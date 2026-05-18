Recap: Stanford drops series to Cal in low-scoring affair

Credit: Ben Parker (CardinalSportsReport.com)

On Saturday, Stanford baseball fell to Cal by a final score of 2-1. Righty Clark Cole (4-3) was the winning pitcher for Cal while righty Ethan Foley (4) was awarded the save. Righty Cohen Gomez (4-2) was the losing pitcher for Stanford in a relief role. Cal takes the series after getting the split on Friday to even up the series. Stanford finishes the regular season 27-25 overall and 13-17 in the ACC while Cal finishes the regular season 29-25 overall and 12-18 in the ACC. The two programs will face off against on Tuesday in the ACC tournament.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Cal-Saturday, May 16th

Stanford’s lone run came in the top of the 3rd inning as Teddy Tokheim hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Brock Sell, who had tripled to right field to open up the inning. Stanford was not able to score any more runs the rest of the game, totaling six hits on the day and eight runners left on base. Stanford had plenty of opportunities to get a second run, but they just weren’t able to do so:



A ground-rule double by Tokheim in the top of the 7th inning with two outs gave Stanford a chance, but then Cort MacDonald grounded out to end the inning. With Eric Jeon on third base and JJ Moran on second base with two outs in the top of the 6th inning, Luke Lavin flied out to right field to end the top of the inning, leaving both runners stranded. It was that kind of day.

As for Cal, both of their runs came in the bottom of the 7th inning. After Gomez gave up a double to Ethan Kodama and a bunt single to Gannon Snyder to advance Kodama to third base, Trevor Moore came in to get the Cardinal out of a jam. Kodama would be out at home at the next play as a fielder’s choice allowed Hideki Prather to reach first base. Daniel Murillo then singled to left field to load up the bases after which Cade Campbell hit a two-RBI single to bring home Synder and Prather while Murillo advanced to second base. Those would be the only runs Cal scored all game long, but they were enough as Stanford only had the one run via Tokheim’s sac fly.

To touch quickly on Cal, this was a good weekend for them. They won the series and did so on Senior Day, which also happened to be the same day as graduation. It was a festive day at Cal and so to cap off graduation day with a win over their rival has to feel good.

As for Stanford, this is a really disappointing result. Especially since the pitching actually did its job. Nick Dugan pitched 3.0 shutout innings to start the game, and then Ben Reimers, Trever Moore, and Mike Erspamer had zero earned runs as well, each pitching 1.0 innings. Only Cohen Gomez gave up any earned runs in the 2.0 innings he pitched. To not get the kind of run support they are used to getting is really frustrating, but at times, that has been an issue for Stanford and unfortunately it was in this series.

Looking ahead, Stanford and Cal will run it back on Tuesday, May 19th at the ACC tournament held in Charlotte, North Carolina on Truist Field. The opening pitch is set for 10:00 AM PT on ACC Network.

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