Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball closes out non-conference with win over CSUN

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated CSUN (Cal State University Northridge) at Maples Pavilion to close out non-conference play by a final score of 88-80. Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal with 30 points, becoming the first Cardinal player to score 30 points in back-to-back games since Landry Fields in the 2009-10 season in which he dropped 32 points on Oregon in an 84-69 home victory and 31 points on Arizona in a 76-68 road loss. Stanford senior forward Chisom Okpara had a strong night as well with 20 points while senior guard Benny Gealer (13 points) and redshirt junior guard Ryan Agarwal (10 points) also scored in double figures. CSUN senior guard Larry Hughes II led the way for the Matadors with 26 points. Stanford improves to 11-2 overall while CSUN falls to 8-6 overall (1-1 in the Big West).

“Yeah, that was a very hard fought win,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “I thought Northridge came here with a very effective game plan, executed really well, put us on our heels in that first 10 minutes and then, fortunate to go in at halftime only down five and then our guys really responded. Some of it was making baskets, but just played with a, I think it was came out with an 8-0 run and they called time out and just were the first 10 minutes of the second half, maybe our best 10 minutes. But credit to them, they came battling back, tied it up, and we put them on the foul line a little too much. But we made some good defensive adjustments, I felt second half, did a better job on Hughes, who was terrific and we were able to pull away.”

CSUN led Stanford 9-4 with 15:58 to go in the half. Larry Hughes II was on fire for the Matadors with six points on 2-2 shooting from deep. Stanford needed to contain him. Chisom Okpara had all four points for the Cardinal.

CSUN led Stanford 17-13 with 11:55 to go in the half. The Matadors went on a 6-0 run over the last 2:01. Stanford had not scored in the last 2:19. Ebuka Okorie did his part for Stanford with six points, doing a great job of attacking the rim.

CSUN led Stanford 24-16 with 9:57 to go in the half. Hughes was up to 11 points for the Matadors after a nice corner triple. He was on fire at that moment. Stanford called for time, looking to get some momentum on their side.

CSUN led Stanford 27-20 with 7:41 to go in the half. Hughes was up to 14 points for the Matadors on 5-7 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from 3-point range. He continued to be in a nice groove. Okorie was up to eight points for Stanford after getting a nice bucket inside.

CSUN led Stanford 36-28 with 3:34 to go in the half. Hughes was up to 19 points for the Matadors on 7-9 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from 3-point range. He was really carrying the load for the Matadors. Okpara was up to 12 points for the Cardinal. Stanford was just 2-10 from deep. They needed to get their 3-balls falling.

CSUN led Stanford 36-31 with 2:17 to go in the half. Okorie went 1-2 at the line while Okpara went 2-2. Stanford was only down by five despite having zero made field goals in the last 2:25. CSUN was on a 2:15 scoring drought.

CSUN led Stanford 38-33 at halftime. Hughes led the way for the Matadors with 19 points and three rebounds on 7-9 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from 3-point range. He had been excellent. Okpara led the way for the Cardinal with 14 points on 2-4 shooting from the field and 9-12 shooting from the foul line. He had been fantastic at getting to the line and knocking them down.

Stanford came out of the gates hot in the second half on an 8-0 run to lead 41-38 with 18:57 to go. Okpara was up to 16 points while Okorie now had 15 points. It was just the start the Cardinal needed to open the second half. CSUN called for time.

Stanford led CSUN 54-44 with 15:41 to go after previously going up 46-38, making it a 13-0 run to start the second half. Okorie really came alive for the Cardinal with 20 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, 3-6 shooting from 3-point range, and 5-6 shooting from the foul line. Okpara had 18 points. The two of them were really cooking with gas.

Stanford led CSUN 65-53 with 11:00 to go. Okorie was up to 23 points for the Cardinal after a nice slam in transition. Stanford made four of their last four field goals and started to heat up from deep with 9-20 shooting from 3-point range. Ryan Agarwal had six points on 2-2 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half. His 3-point shooting was key for the Cardinal.

Stanford led CSUN 69-67 with 7:34 to go. CSUN went on an 8-0 run in the last 1:47. Hughes was up to 23 points for the Matadors. Right when Stanford looked like they might cruise to a win, the Matadors made it a game once more. Stanford needed to take care of the ball, play the right way, and finish strong. The Matadors were not quitting.

Stanford led CSUN 79-72 with 3:46 to go. Okorie was up to 30 points. He was simply incredible. Okpara (20 points), Agarwal (10 points), and Benny Gealer (10 points) were also in double figures for the Cardinal. They did a nice job of providing the help that Okorie needed.

Stanford led CSUN 84-78 with 49.8 seconds to go. Hughes had 26 points for CSUN. He was amazing but had not quite gotten the help that he needed. Stanford just needed to play smart and they would hang on.

Stanford would go on to win by a final score of 88-80. In the end, Okorie outscored Hughes 30-26 while also getting a better performance from his supporting cast. That ended up making the difference.

In truth, both Okorie and Hughes balled out in this game. They put on quite a show and did so with Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Hughes’ father Larry Hughes Sr., who also played for the Warriors, in attendance.

“Yeah, it’s, he gets it pretty easy,” Smith said of Okorie’s scoring. “I don’t know how, but I mean, I just sit there and because I felt like I was looking at the stat sheet, I was like, Larry Hughes, man, we gave up 26. And we’re like man, he was awesome. I said jeez, what do the other teams say? What’s the other coach like, that guy had 30 you know and he had 32 last game. So, he’s just getting better. These are all good opportunities for him and you know, I was actually able to get mad at him. I have to find things to get mad at him, but he takes it, you know, so I don’t want, I don’t want him, it’d be easy just to give him his own rules and let him do, but he’s like, now what? This guy wants to be coached, wants to be great, let’s get great in all areas of the game and just appreciate everything he’s doing.”

“We said going into the game, said this guy, we hadn’t seen a guy like this, off the dribble, he shoots 45% from three,” Smith said of Hughes. “And that’s when you know that’s a ridiculous shooter. And I said, we can’t, the best way to guard those guys is not let them get it up and stay in pocket and I don’t think you can…he got Ebuka one time under the screen, Ebuka had a late hand and he just drilled it. I said, live and learn. You just gotta get, you really got to stay in his pocket and not let him get it up there and once a shooter like that makes his first shot, you’re like, it was five for six from three, and it’s just like, you’re just, you’re hoping. And that’s a horrible feeling. So, we did a little better job second half, easy to just, well, really good player.”

One big thing that really came through for Stanford was the ability of Okorie and Okpara to get to the foul line and convert. Okorie was 8-10 at the foul line while Okpara was 11-14. Both guys did a great job of getting downhill and forcing the Matadors to send them to the charity stripe.

“Yeah, it’s good. I thought Chiz ended up running out of gas a little bit shooting the ball, but he played the right way,” Smith said. “We figured we have to have a trigger guy on the middle of the floor that could beat their coverage a little bit and Chiz played the right way. He got to the foul line, if he couldn’t get over the top, the high low and they were pressuring us pretty hard in the middle of the floor, he was able to drive and the big, maybe the biggest offensive play was to start that second half. He kind of drew three or four guys and he found, I think Ebuka wide open for a corner three and that was like, that was just good, lift our team spirit.”

The other factor was the 3-point shooting improving. After shooting 2-12 (16.7%) from 3-point range in the first half, Stanford shot 9-15 (60.0%) from 3-point range in the second half. Okorie really got going from deep in the second half, shooting 4-7 while Agarwal was a perfect 2-2 from deep in the second half.

“Honestly just getting reps and just having confidence in my ability to shoot the ball,” Okorie said of the key to his 3-point shooting. “Because I’m putting in the work. I’m putting in the work outside of the games and then, yeah, just having confidence to shoot in games.”

Overall, this was a nice win for Stanford. After getting down at 38-33 at halftime, they opened up the second half with a 13-0 run and didn’t give up the lead. When you look at that way, they should be very pleased with how they overcame adversity to pull out the win.

“You know what, it wasn’t, I wasn’t screaming or yelling or anything else,” Smith said of what he told the team at halftime. “I just said, like, this really, we can talk strategy all we want, but I said, like, we’ve gotta get our body language right, our attitude and effort. We just, who knows, after a long break. You know, it’s not like they didn’t have a break, either. So, but I just felt like, we got to be, I mean, I just thought, I said look, our hands are painted at our sides.

“Defensively, we gotta be sung up there towards the ball and our ball screen crouch was usually really good. It wasn’t as active, so whatever it was, they came out and responded in a great way and that was nice to get some easy baskets. That always, that helps a lot. In half court we struggled a little bit. They were, they were pesky in there and they doubled everything in the low post and help drives are helping and you got to make some threes and we did.”

“Oh yeah, honestly it was just like getting stops,” Okorie said of what the message was at halftime. “Getting multiple stops in a row and just understanding like our offense will come and obviously you saw it in the beginning, we went on a little run and the main, yeah, I’ll just say the main part of that was just getting stops.”

To touch quickly on the injury front, sophomore forward Donavin Young made his season debut for the Cardinal. As Stanford is set to begin ACC play, it’s huge that he was able to get a few minutes under his belt in this one.

“He’s a guy that could be our best defender, period,” Smith said of Young. “And he’s also a guy offensively, he’s fine. He doesn’t make many mistakes. But he’s just got a lot of rust there and got to get him. It’d be nice to have him and Jaylen just be able to give us some more of that length and athleticism moving into league. But, yeah, just gotta knock some of the rust off. It’s hard for me to, sometimes you have to take a little step backwards and move two steps forward and I don’t want to lose a game. Not that he would, but we‘ll get this whole crew going. I thought Aidan, like I said, Aidan did a good job and that’s tough. Some of those guys know their role really well and we got to get him up there helping.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 30th to open up ACC play. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

“You know, 11-2, probably would have said I’ll take it,” Smith said of how he feels the non-conference went. “Depending on what it gets, overall. But still not complete and probably shouldn’t be, you know, just what areas to improve, which is good, need to. You know, like I said, you know, Donavin, Jaylen, you know, had injured or [inaudible] and we need one of the, or both those guys I think in league for some perimeter defense, play man to man, so there’s like that dynamic of getting those guys going.

“Oskar I think is rapidly improving and that’s a good sign for us. I mean, having two freshmen like Oskar and Ebuka. Hopefully they just get better. Obviously, competition is a little stiffer, but those freshmen tend to get better in February.”

“I think it was just mentality,” Okpara said of the key to closing out the non-conference with a win after a couple frustrating losses at home. “You know, that, like you said earlier in the season, I feel like our mentality has just gotten better and you know, just being a closing team, you know, focus on not just like scoring, but also little details, like, identifying the shooter, boxing out certain people, grabbing the rebounds with two hands, like focusing more on the little details. Not being lackadaisical.”

