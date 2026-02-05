Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball loses heartbreaker against No. 20 Clemson

Feb 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) looks to shoot against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 20 Clemson at home by a final score of 66-64. Clemson forward Nick Davidson led the way for the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds while guard Ace Buckner (11 points) and forward Chase Thompson (10 points) also scored in double figures. Stanford forward Aidan Cammann had a career-high 19 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals while guard Ebuka Okorie was right behind him with 18 points and two steals. Clemson improves to 19-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

“Yeah, tough one for our team,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “The result, but the effort was good. That’s, you know, obviously a good team. They’ve won 13 in a row on the road in the ACC and ranked 20th in the country and came down to, we gotta make some one-and-ones late. At least front ends of that would have helped a lot and can’t have a 94 foot foul, but I don’t want to be too discouraged. I mean, Oskar played a phenomenal game. He’s a freshman and he’s made so many plays like that to help us win tonight.

“But and then our late game, I probably should have called time out to give us a better chance, but it’s hard when Ebuka has the ball. Good things happen and he got a look that shooting, contested pretty hard. It could have been, nice if we could have got a whistle go our way, but it didn’t happen, but it’s definitely a better effort than we had our last game and we just, got to get out of it somehow.”

Clemson would lead 14-10 with 11:24 to go in the first half. Davidson had five points for Clemson while Ryan Agarwal had six points for Stanford. Both guys were in a nice flow early.

Clemson would continue to lead 24-19 with 7:10 to go in the half. Okorie was starting to get rolling a bit for Stanford with six points. Stanford was just 2-7 from 3-point range. They needed to get more of those shots to fall. Clemson also was out-muscling Stanford inside with a 12-6 edge on the glass.

With 2:47 to go in the half, Clemson led 26-24. Stanford was hanging around as Okorie was up to nine points on 3-6 shooting from the field and 1-1 shooting from 3-point range. It was a 2:36 scoring drought for Clemson, who called for time, hoping to right the ship.

Stanford would take a two point lead into the tunnel, leading 32-30 at halftime. Okorie found Cammann for a corner bucket to beat the buzzer. Okorie was up to 12 points for Stanford while Cammann had nine points and four rebounds. It was a by committee effort by Clemson as nobody had more than five points for them.

With 15:53 to go, Stanford led 37-35. Okorie found Oskar Giltay for a nice transition slam. That got Giltay on the board. Both teams were tied 5-5 in the second half. Stanford was 2-5 from the field in the half while Clemson was 2-3.

With 11:44 to go, Stanford led Clemson 43-42. Stanford had zero field goals in the last 2:35. Okorie (14 points) and Cammann (11 points) were in double figures for the Cardinal. Jestin Porter and RJ Godfrey were leading Clemson with eight points each.

“I mean, it’s a different scout of course,” Giltay said of facing a team without a dominant guy. “You know, everyone can have a good night and yeah, you gotta be really focused on every player and I think we did that well tonight. I think we defended way better, way more physical than last games. So, I think that went way better and I think we played way better than last games. We did good, better than before.”

Clemson would lead 53-46 with 9:18 to go. Clemson was on an 8-0 run over the last 1:31. Davidson was the first Tiger to reach double figures scoring with 10 points. Stanford called for time.

Stanford would rally to tie it up 58-58 with 5:28 to go. Cammann was up to 19 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal. He was making a huge impact on the game.

“Yeah, when we were scouting them, we knew that they were going to be a really physical team,” Cammann said. “We kind of hammered that in practice and I think, just kinda leaning into that and all the little things that we tried to do around the rim. It really helped.”

Down the stretch, Stanford would not quite be able to get over the hump as some missed free throws and unfortunate possessions made the difference. During a scramble on the floor, Kyle Smith was hoping to call timeout only for Jeremy Dent-Smith to take a corner jumper that he didn’t make. Ebuka Okorie also had a possession where he went downhill and didn’t finish and then Oskar Giltay missed the front end of a one-and-one. It was just that kind of night. 64-62 Clemson would be the final score as Okorie making a last second layup to beat the buzzer ended the game, padding his stats a bit.

“He was wide open, it was just a weird play,” Smith recalled of Dent-Smith’s shot. “They should have called, we called time out and was that was under two minutes? Should have been a timeout because we called it when we had the ball, but he shot it. Missed it. So we’re trying to call timeout off the loose ball and he got, when he had it, we called timeout. And so, no official there to, I guess, didn’t hear us or didn’t see me. I don’t know. He shot it. He didn’t hear it, but it doesn’t matter. In that situation, I called timeout from the bench and I don’t know who was in front of me, but we yelled timeout and they just played on. So, it would have been an endline out of bounds for us and you know, I’ll take Jeremy shooting a 14 footer to go up two or whatever. So yeah, we missed that one. We missed one-and-one, two one-and-ones and so we had our opportunities to go up a possession and get a stop, but we just didn’t quite get there.”

For Clemson, this was a good win for them. They are now 5-0 on the road in the ACC this season and over the last month have worked their way into the AP Top 25. They showed why they are worthy of that ranking and project to be a team that could make some serious noise in March.

“Yeah, just really proud of our game for finding a way to win this game,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said after the game. “I thought both teams played extremely hard. Stanford kids were aggressive. They got into us. I thought we did the same. Hard to score for both teams. Disruptive defensively. You know, super proud of some of my guys off the bench. Chase Thompson had a huge game for him. His best game at Clemson. Been waiting for a game like that from him. Even Dallas Thomas made a three, Ace Buckner was huge down the stretch. Those are good young players for us that made important plays in this game and Nick Davidson coming to California was, really happy for him. So, just proud of our team. Hard fought game against a very competitive, tough Stanford group.”

As for Stanford, this was a strong bounce back effort, but they came up a tad short. This is a game where you get reminded of why the little things matter. In tight games, every possession becomes more crucial and free throws become even more important. If Stanford makes a couple more free throws and has a couple better possessions, they likely pull this game out.

“We led, we hung in there and we had the lead,” Smith said. “We’re, top 20 team and went up six and weren’t, and they went down and got back tied. So, up six, we should have played a little better there. Wish we would have, you know, we gave them an offensive, we could have had the ball, got a miss, we kind of, give them an offensive board and give up an and-one, that kind of tightened it up.”

At this point, all that Stanford can do is learn from this game and end this current five game losing skid. There’s still plenty of season left and plenty of winnable games ahead. They just need to make sure they snap out of this skid as soon as possible.

On that note, Stanford’s next game will be on Saturday, February 7th at home against Georgia Tech. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM PT on ESPNU.

“They have some good talent,” Smith said of the Yellow Jackets. “Really long, two big guys in Ndongo and Sylla. Those two guys are, you’re gonna see a lot of athleticism and length inside and then really good perimeter defensive, Lamar Washington. So, it’ll be, they’re very, they’re gonna be tough. They play hard. Damon only gets them to play hard. So, we have to just keep grinding.”

