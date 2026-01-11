Recap: Stanford falls to No. 23 Virginia in Charlottesville

Jan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) holds the ball as Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Gruenloh (17), Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2), Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28), and Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) defend in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 23 Virginia on the road in Charlottesville by a final score of 70-55. Virginia freshman forward Thijs De Ridder led the way for the Cavaliers with 22 points while freshman guard Chance Mallory had 13 points. Stanford senior guard Benny Gealer was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 15 points while freshman guard Ebuka Okorie had 14 points. Virginia improves to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 13-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Virginia-Saturday, January 10th

The starting five for Stanford against Virginia was Chisom Okpara, Ebuka Okorie, Benny Gealer, Oskar Giltay, and Ryan Agarwal. Stanford led Virginia 7-6 with 15:59 remaining in the half. Gealer was up to five points early for the Cardinal, having made a layup and a 3-pointer.

Virginia led 17-11 over Stanford with 11:39 left in the half. Gealer made a nice fadeaway jumper and had seven points. Virginia was shooting an efficient 8-14 from the field.

Virginia was ahead 26-18 with 7:56 to go in the half. De Ridder was up to 10 points for the Cavaliers, while Malik Thomas had six points. Gealer led Stanford with 10 points, and Okorie was the number two scorer with four points. Others needed to get going for the Cardinal.

Virginia led 31-27 with 3:59 left in the half. Okorie was up to 10 points for Stanford and was starting to get rolling. The Cardinal were hanging tough.

At halftime, Virginia led 41-34. Thijs De Ridder (12 points) and Chance Mallory (10 points) led the Cavaliers. Ebuka Okorie (14 points) and Benny Gealer (13 points) led the Cardinal. Stanford hung around, but Virginia had the edge so far.

Virginia led 47-37 with 15:58 to go. De Ridder (14 points) and Mallory (13 points) continued to play well. Okpara was helped off the floor, and it looked like his leg was being worked on while on the bench. He would later return to the game, which was great for the Cardinal looking ahead to next week.

Virginia led Stanford 57-39 with 11:42 to go. The Cavaliers went on a 6-0 run over the last 1:24. Sam Lewis was up to eight points for the Cavs after a triple. De Ridder led the charge with 16 points.

Virginia led 68-46 with 7:00 to go. Okorie and Gealer were still scoreless in the second half. Virginia had done a great job of making adjustments to prevent them from scoring.

From there, Virginia defeated Stanford 70-55. Virginia was simply too good in the second half, holding Okorie scoreless for the entire second half and only allowing Gealer to score two points (at the foul line). They held them to a combined 0-13 shooting from the field.

To touch quickly on Virginia, they had a good week. They swept Cal and Stanford, two quality teams that gave Virginia Tech a lot of trouble. Stanford defeating Virginia Tech by one point and Cal falling to Virginia Tech by three points. To take care of Cal and Stanford with authority should give them a good deal of confidence going forward. Their freshman Thijs De Ridder showed why he is one of the top freshmen in the ACC. He shot 8-11 from the field, 1-2 from 3-point range, and 5-5 from the foul line. That’s very efficient.

As for Stanford, they would have liked to have had the road sweep over Virginia Tech and Virginia, but they’ll happily take the split. They were playing with house money a bit going into the game against Virginia and shouldn’t sweat losing this game too much. The thing they should be most happy about is Chisom Okpara was able to finish the game. They’re really going to need him going forward if they want to stack up more wins.

The biggest thing Stanford needs to take from this game is what Virginia did well to hold Gealer and Okorie to a combined 0-13 shooting from the field in the second half. Other teams will likely watch that film and try to use it against Stanford. Stanford has to see what caused that and make the necessary adjustments to prevent that from happening in the future.

Up next for Stanford is a home game against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 14th at 6:00 PM PT on ACC Network. North Carolina is currently ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll.

