Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball cruises past Georgia Tech

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Georgia Tech at home by a final score of 95-72. Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie set a freshman single-game scoring record with 40 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists while graduate student guard Jeremy Dent-Smith joined him in double figures with 16 points, all scored in the second half. Georgia Tech guard Akai Fleming was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Stanford improves to 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the ACC while Georgia Tech falls to 11-13 overall and 2-9 in the ACC.

“Really good win for our program,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “We needed to, need to have some success. Obviously, after played a really good game against Clemson, to be honest. We came up empty. We talked about it and played, obviously I think we played really well offensively. Ebuka was tremendous. Defensive transition first half. They’re the fastest paced team, I think in the ACC play and we looked like we hadn’t discussed that. So, but we’re luckily, we were up four, came out stated second half, went inside to AJ, and he delivered. It was good. Nice little bounce back for him, giving us a low post scoring and they made a little run there, I think cut it to six or five and we kind played a lot of zone, which is good. Aidan really helped us there and a lot of good, Donavin was terrific. Just solid play and nice to get a win and hopefully we can, those help. Period.”

Stanford got off to a nice start, leading 19-15 with 11:44 to go in the first half. Okorie was up to seven points for the Cardinal. He was in a nice flow early on.

With 2:49 to go in the half, Stanford led 38-31. Okorie was up to 16 points as he was really cooking. He continued to shine for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer was also getting into a nice rhythm for the Cardinal with nine points.

At halftime, Stanford led 43-39. Ebuka Okorie was up to 18 points and four rebounds for Stanford. He was continuing to ball out. Donavin Young was up to seven points for the Cardinal after hitting a corner three. Akai Fleming and Jaeden Fleming each had eight points for the Yellow Jackets.

Stanford got off to a good start in the second half, leading 52-43. Dent-Smith got on the board for the first time for the Cardinal with a 3-pointer while AJ Rohosy was up to eight points, six of those coming in the second half. Okorie was starting to get the help that he needed.

“Just having the first punch out and just winning that first media,” Young said of the key to the second half. “Just wanted it more. We had to get this one for coach.”

With 15:28 to go, Stanford led 56-43. Okorie was up to 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists for Stanford after a nice finish. The Cardinal were starting to gain some real separation from the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech would then get back in the game as Stanford led 59-53 with 11:49 to go. Fleming was up to 15 points for the Yellow Jackets as the lone member of their team in double figures. Okorie was up to 25 points for the Cardinal. If Stanford was going to close out the game, others were going to need to step up and help finish it out.

“It’s amazing just to see him just, like, run the court and just push it through everyone, just get a fast break layup,” Young said of Okorie. “I mean, it’s a blessing to have him out there.”

Over the next few minutes, Stanford would gain a bit more of a lead as they were up 73-63 with 6:50 to go. Okorie was up to 30 points for the Cardinal. Stanford was now 10-24 from 3-point range. Their 3-point shooting was making a real impact and helping them to get a bit of a cushion.

“I thought we did a better job controlling tempo a little bit,” Smith said of the second half. “We made them, Coach Hunter calls the plays there, and he did a nice job. And just kind of, getting us to, like, make them guard us and we got in a little, the pick and roll was good for us. I said, in low posts it was good, just to change it up. I mean, end of the clock, we felt like Ebuka would be able to create some stuff if we needed it. But if we’re just in a track meet, there’s gonna be big swings in that game and they’re playing four guards and they put a lot of pressure on Cal. I think they went from down 15 to up six the game before. So we’re good in transition, but I think we found a nice pace that kinda helped. Made some shots, too. A lot of shots.”

With 3:37 to go, Stanford led 82-67 as Okorie was up to 36 points, tying his career-high and program freshman record. Soon, Okorie would get to 40 points after making a pair of free throws. That made it a 90-72 game with 1:26 to go. He would end the game a perfect 13-13 from the foul line and then come out of the game to the applause of the Maples Pavilion crowd. From there, Stanford would win 95-72 as a 3-pointer by Dent-Smith and a dunk by Young were the exclamation mark.

“He was awesome,” Smith said of Young. “He was, you know, he missed so much time in the offseason and hopefully he’s ascending and Coach Shaw challenged him defensively. He only had three deflections in league and it’s like, for an athlete like that that’s really hard for him to do almost and he’s a good defender, but he’s just so cautious as far as like he’ll keep a guy in front of him, he’ll be in the right four because he’s just like, hey you’re in, we’ll put in spots to make a play, make a play. We challenged him and he came up with five blocks and two steals. So it’s like, you know, and it’s good for him. He needs to hear that sometimes, raised the bar for like, hey you can, it’s okay. Make those plays. You’re special. You can be special that way. So he was tonight and I was and he was more aggressive offensively. Just really, that’s a nice ad for us. We were plus 30 when he was on the floor. That’s great.”

“Yeah, it’s really just been, just like, maintaining my connection with my teammates and building chemistry with them,” Young said of his growth. “You know, like some new guys came in this year who I didn’t play with before. Buk, Jerm, AJ, and really just learning to mesh with them and just being like determined to come back and just, like, make an impact on this team.”

To touch quickly on Georgia Tech, this loss is a major bummer for them. They would have loved to have gotten a Bay Area split and instead they got swept by both Stanford and Cal. Not having their leading scorer Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.0 points) really hurt. That said, head coach Damon Stoudamire did not want to use that as an excuse.

“I mean, you know, obviously, that’s there, but you know, we were down, we were right there in the game,” Stoudamire said when asked of the impact of Reeves’ absence. “You can’t, you know, look man, it’s one of them things where I can sit up here and talk about what I don’t got, you know, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not the reason we lost. Did we miss the 16th? Of course we did, but he didn’t play on Wednesday as well and we were right there to win. The reality of it is that we gotta do a better job because right now, what we’re doing is we’re good enough to stay in games, but just good enough to lose the game as well and at the end of the day, we got to get over the up whether ‘Wacie is available or not. So, I’m not gonna use that as a crutch and I know that’s not what you were asking or saying, and I understand that as well, but I won’t, you know, I take the good with the bad.”

As for Stanford, this was a much-needed win. They snap a five-game losing streak and while still behind the eight ball for an NCAA tourney bid, they have much more of a pulse than they would have had had they lost. It also helps a bit that hey won decisively.

As for Ebuka Okorie, he was simply sensational. He had the first 40+ point game by a Stanford player since Casey Jacobsen did 24 years ago to the very day. Jacobsen scored 41 points in a 104-98 overtime victory over Oregon State on February 7th, 2002. Okorie is now 24 points away from breaking the program freshman season scoring record set by Todd Lichti. I think it’s safe to say Okorie is the best freshman in Stanford program history and that’s really saying something.

“I’m feeling good,” Okorie said. “Honestly, just like going through, even like my daily schedule, doing everything I usually do. And then today, like obviously the shots are falling and my teammates did a great job finding me…Yeah, obviously, that wasn’t even the goal [scoring 40 points]. It was obviously just to win, take it play by play. And every possession just try to get the best shot possible in order for us to win.”

“It’s really impressed, I mean, I just, I kind of knew, I knew he had 18 at half,” Smith said of Okorie. “And he was, I really thought he was, for the most, he was probably playing within himself. Wasn’t forcing it too much. He’s forcing it in the right way. He’s putting pressure on the defense, making plays. He had some ridiculous layups, finishes and then I didn’t realize, he got fouled last time, I looked up and I saw the board. I said, someone has 38, I guess. I was like, I guess it’s him. So, I know if I’ve had anyone that’s, I can’t remember anyone who scored 40 that I’ve coached. I have to look it up. So, just and he made a lot of plays all over the place. The neat thing about him is he’s so even keel. Even, he had a tough one against Cal a few games, long time ago. And he didn’t change too much. So, it’s neat to watch and pumped to be a part of it.”

To cap off a great weekend, Kyle Smith got the chance to go to the Super Bowl. He is acquainted with some fans of the Patriots who are pretty insufferable, so I doubt he was too upset to see them lose to the Seahawks even though he is a Niners fan.

“Well, okay, I’d love for both teams to lose,” Smith said. “But I don’t think that’s gonna, I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t know. I have been invited to the Super Bowl, so I’m getting that on the bucket list. And a bucket list that I never thought I would, I’d never imagined even have an opportunity to go to one. So, I’m very lucky, very fortunate. I really want to tell our team that, but as well as saying, there’s a couple things in life someone invites you to, you don’t say no. You gotta do it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I do have, see here’s the problem. I have a couple Patriot fans in my life. They’re really unbearable. They’re really hard. They’re really hard to take, man. I should show you some of the texts they sent. Like, they’re just so obnoxious. And I lived in Western Mass for nine months going to prep school there and they’re tough, man. But I respect the heck out of their organization. I love Vrabel. And it’s hard not to like May. And the Seahawks are tough and I was in Washington State. But we’re Niners fans, so I’m going Pats. It was hard. That was a hard question.”

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Boston College on Wednesday, February 11th at 6:00 PM PT on ESPNU.

