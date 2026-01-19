Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball falls to No. 6 Duke at Maples

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 6 Duke at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 80-50. Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils with 30 points and 14 rebounds while sophomore forward Isaiah Evans (15 points & 4 rebounds) and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (13 points) also finished in double figures. Stanford graduate student guard Jeremy Dent-Smith was the lone Cardinal to score in double figures with 18 points on 7-15 shooting from the field and 3-8 shooting from 3-point range while freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was the number two scorer with nine points. Duke improves to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 14-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC.

VIDEO: Stanford Men’s Basketball Postgame Press Conference: Duke

BOX SCORE: Duke at Stanford-Saturday, January 17th

“Yeah, that was obviously a tough one for us,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “That was a lesson learned in handling success. You know, hat tip to them. I think they played well. Duke’s a good team. Obviously, Boozer a really talented player and they got, the other guys are good, too. They came out from, from tipoff really focused, really did a good job really blitzing Ebuka. We didn’t handle that as well. Offensively had 12 turnovers in the first half, which is very uncharacteristic of us. But again, credit to them. Their game plan. They were the better team and the first time, we were down like 16, 10 to go, whatever, still felt we would at home, have a chance to rally there. These two guys with me up here [Jeremy Dent-Smith & AJ Rohosy] did a great job. AJ had eight offensive boards, kept fighting. Jeremy made some big shots, some plays that and we just, we couldn’t string together any stops. Whether we tried man and zone, just like I said, they were very focused, determined, and the deserving team, for sure.”

Duke was in control the whole way in this one. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead as Boozer had all six of their points and never looked back. After a layup by Ngongba, it was a 15-4 lead for the Blue Devils with 11:30 to go in the first half as Stanford remained icy cold. Stanford from my vantage point seemed a little rattled by the atmosphere and the occasion. It was a packed Maples Pavilion. A sell out with 1,000 students in the 6th Man area. It was by far the most electric atmosphere Stanford has experienced at home during the ACC era and it just seemed to take them too long to really settle in. Benny Gealer passing up an early three that he normally would have taken was an early sign that nerves perhaps might be getting to the team.

None of this is to take anything away from Duke. They were also just by far and away the better team. Stanford didn’t have an answer for Boozer at all. They tried to put different guys on him and give him different looks. No matter what they did, Boozer found a way to score on them almost at will.

“You know what, I’ve seen him play a lot in EYBL and he reminds me a lot of Tim Duncan,” Smith said of Boozer. “Like as far as like, he just, game is pretty easy for him. He doesn’t overwhelm you with, he’s a very good athlete, but he just kind of very precise and everything he does very smart. And sometimes you can’t scout against that a little bit, but you gotta fight the fight. I don’t think we’ve been, you know, first time we saw him, but we can’t be shocked by him. Felt like we were or whatever, I don’t know. I’m not out there fighting like these guys were, but he was impressive tonight and he can do that, obviously. He’s averaging I think 20 and 9 or 20 and 10. But, we didn’t make it hard enough on him tonight, for sure.”

At halftime, it was a 35-19 lead for Duke as they were in firm control. Stanford got it within 16 points at 10:44 as Duke led 52-36 following a huge 3-pointer from Dent-Smith. He was the one guy for Stanford who didn’t seem fazed at all by the moment. He was confidently taking his shots and for the most part was knocking them down. He just wasn’t able to get enough help. Duke would outscore Stanford 45-31 in the second half to win the game 80-50.

For Duke, this was a great week for them. They beat Cal on the road by 15 points and Stanford on the road by 30. Cal and Stanford are both solid teams that are not easy places to win at on the road. To go into those hostile environments and win so easily speaks to their mental resolve and maturity. They played like a team that could very well be playing in the Final Four come April.

“First of all, I want to thank our fans, you know, for the West Coast trip, we haven’t been out here very often and the way our fans showed up at Cal and Stanford is an incredible thing,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. “We don’t take that for granted. It was great to see a lot of blue and then, credit Stanford. They had an incredible crowd and I thought they were really ready in the beginning there. And so that’s the first thing.

“The second thing for us is just a great win. It’s probably the most collective performance we’ve had on both ends of the ball. A ton of respect for Stanford, a ton of respect for the teams they’ve beaten, especially here. And then we knew that, you know, it’s hard to come out here on the West Coast trip and get two wins. I think it’s only been done once before last year. And so for us, we viewed it as a challenge and I’m really proud of our guys for their maturity, their preparation, and then being able to not just get the win but also grow and get better.”

As for Stanford, this was a disappointing result. Even though they didn’t have Chisom Okpara, they still should have expected to not get waxed by 30 points. If you are them, you have to be disappointed in the result.

“It’s a good team,” Smith said of Duke. “But you know, I don’t think they’re 30 points better than us on our home floor. We gotta be better than that. That’s not okay. Ever. Period. They’ve gotten us twice and so we got, we really have to find a way to close the gap there. The two times we played them, those been not pretty.”

At the same time, Stanford should still feel good that they got a home split against North Carolina and Duke. Beating North Carolina was big. That gave a real shot in the arm to the confidence of the team. Duke just simply is at an even higher stratosphere.

The most encouraging part of this past week was Jeremy Dent-Smith finding a rhythm. He scored 20 points against North Carolina and then had the 18 points against Duke. Stanford has needed him to get rolling and he definitely did so this week. Hopefully he can keep that going in the coming weeks. Especially if Okpara continues to remain sidelined.

“Yeah, I think it puts me in a good rhythm,” Dent-Smith said. “Just kind of seeing myself kind of have good games against some pretty good teams. So I think just not thinking too much about it and just trying to build every week. I know there’s gonna be games where I don’t have it and there’s gonna be games where I do but just trying to just be consistent and like playing hard and just other things on the court and I feel like, you know, if I build on that, then I can start having some more good offensive games and just helping our team.”

Lastly, it was fun to have a packed Maples Pavilion. The students came out in full force and the environment on the whole was electric. It was a reminder of how fun Stanford men’s basketball can be and the quality of environment they can have. They just need to stack more wins and get the program back to relevancy. If they do that, we should see more environments like that in the future.

“Yeah, it’s been great,” AJ Rohosy said of playing in big time environments after being at the Division III level last year. “I mean, I’ve already kind of been around it. As a walk-on at Washington State we played some big games. I’ve already kind of been around it a little bit, but it’s been a good challenge for us to be able to go out there and compete.”



“Yeah, to add on that, I think it’s pretty cool,” Dent-Smith said, who was playing at the Division II level last year. “I was talking to one of my teammates and I was like, I hit the shot versus North Carolina, I would have turned last year and it was like my mom, my family in a row. So it was cool to kind of just see some fans and kind of like atmosphere that you dream about as a kid. So, just trying to embrace the moment. Just step into it and you know, help my team win. Ultimately, we split. But that’s a lot of work to do, so just continue to grind and just take those moments and just keep them.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Cal on Saturday, January 24th. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

“The Monty Cup, that’s where we were trying to get that going,” Smith said of the rivalry with Cal. “It’s just great. It’s great for Bay Area basketball. I mean, we’re still, two programs that are power four programs and we had a look, I gained a little respect this weekend. I think they beat North Carolina as we did as well and they played Duke pretty tough. Respect. I thought that they, I watched them in that game. I was like, they were very much in that thing and it was impressive after what we did today. So, it’s just a good game. It’s always Bay Area and it’ll, you know, being in the ACC I think we do have a little more national and even global profile. So watching us two compete will be fun.”

