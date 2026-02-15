Recap: Stanford men’s basketball falls to Wake Forest

Feb 14, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) handles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Wake Forest on the road by a final score of 68-63. Wake Forest small forward Juke Harris led the way for the Demon Deacons with 25 points and seven rebounds while guard Mekhi Mason had 10 points. Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie set the program freshman scoring record with 26 points and seven rebounds, giving him 541 points on the season. Stanford senior guard Benny Gealer (11 points) and redshirt sophomore forward Aidan Cammann (10 points & 11 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Cardinal. Wake Forest improves to 13-12 overall and 4-8 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 16-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Wake Forest-Saturday, February 14th

Wake Forest led Stanford 7–6 with 15:57 to go in the half. Ebuka Okorie got on the board for the Cardinal with a 3‑pointer and moved to 519 career points, setting a program freshman record.

Stanford led 17–9 with 13:37 remaining in the half. Okorie was up to eight points for Stanford and was on a heater.

Stanford led Wake Forest 29–26 with 3:42 to go in the half. Okorie continued to ball out for Stanford with 10 points, while Mekhi Mason had seven points for Wake Forest. Stanford was 6‑for‑15 from deep, and the 3‑ball falling proved crucial.

Stanford led Wake Forest 39–30 at halftime. Benny Gealer’s 11 points led Stanford, while Ebuka Okorie had 10 points. Aidan Cammann followed closely with nine points. Stanford closed the half on a 7–0 run over the final 2:08.

Stanford led Wake Forest 47–38 with 15:46 to go. Oskar Giltay rattled home a dunk attempt on the fast break as the ball bounced around and fell in. Okorie moved up to 16 points for Stanford after completing a three‑point play.

Stanford led Wake Forest 48–44 with 11:55 to go. Stanford had gone scoreless over the previous 3:08, while Wake Forest had not made a field goal in the last 3:37. The Demon Deacons crept back as Juke Harris reached 14 points.

Jaylen Thompson knocked down an unexpected 3‑pointer, and Stanford needed it badly. Stanford led Wake Forest 55–50 with 7:44 remaining in a tight game in Winston‑Salem.

Stanford led Wake Forest 60–55 with 3:30 to go. Okorie continued to shine for the Cardinal, scoring 24 points after a strong finish inside.

Wake Forest led Stanford 63–61 with 38 seconds left. The Demon Deacons took the lead after an inside bucket from Juke Harris. Stanford had possession, looking to answer.

Wake Forest defeated Stanford 68–63 at the final buzzer as they were able to put the game away at the charity stripe. It was a disappointing loss for Stanford in a Quad 1 opportunity. Juke Harris led Wake Forest with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Ebuka Okorie led Stanford with 26 points. Wake Forest shooting 28-32 (87.5%) from the foul line while Stanford shot 9-14 (64.3%) had a huge impact. Stanford needed to get to the line a lot more than they did.

To touch quickly on Wake Forest, this was a much-needed win for them. Even though they are not in NCAA tournament contention, they did not want to lose on their home floor. They’ve had a lot of close games this season against some quality teams. To put Stanford away behind a big game for Juke Harris gives them a lot of good vibes.

As for Stanford, this loss is a major bummer. They had a chance to add another Quad 1 victory to their NCAA tournament resume. A win here would have done a lot to help them get back into the NCAA tournament mix. While not fatal to their NCAA tournament hopes, a win in this game would have helped a ton.

What shouldn’t be lost in all this is Ebuka Okorie becoming Stanford’s highest scoring freshman, surpassing Todd Lichti’s freshman mark of 516 points. He’s been phenomenal all season long and has now put himself into the record books. With several games still to go, Okorie is on pace to shatter Lichti’s mark.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Cal on Saturday, February 21st. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

