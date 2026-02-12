Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball powers past Boston College in Chestnut Hill

Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer scored a career-high 21 points. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill by a final score of 70-64. Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie had a cool 22 points, four rebounds, and five rebounds to lead the way while senior combo guard Benny Gealer had a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds on 6-13 shooting from 3-point range. Boston College center Boden Kapke was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 15 points and eight rebounds. Stanford improves to 16-9 overall and 5-7 in the ACC while Boston College falls to 9-15 overall and 2-9 in the ACC.

“Yeah, that was a great win for our program,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “Anytime this league you can win on the road, you have to do a lot of good things. We got off to a great start. Went up 14 in the first half. Were able to turn them over, but they kind of weathered that storm. And then Toews kinda took over the last 10 of the first half and played really well and I think he was six for six at one point, but his stat line is deceiving because I think he was getting in the paint and kicking out, making plays.

“And we went down three and then we had another little run there in that second half with, AJ Rohosy really helped us get some low post catches. Their guards played well all night, but getting some catches and finishing in there and we’re just able to find a way. And Hand going down probably didn’t hurt our cause. You know, hope he’s okay. Seemed like, I asked him after the game, but we kind of had, we had to have good play for almost everybody made. I can think of individual plays that everyone made in that game to kind of, what it takes to get a road win.”

Stanford led Boston College 15–12 with 10:31 to go in the half. The Eagles went on a 6–0 run over the previous 1:38. Fred Payne and Jayden Hastings each had four points for Boston College. Benny Gealer was on fire for the Cardinal with eight points.

Benny Gealer rattled home another triple. He had 11 points for the Cardinal as they led the Eagles 18–12 with 8:59 remaining in the half.

After getting up by as much as 14 points, Stanford found itself tied with Boston College at halftime, 34–34. Fred Payne led the Eagles with 10 points, while Benny Gealer (12 points) and Ebuka Okorie (10 points) led the Cardinal.

Boston College led Stanford 41–38 with 15:56 to go. Stanford had gone scoreless over the previous 2:14 and needed to get a bucket quickly.

Stanford led Boston College 49–43 with 11:27 to go. Benny Gealer was up to 15 points for the Cardinal as they went on a 9–2 run. Boston College had not made a field goal in the previous 5:07.



“Well, we turned them over, that gave us, you know, anyone’s a lot better in a broken field,” Smith said. “And so that, you know, in the half court. I thought and I was. You know, we I thought it’d be, it was hard enough in the half court, but we got some easier baskets. They will, they really cover the rim so well in the paint. So, like I said, AJ giving us some low post scoring there and they got him twice, they turned him over once on this thing, but we were also able to get a three when they covered down one time and Benny got one of his threes out of that and we got some, we’re just making pretty good decisions. So, they’re tough defensively, but I think the transition probably gave us the best chance.”

Stanford led Boston College 56–50 with 7:02 to go. Benny Gealer had 18 points while Ebuka Okorie had 16 points. Gealer was 5-for-11 from deep, and both players had been fantastic.

Stanford led Boston College 65–60 with 2:26 to go. Aidan Cammann hit a huge three-pointer to give him eight points, and Ebuka Okorie finished strong for his 22nd point. Stanford stayed in front, but Boston College continued to hang around.

Stanford defeated Boston College 70–64 in the final. A three-pointer by Benny Gealer served as the dagger as he finished with a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal. Ebuka Okorie was just ahead of him with 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists.



“He can guard, he can shoot, and he’s a good athlete, got long arms and he reminded me of a guy named Jamaree Bouyea, who played for us at USF, who’s in the NBA,” Smith recalled when asked how they found Okorie. “And I said Stanford could use a Jamaree Bouyea. And it’s awesome and Jamaree’s in the NBA, but Ebuka is a little better than Jamaree was as a freshman.”

For Stanford, this is a much-needed win as they try to get on the good side of the NCAA tournament bubble. They still have a lot of work to do, but this is a win they absolutely needed to get. As a I wrote in the preview, somebody needed to give Ebuka Okorie some help from beyond the arc and boy did Benny Gealer deliver the goods.



Up next for Stanford is a road game at Wake Forest on Saturday, February 14th at 1:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

