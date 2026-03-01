Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball dominates SMU on Senior Night

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) follows through after shooting a three-point shot against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated SMU 95-75 on Senior Night, the final home game of the regular season. Stanford senior guard Benny Gealer had a career-high 30 points and a career-high six steals for the Cardinal while freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie had 22 points and six assists. SMU senior guard Boopie Miller was the top performer for the Mustangs with 26 points and five assists while senior guard Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 points and six rebounds. Stanford improves to 17-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC while SMU falls to 19-9 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.

VIDEO: Stanford Men’s Basketball Postgame Press Conference-SMU

BOX SCORE: SMU at Stanford-Saturday, February 28th

“Yeah, that was a great senior day or senior night,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game while munching on a bag of popcorn. “I think we won two in a row, maybe. And people will know, I’m not a great senior night coach. I’ve had a lot. Usually I get really emotional, haven’t had as many wins as I’d like, but couldn’t have happened, better outcome for us. We played really well.

“And Benny Gealer, who’s meant so much to this team, particularly in the last two years, and I don’t even like the story of him being a former walk-on, I don’t like to bring that up because I was like, this guy’s a player and treat him as such and he’s everything and it’s just neat to see these stories. A guy like that and didn’t recruit him and you always, and I’ve said this so many times that when I got to Saint Mary’s, I was going back assisting. Randy Bennett’s like we got a job. He’s like these guys are here for Saint Mary’s and most coaches want to get rid of guys. And he’s like no, this is what you gotta do.

“And I’ve had that approach every job I’ve taken and Benny’s one of those guys. He’s probably a little insecure, new coach. Oh, you know, where’s my scholarship situation. He just worked his butt off. He earned every minute through his practice and hard work and he’s just gotten better. He’s our captain. He’s our clear cut leader. Obviously, Ebuka’s a great player, but he’s as important to this team as Ebuka. And you know, it’s just neat to see that come to fruition. So this is the Benny press conference…We call it degree night. You’re getting a degree in this age, great. You’ve done great. We will see. If you got extra eligibility, we’ll negotiate, I’m sure. We’ll figure it out.”

Ryan Agarwal, Jeremy Dent-Smith, Benny Gealer, Chisom Okpara, AJ Rohosy, and Jaylen Thompson were honored by the Cardinal for Senior Night. Agarwal (redshirt junior) and Thompson (redshirt sophomore) both still have eligibility remaining after the season.

It was a strong start for the Cardinal, who led 12–7 with 16:01 to go in the first half. Ebuka Okorie was up to seven points for Stanford on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, while Benny Gealer got on the board with a three-pointer.

Stanford led 20–12 with 11:50 remaining in the half. SMU had missed its last four field-goal attempts and was in the midst of a 2:15 scoring drought. Gealer was up to nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from deep and was clearly in a nice groove.

Stanford’s lead was trimmed to 20–18 with 7:46 to go in the half after a 6–0 run by the Mustangs over the previous 2:47. Boopie Miller was up to seven points for SMU. Stanford had not scored in the last 5:09 and needed to get its offense going.

Stanford pushed the lead back to 28–20 with 3:49 remaining in the half. Gealer was up to 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. SMU had gone cold again, making just one of its last seven field-goal attempts. It was an important stretch for the Cardinal to finish the half strong.

Stanford led 34–27 at halftime. A huge bucket at the end of the half by Aidan Cammann (seven points) countered an impressive finish from Miller (10 points). Miller’s 10 points led SMU, while Gealer’s 12 points paced Stanford. Okorie had seven points for the Cardinal in what was a relatively quiet half for him.

Stanford extended its lead to 47–33 with 15:54 to go after opening the second half on a 13–6 run. Ryan Agarwal knocked down a couple of threes (six points on 2-for-5 shooting from deep), while Gealer had 14 points, Okorie had nine, and Cammann was up to nine. The Cardinal showed solid scoring balance and just needed to keep it up.

Stanford led 49–40 with 13:32 remaining after going without a field goal for 2:46. Miller found Jermaine O’Neal Jr. for an alley-oop. The Cardinal were still in a good spot, but they had more work to do to put the Mustangs away with plenty of time left.

Stanford made it 56–47 with 10:47 to go following a huge three-pointer from Gealer that swung momentum back in the Cardinal’s favor. SMU had begun to heat up, making four straight field goals. Miller led the Mustangs with 19 points, while Gealer led Stanford with 17.

Stanford took full command at 70–51 with 7:58 remaining after making four consecutive field goals. Gealer (19 points) and Okorie (17 points) continued to heat up as the Cardinal seized control of the game.

Stanford led 73–57 with 6:24 to go. Gealer (21 points), Okorie (18 points), and Cammann (13 points) were all in double figures. Stanford was 20-of-22 from the free-throw line for the game and 17-of-18 in the second half, with free throws playing a major role.

“You know what, we do it almost every day,” Smith said of the foul shooting. “And, we had a couple games where, you know, the Clemson, we’d love to get the Clemson and Wake Forest games, we missed a couple front ends and we’ve been pretty consistent. AJ’s had his struggles all year and that’s been a tricky one to coach around, but nice to see him go two for two. But he works at it himself and he’s a worker. He’s a believer. He’ll keep going until he breaks out of that.”

“Yeah for sure, I think it’s been kind of a struggle for me, but you know, I just tried to slow it down, kind of take a deep breath and I knew how important that is and how it has been,” Rohosy said of the foul shooting. “So, especially for a game like this. It helped us out a lot.”

Stanford stretched the margin to 83–63 with 3:48 remaining. Gealer had gone off with 27 points on 6-for-10 shooting from three and 7-for-11 overall. Okorie (18 points) was knocking on the door of 20, while Cammann comfortably had 15. Miller (24 points) did his part for SMU but did not get enough help.

From there, Stanford would win 95-75. Winning the way they did on Senior Night always feels good. Benny Gealer having a career night was the feel good story while a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Ethan Kitch from nearby Gunn High School was the chef’s kiss. Just all around, it was a great time for the Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.

“I mean, it’s obviously an unbelievable school, you know athletics, academics, that stuff is like service level around here because you’re around people, you know, your teammates, great, amazing people trying to achieve amazing things at Stanford and you’re a part of that culture was amazing, is amazing,” Gealer said when asked about his time on The Farm. “So just you know, being able to play with all these teammates and have a family and a culture, which I think is rarer in college, I think we return the most ACC players. 11 ACC players and that just shows that you know, we’re not just a bunch of new guys every year trying to win. We’re a family, we’re growing together, we’re building a culture, and you can’t beat that.”

“It’s great,” Smith said of Kitch’s 3-pointer. “You know what? He works his butt off every day. He puts in extra time. He has, we always go down the line with every guy, hey, how are you doing…He’s got the servant attitude, man. Servant leader. I think even our athletic director John Donahoe, big on servant leadership and Ethan Kitch is a living, walking, breathing, testament to that. And I told him, you gotta stop being the only guy picking up the water bottles. So, that’s not your job. Your job, you gotta inspire others to help, you know? So and then just, he’s ready. He’s ready for the moment.

“He does it in practice, too. He’ll go two practices, not getting many reps and then this time of year, it’s big for him, scout team and he’ll come in there and I get mad. I root against him and I tell him, you’re not allowed to, you know, we’re gonna guard you here, and he missed the other day and I gave him this like yeah. You know, so he remembered it. So just neat. Local guy that really, again, we’ll bring anyone that loves Stanford as much as him, you’re welcome to be a part of this.”



“Yeah, crazy. He’s, you know, like I said, he’s another huge part of the program,” Gealer said of Kitch. “Really smart kid who came in and he’s always at every practice working his ass off. Shoot, I probably shouldn’t have said that. But it’s huge for him. It’s a great shot and just to hear the crowd erupt is awesome. More to come for him.”

Expanding more on Gealer, he truly was in peak form. As amazing as the 30 points is, the six steals is just as impressive if not more. He’s truly become an amazing two-way player.

“Yeah, pretty good,” Gealer said of how he felt about his performance. “I just knew I got a lot of the spotlight, but everybody played amazing. You know, it’s just down the line, everyone just came. SMU’s a really good team and you know, we beat them by 20, but I just knew I was going to stay aggressive. Just appreciate the moment. Honestly, I you know, good or bad, just compete as hard as I could, play you know, play my heart out on my last game and you know, let the chips fall where they fall and they were falling through the hoop today.”



“He’s unbelievable,” Smith said of Gealer. “And we nominated him for, I might as well, you know, pitch for him here. We nominated him for all-defensive team as our best defender. Boopie had a good night, played with zone, but be able to guard that guy and come up with six steals. He’s so quick on the ball. He can guard the ball. He’ll guard his guy; he’ll guard the other guys. He’ll cover down the post. He’ll come out on a steal, transition he had an unbelievable play where he kind of had the basket and someone else picked up the ball and Boopie drove in there and tried to, thought he was going to back door and then he read it and swiped it and I was like that’s just, this is incredible. You gotta be really well conditioned, really smart, and really tough. He’s all three.”

On top of the good vibes from the win, it was also a very important win for the Cardinal from a postseason standpoint. At a minimum, this will be a Quad 2 win and possibly a Quad 1 win depending on how SMU finishes down the stretch. While they are still projected to be on the outside looking in for the NCAA tournament, this win keeps their hopes of the dance alive. Not that they wish ill will towards their rivals across the bay in Berkeley, but Pitt dominating Cal on their Senior Night 72-56 slightly helps them as well. At this time of year, the importance of each game gets magnified.

To touch quickly on SMU, this loss really hurts them. Given they lost to Cal in Berkeley earlier in the week, their NCAA tournament resume took a legit hit this week. While odds are still on their side to make the tourney, they would have been feeling a lot better going into next week had they even gotten a Bay Area split.

“Well the Cal game was challenging,” SMU head coach Andy Enfield said of their Bay Area road trip. “We beat ourself in that game as 15 free throws, some easy buckets down the stretch, had a lead. This game, a little sluggish after a five day road trip. We played like it. No excuse. We just didn’t play very well and they shot the ball very well.”

What really hurt SMU was not having guard BJ Edwards. After the game, Enfield blasted the design of Haas Pavilion in Berkeley for not being safe enough for players due to its crowded and more intimate set up, making it so that the stanchion of the basket is closer to the baseline than more modern designed arenas like Maples Pavilion. Having done a bit of research and also having covered many games at Haas, he has a point. Even though Haas Pavilion technically meets the required safety conditions.

“We were without our starting guard BJ Edwards. He was hurt in the Cal game,” Enfield lamented. “BJ is averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two and half steals. He’s our best defender. So he did not play tonight. Against Cal in the first half, he went to block his shot full speed and Cal’s basket support is too close to the baseline. And it’s very disappointing that an ACC school will have a basket support so close to the baseline because there was a very, very traumatic injury in the NBA many years ago where an NBA All-Star did the same thing. Came down and under basket support in transition and BJ did the same thing yesterday and Cal’s basket support is only a few feet from the baseline whereas Stanford’s here and ours and all the other courts, the baskets have enough clearance where you can go full speed and jump and not hit the basket support.

“So BJ hit that on the way down and got his foot caught underneath it and he has an ankle injury, so we don’t know when he’s going to come back. So when you ask about roster construction, we would like to have him because that’s an injury that’s avoidable. There’s no way. I can’t believe that they’re going to play any more games. ACC games without moving the baskets back because it’s a safety hazard to all the Cal players, certainly a safety hazard to anybody that plays on that court.”



Up the next for Stanford is a road game at Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4th at 6:00 PM PT on ESPNU. Stanford fell to Notre Dame 47-40 at home back in December, so they’ll be looking for payback.

“You know, we talked about making the comparison to be like, running the mile,” Smith said looking ahead to next week. “Like, this is the fourth lap and it’s like you just sprint for home and add a few teams have really played well. This is a good sign. I thought we played, boy, I was pulling that Pitt thing out was good. They went over and played well against Cal and then I don’t know, someone there, maybe we caught something here that we’re gonna just. Aidan’s really stepping up, has helped us and maybe that’s what we need to keep going…Notre Dame’s had our number, so we’re going to have to play really well.”

“Yeah, I think just building upon what we’ve already been doing,” Rohosy said of finishing the regular season strong. “Especially for tonight, it’s easy to kind of get wrapped up in senior night. There’s a lot of emotions and stuff, but we kind of stuck to our routine and I think with this big win we just kind of got to build on that momentum and you know, not really change anything that we’ve been doing, just kind of staying in our routine and keeping it going as much as we can.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com