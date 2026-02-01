Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball falls to Florida State in Tallahassee

Jan 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) drives the ball to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Florida State on the road by a final score of 88-80. Florida State junior forward Chauncey Wiggins had a career-high 23 points to lead the way while senior guard Robert McCray V (19 points, 4 rebounds, & 7 assists) and senior guard Lajae Jones (18 points & 5 rebounds) also had strong performances. Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was the top performer for the Cardinal with 26 points and four assists. Florida State improves to 10-12 overall and 3-6 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 14-8 overall and 3-6 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Florida State-January 31st

Stanford led Florida State 11–9 with 15:32 to go in the first half. Jeremy Dent-Smith was in a nice groove for the Cardinal with five points on 2‑for‑2 shooting from the field and 1‑for‑1 shooting from 3‑point range. Stanford was shooting 5‑for‑7 from the field while Florida State was 4‑for‑8. Both teams were shooting well.

Stanford led 19–16 with 11:57 to go in the half. Stanford continued its strong shooting, going 8‑for‑13 from the field, while Florida State was 7‑for‑14. Benny Gealer and Cameron Grant also knocked down 3‑pointers for the Cardinal. Wiggins and McCray V each had five points for the Seminoles.

Florida State led Stanford 33–30 with 3:57 to go in the half. Wiggins was up to nine points for the Seminoles. Cameron Grant and AJ Rohosy each had six points for the Cardinal. Stanford hung tough, but Florida State had the edge at that moment.

Florida State led 41–33 at halftime. The Seminoles ended the half on a 6‑0 run over the final 3:15. Lajae Jones reached 10 points while Wiggins and McCray V each had nine. Stanford suffered a 3:30 scoring drought to close the half. Gealer, Grant, and Rohosy each had six points for the Cardinal.

Florida State led Stanford 51–44 with 15:34 to go. Okorie was up to nine points after completing a three‑point play. Wiggins rose to 15 points for the Seminoles. The Cardinal needed Okorie to get going and also needed more support around him.

Florida State extended its lead to 61–44 with 11:59 to go. The Seminoles went on a 10‑0 run over the last 3:14. The game was slipping away from the Cardinal. Wiggins reached 17 points as he continued to dominate. Okorie’s nine points led Stanford, but he hadn’t had his best night, and others weren’t able to get rolling.

Florida State led 74–60 with 7:03 remaining. The Seminoles had made seven of their last eight field goals. Wiggins was up to 19 points while Jones had 16. Okorie was up to 15 points for Stanford, and Gealer had 12. Stanford wasn’t giving up, but they were running out of time and faced a large deficit.

Florida State led 82–71 with 3:54 to go. It was likely too little too late for Stanford, but to their credit, they didn’t quit. Donavin Young (10 points) and AJ Rohosy (11 points) both reached double figures. Stanford would have needed help from Florida State to mount a comeback.

Florida State led Stanford 83–74 with 1:44 to go. Jaylen Thompson had a nice attacking finish for the Cardinal. Time was not on Stanford’s side, but they continued to fight.

In the end, Florida State defeated Stanford 88–80. Chauncey Wiggins’ career‑high 23 points led the way for the Seminoles. Ebuka Okorie delivered 26 points for Stanford, but he wasn’t able to get going until it was too late.

To touch quickly on Florida State, this was a good week for them. They got a home sweep over Cal and Stanford and now are 9-4 on the season at home. While they’ve struggled away from Tallahassee, they’ve proven to be a tough out when they are on their home floor. We shouldn’t forget they nearly knocked off No. 6 Duke at home, only losing by four points. They need to figure out how to get their home success to translate on the road.

As for Stanford, this is a disappointing loss. They never were really in this game, playing catch up the whole way. With Chisom Okpara done for the season, they’re going to need others to step up and fill that void. It can’t just be Ebuka Okorie out there. This game was a painful reminder of that.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is look ahead and not let this week hold them back. They have an important homestand coming up against Clemson and Georgia Tech. Two games they have to win.

Up first will be Clemson on Wednesday, February 4th. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com