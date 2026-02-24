Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball fails to rally at Cal

Feb 21, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) drives to the net against California Golden Bears center Milos Ilic (8) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Cal on the road in Berkeley by a final score of 72-66. Cal forward Chris Bell led the way for the Golden Bears with 20 points and four rebounds while forward John Camden (18 points & 8 rebounds) and guard Dai Dai Ames (17 points & 7 rebounds) also scored in double figures. Stanford redshirt sophomore forward Aidan Cammann was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 18 points and six rebounds while freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Stanford senior guard Benny Gealer was right behind them with 15 points on 4-12 shooting from 3-point range and 3-3 shooting from the foul line. Cal improves to 18-8 overall and 6-7 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 16-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC.

“Yeah, that was a great atmosphere. Good to see in the Bay Area,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “Two teams compete pretty hard. Dug ourselves a hole, turned the ball over first half a lot, going down 14, credit to them. We thought they did a great job on us at our place. I thought we made the right adjustments and they defended us well again. But we competed, had some opportunities, cut it to seven there and just weren’t able to get the right stops and make enough baskets and didn’t make our free throws, enough free throws. Got to the foul line but didn’t make enough in a tight game or try to make it a tight game. So, hat tip to them, but just a league game that went their way.”

“The first thing I want to start with today is just a shout out to the entire Cal community,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said after the game. “Number one to the students. The students absolutely filled up that student section. It was rocking. They were screaming at the Stanford players respectfully on free throws, which is what you want in a college basketball game. You look at the Cal community. Now, the alums are there, okay? Now the young kids that are five, six, seven years old are there. And so the atmosphere here tonight was outstanding and I just want to give a shout out to everyone that was part of that.

“Very good basketball game. Stanford is a very good basketball team. They made a late run. They kept us on our heels. Proud of our guys for making plays when we needed to.”

Cal and Stanford were tied at 7–7 with 15:32 to go in the first half. Okorie had scored all seven of Stanford’s points and went to the foul line for an and-one opportunity. He was in attack mode throughout the afternoon, but Okorie was unable to convert at the line, and the score remained tied at 7–7.

Cal led Stanford 14–7 with 11:55 to go in the half. The Bears were on a 7–0 run as Ames moved up to seven points. Okorie was the only Stanford player to score at that point, and others needed to get rolling for the Cardinal.

Cal held an 18–15 lead with 8:05 remaining in the half. Ames’ seven points led the Bears, while Okorie’s nine points paced the Cardinal. Gealer had just knocked down a huge three-pointer for Stanford. The Cardinal looked to go inside more and use their physicality. Especially with Lee Dort being unavailable for the Bears.

Cal extended their lead to 26–17 with 5:52 left in the half. Stanford had not made a field goal in the previous 2:33, and its offense needed to get going. Cal did a nice job swinging the ball around, with Camden, Ames, and Bell each hitting a 3-pointer for the Bears.

Cal led 30–19 with 3:57 to go in the half. Ames was up to 11 points for Cal on 4-for-8 shooting from the field. Stanford had no players in double figures, as Okorie was stuck at nine points. Cal was 7-for-8 from the foul line while Stanford was just 3-for-8, with free throws making a big impact. Cal was 10-for-26 from the field, while Stanford was 7-for-20. Neither team shot particularly well.

Cal took a 39–25 lead into halftime. Ames led the Bears with 13 points and three rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting, while Camden added nine points and three rebounds. Okorie remained at nine points for Stanford on 4-for-7 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. AJ Rohosy was up to six points inside for the Cardinal (he would finish the game with 10 points) and did solid work down low. Stanford’s offense simply did not have much juice at that point.

Cal led 45–34 with 15:08 to go in the game. Stanford had outscored Cal 9–6 early in the second half. Okorie was up to 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal, which marked a season high in rebounding for him. Stanford had gotten to the foul line more frequently but shot just 4-for-10 from the stripe. Free throws were especially critical on the road.

Cal maintained a 51–38 lead with 11:51 remaining. Stanford stayed within striking distance but was unable to put together a sustained run. The Cardinal shot 34.1% from the field compared to Cal’s 36.2%. The opportunity for a run of around 7–0 was there, but Stanford had yet to figure out how to generate it.

Cal’s lead was cut to 53–46 with exactly 10:00 to play. Stanford went on a 6–0 run over the previous 39 seconds, fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Gealer.

Cal led 59–51 with 7:56 to go. Stanford had made four consecutive field goals and was outscoring Cal 26–20 in the second half. With 6:08 remaining, Stanford called a timeout as both teams experienced an offensive drought.

Cal extended the lead to 64–53 with 3:53 left. Bell hit a huge second-chance three-pointer for the Bears, pushing his total to 15 points.

Cal led 71–61 with 49.5 seconds to go. Soon thereafter, Gealer was fouled while shooting a three-pointer and made all three free throws. Stanford then forced a steal, and Cammann scored inside, cutting the deficit to 71–66 with 26.5 seconds remaining.

“You know what, he’s always been, he’s such a great human being if you get to know him or anyone that knows him,” Smith said of Cammann. “And he’s such a wonderful person and he’s as big team guy and sometimes to a fault. Like he doesn’t really want to ruffle any feathers and it’s like and just trying to push him to have more courage to take more chances. You’re not, don’t be afraid to fail and I think you saw that tonight. He wasn’t afraid, he was trying to make plays, help us win. Missed some free throws. It happens, but getting to the foul like that much (19 times) is incredible. We needed it. And just happy to see guys like that.

“And I said, Benny’s made such progress in the last 12 months and him as well. It gives us something. He’s been great. Like I said, we lost Chiz. We were looking for someone to step in there and it’s been Aidan. So, I’m happy for him and happy for us, more importantly.”

Cal closed out a 72–66 win. Chris Bell led the Bears with 20 points and four rebounds. Aidan Cammann (19 points and six rebounds) and Ebuka Okorie (17 points and 13 rebounds) paced the Cardinal. Stanford made it interesting late, but time was not on their side.



“I mean, he got 17 [points], so I think that’s pretty good,” Smith said of Okorie’s performance. “He was playing like a point guard; he was doing what it takes to win. He was really competing. 13 rebounds and I wish we had some other guys follow him there. You know, he didn’t play well the first time and I think a lot of it had to do with their defense and Justin Pippen, he was a big guard who was a good defensive player, too. So I know, he doesn’t talk about it at all and he’s been getting better as the season goes on, so I thought he played a really good floor game. Thought a couple times, you know what, it seems like he’s, I don’t know if he’s, it seems like he had a couple drives. I thought earlier in the season we get rewarded with free throws, but overall, he was just, he was terrific and get 13 rebounds in a game like that, it’s pretty amazing and it’s just hard to take him out. Let him, I’m going Randy Bennett style. Just playing 40. Just no, you can’t come out. Just stay in there. You’ll figure it out. Get in shape.”

To touch quickly what this means for Cal, this is a huge win. They absolutely needed this. They came into the game projected just on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble. By winning this game, their NCAA tournament hopes are still very much alive. While they have more work to do to get into the field of 68, this was a game they absolutely needed to win. On top of that, getting their first regular season sweep over Stanford since 2009-10 is a nice feather in their cap.

“They got good play out of their forwards,” Smith said of the Bears. “Bell and Camden really made some big shots. Made their free throws. We had a hard time guarding those guys. They’re pretty unique. We know that going in and Donavin Young, he’s had some back spasms, but no excuse there. We still, we could have used another, some depth there, but I felt like to get back in the game, our starters kind of had to do that. But, like I said, the first half we turned it over I think nine times and gave up some threes. Missed free throws, too. So if you make your free throws, you’re, maybe you’re down nine. Don’t turn it over, you know, eight, you’re within reach. But it’s a big effort to get back in it. We did, I think the first time, I think we’re down, we’re down 12 or something, tied it up, and then they finished their last two minutes they kinda put us away, so you know, who knows? We might see them again. We gotta play better.”

As for Stanford, this loss stings. Getting swept by Cal in the regular season is a major bummer. Had things been in reverse and they had swept Cal this season, they’d likely be in the same spot as Cal in terms of NCAA tournament probability. Instead, they find themselves with significantly more work to do if they want to still crack the field of 68. Being totally honest, Stanford is probably playing for NIT seeding at this point.

That all being said, Stanford isn’t dead yet. There’s still more basketball to play with one final home stand and one final road trip left before the ACC tournament. If they could somehow win all four of those games, they’d definitely have a pulse.

On that note, Stanford’s next game is at home on Wednesday, February 25th against Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

