Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball bounces back to beat No. 16 Louisville

Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) and Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) after defeating Louisville Cardinals at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

On Friday, Stanford men’s basketball upset No. 16 Louisville at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 80-76. Stanford freshman guard Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal with 28 points and three assists on 9-18 shooting from the field, 2-5 shooting from 3-point range, and 8-10 shooting from the foul line while senior forward Chisom Okpara (17 points & 8 rebounds) and redshirt junior forward Ryan Agarwal (12 points on 4-4 shooting from 3-point range) also finished in double figures. Louisville senior guard Ryan Conwell was the top scorer for the Cardinals with 18 points and seven rebounds. Stanford improves to 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC while Louisville falls to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

“Yeah, obviously great win for our program,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “Big bounce back from, you know, just a weird game against Notre Dame. I mean, it was a rock fight. You don’t see those very often. But after that game, we watched the film and I said there’s some good stuff in here. And these guys have been, they’ve really bought into what we’re trying to do and they were able to, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t sleep for the last couple of nights, but they just, from the get-go I thought we were pretty competitive in trying to get those takeaway threes from those guys and they’re a really explosive offense and a good defensive team. I think they’re really good and that’s just, we needed, some guys made some big efforts.

“Obviously Ebuka was tremendous. But, you know, Ryan going four for four from three, very helpful. Chiz playing, big bounce back game. Our film session wasn’t as pretty with him after Notre Dame and he got called out in front of his teammates and he’s just, that’s such growth where he really improved and just played great and I’m so happy for him, for us. It’s hard to be good. We always talk about, it’s hard to be good. It’s hard to be a player out there. There’s so many, so many things that can derail you, but you just gotta keep hacking away and these guys did and overcame some missed free throws and found a way.”

“Credit Stanford and Kyle,” Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said after the game. “You know, they had a tough game the other night, you know, like all good teams do and good coaches. He got his guys to respond. Obviously because of our ranking and stuff like that, you know, we’re gonna get, it’s gonna be rock fight every single night and you know, in the second half they scored 45 points. They got 50% of their misses back on the offensive glass, for the game they scored it at 1.28 points per possession, which is really high. You know, we scored it at 1.22, which is really high. But you can’t go on the road and you know, get beat on the glass like that in the second half and not guard. I mean, it was a three point game with a minute left. They drove right to the basket, got an easy layup, you know, have to be able to get stops and defend at a really high level to win on the road and credit Stanford. They were better tonight and we got to get back home, rest, recover, and then have a couple really good days of preparation for a terrific Duke team in a few days.”

Louisville led Stanford 8-7 with 15:45 remaining in the half. Stanford hung tough early on. They were doing a great job of bringing good energy.

Stanford led Louisville 19-13 with 11:51 left in the half. Okorie had scored seven points on 2-3 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from the foul line for Stanford. Stanford had shot 7-12 from the field and 3-5 from 3-point range.

Stanford was ahead 29-20 over Louisville with 6:52 to go in the half. Okorie had increased his total to nine points for Stanford. Louisville had not made a field goal in the last 4:38, missing eight straight attempts.

Stanford led Louisville 29-23 with 3:58 left in the half. Louisville continued to be icy cold, having made just one of their last 12 field goals. Stanford was on a 3:39 scoring drought of their own. Stanford had shot 10-21 (47.6%) from the field; Louisville had shot 7-24 (29.2%) from the field.

Stanford led Louisville 33-32 with 49.7 seconds remaining in the half. Louisville went on a 7-0 run over the last 1:32. Stanford called for a timeout.

Okorie scored with a Jelly Fam inspired layup. Stanford was up 35-32 with 19.5 seconds to go. Louisville called for a timeout after a huge bucket.

“He’s a really good player. Really good player,” Kelsey said of Okorie. “You’re talking about one, right? I do numbers. I do numbers because I always say if we’re playing the ’96 Bulls, I would say ‘23’ instead of ‘Jordan.’ So, he’s a terrific young player, man. He’s got an unbelievable knack for drawing contact and getting fouls. I mean, he’s one of the best in the country at generating free throws. Got a great burst. He’s a good player. He’s a really really good player and we had our hands full with him tonight…So yeah, I got a lot of respect for him. He’s a really good player.”

Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) goes for a layup against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images

At halftime, Stanford led Louisville 35-34. Louisville responded with a tip-in to beat the buzzer. Sananda Frus scored the bucket, finishing the half with nine points and five rebounds to lead Louisville. Okorie led Stanford with 14 points on 5-10 shooting from the field, 2-5 shooting from 3-point range, and 2-3 shooting from the foul line.

Louisville led Stanford 46-45 with 15:58 remaining. Ebuka Okorie (16 points) and Chisom Okpara (10 points) were in double figures for Stanford. Ryan Conwell (12 points) was the lone Louisville player in double figures. Louisville clearly missed the presence of Mikel Brown Jr., their number two scorer. There had been more than 12 lead changes. It was very much a back-and-forth game.

Louisville led Stanford 52-51 with 11:46 left. Okorie had 20 points for Stanford on 7-14 shooting from the field, 2-5 shooting from 3-point range, and 4-5 shooting from the foul line. He played his usual self that night—truly incredible. Louisville was 11-13 from the foul line; Stanford was 8-16. Stanford needed to pick it up at the foul line if they were going to come out on top.

Soon, Okorie scored an impressive hoop plus the harm. He threw it down, goaltending was called, and he made the foul shot. Stanford led 54-52 with 11:00 to go as a result. Okorie was up to 23 points. Okpara scored a hoop plus the harm and made the foul shot, making it 57-52 with 10:24 left. Okpara was up to 13 points.

“Yeah, I just say, after watching film, I noticed I need to be more aggressive,” Okorie said of his mindset after the Notre Dame loss. “Whether it’s getting downhill, getting my teammates involved, creating for myself and I feel like that’s what I did today and it helped us get the win.”

Stanford led Louisville 62-56 with 7:52 to go. Ryan Agarwal hit a huge 3-pointer, bringing his total to nine points on 3-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Okorie reached 25 points after a nice floater. Okorie had a sensational night.

Stanford led Louisville 62-60 with 5:56 left. Stanford had not scored in the last 2:38 and needed a bucket ASAP.

Stanford led Louisville 68-67 with 3:27 to go. Agarwal hit another huge 3-pointer, bringing his total to 12 points on 4-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Louisville started to heat up, making four of their last five field goals.

“Yeah, that was great,” Smith said of Agarwal’s 3-point shooting. “I mean, he did not play well against Notre Dame, so he bounced back and he had to, you know, he played well against, in the conference tournament, did not play well against Cal and then he played really well against Louisville and we lost a close one. So that’s part of the process, too and you know, he’s been a very reliable guy and doing his job and he’s a great complimentary player. Ebuka’s going to draw a lot of attention, Chiz when he’s playing the right way, he’s going to draw a lot of attention. He needs to be able to do that.

“It’s like hey man, I can step up here and knock down some shots and he did and he wasn’t, he struggled a little rebounding, we all did, but defensively he had to chase McKneely around and he did a good job in the half court. McKneely got loose in transition a couple times first half and that wasn’t on Ryan. So he’s a really good player and we did a really good job on Conwell and him.”

“Yeah, it was really huge,” Okorie said of Agarwal’s shooting. “I mean, I see it every day in practice. Him just knocking down shots. And so, like, when he was hitting in the game, I wasn’t surprised at all.”

Stanford led Louisville 76-72 with 41.4 seconds left. Jeremy Dent-Smith scored a huge bucket inside. Okorie (28 points) and Okpara (17 points) continued to lead the way for Stanford.

“Yeah, they play much faster,” Okpara said of how Louisville compared to Notre Dame. “Kudos to Louisville. They played hard today. But I feel like today we just stuck with our game plan and we just, like overall, like what Ebuka said, like I watched the film, too and I was like, gotta be more poised. Gotta be more calmed down. Like even though they’re playing fast, I feel like in that state, I could play with a bit more poise and slow it down.”

Stanford led Louisville 76-74 with 9.6 seconds left. Isaac McKneely hit a huge corner jumper for Louisville—a 2-pointer. Stanford had possession.

Stanford led Louisville 78-76 with 0.4 seconds left. Benny Gealer made a pair of free throws for Stanford; Louisville got a late bucket. Dent-Smith went to the foul line to ice the game—and he did. Stanford 80 Louisville 76 was the final score. Stanford survived.

“Yeah, he’s been, you know, like you said, last year, a different level, obviously, but he almost won a national championship in division two, so he likes being in that big moment,” Smith said of the way Dent-Smith iced the game. “It took Chiz to about mid-January, February last year, where he got real comfortable. I hope Jeremy is kind of following the same suit, where, you know, he’s seen enough…But he’s made some big time shots in his day and I watched that Ole Miss last night and their D2 quarterback was pretty good.

“So I was like, maybe we’ll get some magic with Jeremy. And, happy for him because he really cares about being a good player and good teammate and he helped us in a big way. That layup he made was huge and the free throws he made was big. Everyone is talking about his free throws, the layup he made put us up four or something. It was a big time layup.”

For Stanford, this was their first win over a ranked team during the Kyle Smith era and their first win over a ranked team since they defeated No. 4 Arizona 100-82 on December 31st, 2023. This really is a big win for the program. Especially given they were coming off a disappointing loss to Notre Dame in their previous outing.

A major difference was the pace of the game being more to Stanford’s liking and Ebuka Okorie getting going as a result. He did a much better job of attacking the rim and getting to the foul line. Of course, it was truly an all-around team effort with guys like Dent-Smith and Agarwal giving Okorie and Okpara the help they need. Agarwal was huge as he was a perfect 4-4 from 3-point range. As for Dent-Smith, he had a clutch layup and iced the game at the foul line.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, January 7th. Tipoff is set for 4:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

