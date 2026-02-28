Recap: Stanford Baseball walks it off on Friday against Fresno State

Stanford celebrates after Brock Sell hit a walk-off triple to win the game. Credit: Ben Parker/CardinalSportsReport.com

On Friday, Stanford baseball defeated Fresno State 6-5 via a walk-off triple from freshman left fielder Brock Sell. Righty Colt Peterson (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while righty Doug Crystal (1-1) was the losing pitcher for the Bulldogs in a relief role. Stanford 2nd baseman Jimmy Nati (3 RBI) and 3rd baseman JJ Moran (1 RBI) both hit home runs for the Cardinal.

Stanford starting pitcher righty Nick Dugan went 6.0 innings, giving up eight hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out six batters. Fresno State starting pitcher righty Drew Townson went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out one batter. Stanford improves to 5-4 overall while Fresno State falls to 4-4.

BOX SCORE: Fresno State at Stanford-Friday, February 27th

“You know, hey, obviously good win,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “We’ve been playing a lot of one run games and part of the development of this team is learning how to win those one run games. And so, hey, great job by Brock Sell and 0-for-4 going into that at-bat and had a big, his best at-bat was the last one and you know, just you got to learn how to be resilient and he did that today and I thought it was pretty gutty by Dugan, you know gave us about 107 pitches, six innings. Kept ups in the ball game, kept us right there and gave us a chance to kind of go to other guys and when it’s a ball game and get a chance to score and win.”

Both teams traded runs in the 1st inning. In the top of the 1st, Brady Hewitt and Jett Ruby hit back-to-back singles for the Bulldogs. After a mound visit, Dugan got a strike out. The next batter Griffen Sotomayor hit a single to right field, bringing home Hewitt and advancing Ruby to second base. Fresno State wouldn’t add any more runs the rest of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st, Tatum Marsh hit a single to center field for Stanford with one out after which he advanced to second base thanks to a wild pitch. After Brady Reynolds got walked with two outs, Jimmy Nati singled to left field, bringing home Marsh and advancing Reynolds to second base. Stanford wouldn’t score any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it a 1-1 game.

Neither team would score in the 2nd inning, keeping it a 1-1 game entering the 3rd inning. In the top of the 3rd inning, Owen Faust got on base for the Bulldogs via a throwing error (E6). But aside from that, nobody advanced for the Bulldogs. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Stanford would get on the board to break the tie. With one out, JJ Moran reached first base via a throwing error.

With two outs, Nati then went yard to deep left field, bringing home Moran. That made it a 3-1 lead for the Cardinal. Rintaro Sasaki would then hit a double to center field after which Teddy Tokheim was walked. Luke Lavin then lined out to center field to end the bottom of the 3rd, keeping it a 3-1 game.

“Yeah, man, just got my pitch and took a hack, you know what I mean?” Nati said of his home run. “I’m just trying to keep it simple right now at the plate and get my swing off and do anything I can to help the boys win.”

Neither team would score in the 4th inning, nor was there a pitching change. The 5th inning however had some action to it:



In the top of the 5th inning with two outs, Sky Collins hit a single for the Bulldogs with Faust on second base and Sotomayor on first base, bringing home Faust. That made it 3-2. After Collins stole second base, Mikey Boyd singled to center field to bring home Sotomayor and Collins. That made it 4-3. The Bulldogs would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, keeping it at 4-3.

In the bottom of the 5th, JJ Moran was the first at-bat for the Cardinal. He would hit a solo jackrabbit jack over the left field fence, tying up the game 4-4. Nobody else would score for the Cardinal the rest of the inning, keeping it tied up at the end of the 5th inning. Drew Townson would not finish the inning on the mound for the Bulldogs as lefty BJ Rodriguez came in to get the final out.

“JJ’s a rock on defense, rock at the plate, same guy every day, works his butt off,” Nati said of Moran. “Yeah, again, super happy and proud to see him get the results that he deserves and he’s going to keep banging all year. I called it. I said he’s going to have a great year and he’s started off very hot, so hopefully he can keep it going.”

In the top of the 6th inning, Dugan would not give up any runs on the mound and he got through the entire inning. Keeping it at a 4-4 game. In the bottom of the 6th, Stanford would add a run thanks to a couple of errors by the Bulldogs. With one out, Charlie Bates hit a single to right field with one out. With two outs, Bates stole second base and advanced to third base thanks to a throwing error (E2). Moran then got a hit by a pitch.

“Up next to the plate would be Reynolds, who reached on a fielding error (E4), leading to Bates scoring while Moran advanced to second base. That gave Stanford a 5-4 lead. Nati then got hit by a pitch, loading up the bases. Sasaki then went up to the plate and unfortunately struck out, keeping it at a 5-4 game.

In the top of the 7th inning, righty Trevor Moore came in to relieve Dugan. Moore would give up a single to Faust and then strike out Sotomayor while Faust stole second base. Collins then hit a single up the middle to advance Faust to third base. Boyd then reached on a fielder’s choice as Faust scored while Collins was out at second base. Marcus Nolen then struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. The game was tied once again at 5-5.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Stanford failed to score, keeping the game tied 5-5 entering the 8th inning. As for the 8th inning, neither team scored, keeping it a 5-5 game entering the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th inning, Moore forced a ground out to get the first out for the Cardinal before walking Faust. Sotomayor then struck out swinging while Faust stole second base. At this point, Moore’s day on the mound was done for the Cardinal as Colt Peterson came in to get the final out. Peterson would walk Collins before then forcing Boyd to fly out to end the top of the inning. That gave Stanford a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 9th.

“I thought Trevor was good, did a solid job and put us in position to win and Colt came in and got the big out,” Esquer said of the bullpen. “You know, maybe let a guy get on there, but he got the big out and was able to get the win.”

In the bottom of the 9th with one out, Sasaki would fly out after which Tokheim got walked. Right after Tokheim got walked, Philip Cheong would then come in to pinch run. Lavin then flied out to left field for the second out. Up next to the plate would be Brock Sell. Sell would hit a triple to deep right field, bringing home Cheong. Winning the game 6-5 for the Cardinal.

“I mean, that was sick,” Sell said of his walk-off hit. “Like, it’s just cool to get the opportunity to be able to do that and pull through for the boys. It was sick…I was on second, I was rounding second. I was like oh, I saw Philip. He was like halfway to home and the throw hadn’t come in yet and I was like oh, we won it. We won it. And I was like, this is sick.

“Yeah, I was just trying to get my swing off and he hung a slider, left it a little bit too low and I just got the barrel out and I drove it…Man, it’s sick. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Just to be at this great institution and be able to play with the team we have right now and be able to produce for them is just the greatest feeling ever.”

“Oh, it was awesome,” Nati said of Sell’s hit. “Selly’s the man. We got a great freshman class. We’re a very very close team, so to see, see him do that. I’m proud of him. It was a lot of fun.”

For Stanford, this is a nice win. They showed some grit and determination to pull this one out and were able to get the bats to come alive when they needed them to. On top of that, the pitching and defense were pretty solid. Not perfect, but good enough. This is the kind of win that should give Stanford confidence moving forward.

“Yeah, baseball’s not coming to us easy to us,” Esquer said. “You know, it really isn’t. You know, we left runners on second and third with two outs and bases loaded with two outs and there’s some opportunity for us to score some more runs and if we play a little cleaner, there’s probably a chance for us to keep them from scoring a couple runs of their own and you know, which would widen the gap. So, we gotta do a better job offensively, tight it up a little defensively. And I think the gap could widen a little bit, give us a better chance to win by more than one run with two outs in the 9th.”

“Yeah, I mean, we got a really good infield, really good outfield,” Nati said. “I mean, our defense is nice. We’ve just, I think yeah, the first few weekends of series have been just kind of been a little funky I guess. Maybe a lot of guys just out there, new faces, new combinations out there. So again, just a lot of preparation during the week. We took a lot of ground balls. A lot of defensive reps. Make sure we got that in to help our pitchers out. They’ve been doing a great job pounding the zone. So anyway we can help them eliminate those errors and keep swinging it for them, we’ll win a lot of games…So, I mean, I know it hasn’t been the best start for us offensively. But our pitching has been doing an unbelievable job and so when we get that offense firing again, yeah, it’s gonna be scary.”

The heroes of the game were both Sell and Cheong. Sell came up clutch with that triple after not having a hit all day and then Cheong showed why his speed is going to be so valuable for the team. The decision to have Cheong come in to pinch run was a great move that paid off.

“Yeah, you know, he’s electric,” Esquer said of Cheong. “He really is. He’s our fastest guy and he plays fast. I don’t know if we’ve had many guys run faster from first to home than he did right there, but he’s an exciting player and he’s going to keep getting better and getting more opportunities to be exciting, but yeah, he’s a heck of a base runner.”

“Oh man, he’s one of the fastest guys on the team and he’s an impact player on the bases and you can’t really ask for more than that,” Sell said of Cheong. “And even better than that, he’s just energy. He just brings energy every day and he’s for the boys, which is the greatest part about him.”

The power from both Moran and Nati was equally huge as well. Stanford has needed more of the long ball and to have two clear the fence was just what the doctor ordered. They’ll look to keep that going the rest of the weekend and beyond.

“You know what? Those guys and JJ has been more consistent with it and giving us some punch in the lineup and great to see Jimmy get on the board and there’s some other guys that are going to give us some power when it’s all said and done,” Esquer said. “We just have to kind of break through and get those guys swinging the bat well.”

Up next for Stanford is game two of the series against the Bulldogs on Saturday. That will begin at 2:05 PM PT on ACCNX. The probable pitching matchup is Stanford junior righty Aidan Keenan (0-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. Fresno State sophomore righty Tyler Patrick (0-1, 5.23 ERA).

“You know, we’ve got to keep pushing and trying to be, you know, just again, just try to find that breath of relaxation offensively,” Esquer said looking ahead to Saturday. “And then obviously with Keenan going on the mound will give us a good chance to win…Well, where he’s going to have to grow is, you know, if you pay attention to the game after inning two and his success, when the game’s gone on and some of the adrenaline has burned off, that’s going to be the mark of where he is as a pitcher and I think did a good job of it last time where he pitched five or six innings and was able to just continue to pitch. Not maybe having to empty the tank like you do as a closer, right? You empty the tank for as long as you can, no matter if that’s just one inning or one hitter.”

“Man, I mean, we’ve been in a bunch of close, like one run ball games,” Sell added. “And I think just learning how to win those games day in and day out is going to help us in the long run when, you know, we reach the playoffs and in the regionals and in the supers and then hopefully the College World Series.”

