores of the games, especially the last couple games, but you know, they had a bunch of guys throw 95, 90 miles an hour and had to beat us 14 to, you know, 14 to 10, and what was it? 12 9, right? So I mean, it’s, we faced probably what I would consider a standard in the league and we, we kind of hung in there with them. We’re trying to get back to health. We’ve been pretty sick as a club and not having everybody at full strength, but that’s not an excuse, but it’s good to have guys coming back to health.”

“Yeah, we’re just getting our A swing off and honestly, just being aggressive in the strike zone and nothing thinking too much,” Nati said of their hitting. “Anything that’s wide over the plate we’re just getting our hacks off and you know, we’re starting to do the little things right offensively. Move guys over, guys, runners on third, get them in. So again, just any way possible. Just score as many runs as we can and win some games.”

Touching more on Sasaki, moving him to the lead-off spot, as Esquer said, has been working. While known for being more of a power guy, Esquer seems to think having Sasaki switch to the lead-off spot will help take some pressure off of him and allow the game to come to him more freely.

“Yeah, good question. Not sure. Just trying to mix it up a little bit and you know, just get him more at-bats,” Esquer said of moving Sasaki to the leadoff spot. “And just, you know, maybe take him out of that middle of the order pressure, the pressure spot, just take a little heat off of him. He’s getting on base. Been walking a lot and now his average is climbing.”

Up next for Stanford is a three-game home series vs. Pittsburgh. That will begin on Friday, March 13th at 6:05 PM PT on ACCNX.

“Hey, I think they’re a good ball club,” Esquer said of the Panthers. “I think they’re fairly experienced. I think they do a nice job in the portal so they can stay kinda old and experienced and I think they got some returning players that are pretty solid. So they’ve got a good record and they’re going to be a solid test.”

“Like I said, we found some little things to go to in the dugout today and just found that energy,” Nati said looking ahead to facing Pitt. “And it felt like we definitely discovered something that’s gonna help push us through these next few weeks and something we can ride with. So I’m excited, looking forward to this weekend matchup. I think it’s gonna be awesome and yeah, just keep carrying that momentum going forward.”

