Recap: Stanford Men’s Basketball powers past Pitt

On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Pittsburgh 75-67. Stanford freshman guard Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal with 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists while senior guard Benny Gealer (12 points) and redshirt sophomore forward/center Aidan Cammann (11 points) also scored in double figures. Pittsburgh senior forward Cameron Corhen (22 points, 8 rebounds, & 4 assists) and senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. (19 points & 5 rebounds) were the top performers for the Panthers. Stanford improves to 17-11 overall and 6-9 in the ACC while Pittsburgh falls to 10-18 overall and 3-12 in the ACC.

“Yeah, that was a great win for our program,” Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “You know, that’s just a testament to this league that a team like that is, you know, has struggled to get wins. You know, that had a little tough stretch, but they got Notre Dame, who beat us, and we were, you know, go up seven in the second half and just couldn’t put them away and finally got some stops and then Ebuka really took over the game and it’s a nice to have a guy like that. But, great win for us. We had some guys make some contributions that probably won’t show up as much on the stat sheet, but after our Cal game where we felt like we had, our bench didn’t give us much, we had some good contributions from Donavin Young, Jeremy gave us good minutes, Oskar gave us good minutes, and then obviously sliding Jaylen Thompson into the starting lineup. He really had a big impact.”

Looking to give the team a bit of a spark, Smith decided to insert redshirt sophomore forward Jaylen Thompson into the starting lineup. Thompson did a nice job of bringing an immediate impact, getting a driving layup to give Stanford a 5-4 lead with 17:40 to go in the first half. Gealer also had a triple.

“You know what, I’m so proud of a guy,” Smith said of Thompson. “I’ve coached a long time, 30 plus years and I don’t know many guys that, just haven’t played a lot of minutes in his career, shows up to practice every day. Teammates really enjoy him.

“And I tell everyone when I say that, you know, my approach is to love them all. I don’t get to play them all and you know, try to stay ready and I think a lot of coaches will, you know, make cases not to play guys on the end of the bench. Like he’s not this, he’s not that. And it’s like, you know, sometimes, you know, sometimes we’re wrong. And sometimes it’s just not the right fit and to stay ready, you know, he had wrist surgery, missed like six weeks and kind of put, sent him out of the rotation, but he’s been coming on and helping us in games and he was up for the moment, so it’s gratifying as a coach and you know, that’s part of character development and to have guys with those stories is cool.”

With 15:38 to go in the half, Pittsburgh led 9-7 after a 3-pointer by Corhen. The Panthers were doing a nice job of coming out of the gates with good energy, showing no signs of being impacted by the travel.

After a second chance tip in by Corhen, Pittsburgh led 15-9 with 13:12 to go in the half. The Panthers continued to have momentum on their side. During the media timeout at 12:00, Smith was clearly looking to fire up his troops and get them going.

Eventually, Stanford would crawl back into the game, leading 30-29 with 3:24 to go in the half. The Cardinal were on a 7-0 run over the last 58 seconds as Gealer was up to 10 points.

At halftime, Pittsburgh led 34-32. Cameron Corhen was leading the Panthers with 14 points and six rebounds, while Barry Dunning Jr. and Nojus Indrusaitis each had seven points. Benny Gealer was the only Cardinal in double figures with 10 points. The Cardinal got down early but fought their way back into the game.

With 14:15 to go, Stanford led 47-44. Stanford was outscoring Pitt 15–10 in the second half to that point. The Panthers were on a 2:10 scoring drought. Okorie was up to 13 points for the Cardinal, while Gealer had 12.

Stanford would continue to stay in front 57-54 with 10:04 to go. Okorie was starting to get rolling for the Cardinal with 21 points and five assists, while Corhen had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. It remained a tight game at Maples, with both teams finding a nice offensive groove. Stanford had made five of their last six field goals, while Pitt had made three of their last three.

With 8:21 to go, Pittsburgh led 60-57 as the Panthers had pulled back in front on a 6–0 run, highlighted by a huge three-pointer from Indrusaitis.

Stanford would go back in front 65-64 with 3:50 to go. Okorie was doing it all for Stanford with 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He found Cammann for a nice and-1 before completing an and-1 himself. Stanford was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line, making the most of limited trips.



“My memory is not great, but I know that we were struggling to get any stops and I put Donavin in there and I thought Donavin, we had Donavin and Jaylen, kind of matching up with their wings, because they kind of, they looked the part where they’re switchable, can get to their 3-point shooting,” Smith said of what got them back in the game. “We were getting hit on penetration prior to that and a little bit, Aidan was having a hard time keeping guys in front there. We’re getting or in the ball screen coverage, we have penetration where we’re chasing our tail and Dunning hit some big shots. They got a high-low when we went zone. Got an and-1.

“So, I think Donavin kind of allowed us to play man down the stretch and he had some big offensive rebounds, big defensive rebounds. So, his, he did a good job. Oskar, I know he didn’t score tonight, but he was good in there, too. Using his size and defensively he was great. So, we needed it. We weren’t at our best defensively, but we were good in that stretch to get back in the game. If we don’t do that, if we’re just trading baskets, we’re not gonna get that thing done.”

“Yeah, I think, just going back to, you know, what we do is defend, rebound, take care of the ball,” Gealer added. “How to defend better, can’t turn it over, and then obviously we’re trying to rebound. Ebuka gave us, you know, a little solo run getting to the basket, you know, making tough plays, which you know, which always helps. So, it was a, you know, I think there was a few lead changes this game and like you said we were able to handle it and come out with the win.”

With 1:43 to go, Stanford led 71-67. Ebuka Okorie had taken over for Stanford, moving up to 32 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He knocked down a huge three-pointer and continued to carry the Cardinal.

“I noticed that like on defense, I noticed they were just trapping the ball screen,” Okorie said. “Like their big was really high up. So I was just making a simple play. Just hitting our bigs on the short roll and then just having trust in them to make the right play.”

After an airball from Gealer, Cammann cleaned it up, giving him 11 points and two rebounds. Stanford led 73–67 with 33.1 seconds to go.

“Yeah, that was a pass,” Gealer said with a wink. “But yeah, Aidan has been great for us. You know, starting that, I mean he’s been great all season, but that Wake Forest game, you know, he made that jump and then even in the Cal game he played really really well. Just you know, if he can stay aggressive and shoot it when he’s open and you know, when he’s aggressive it helps our team a lot, so I think his growth has been evident throughout the whole season and he’s gonna keep playing better and better and help our team.”

From there, Stanford would win 75-67. Ebuka Okorie took over for the Cardinal, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Stanford needed him to carry them across the finish line, and he delivered.

“I turned to Coach Shaw and I said, I don’t know what it is, but I think he’s got it,” Smith said of Okorie. “He’s just a confident guy, learns from his past mistakes, growth mindset, and he’s really trying to learn how to pick his spots. I’d say early in the season, it was like, go, go, go. And it’s like alright I’m gonna get 30 and you know, but now he’s starting to get assists. More assists. He doesn’t really turn the ball over. Rebounding, he’s had 19 rebounds the last two games. Someone must have told him he doesn’t rebound enough. So he’s just tackling it, trying to be the best he can is pretty amazing.”



This was a much-needed win for Stanford. While their NCAA tournament hopes appear to be faint, they would have been eviscerated had they lost this game. They absolutely had to win this game and to their credit they found a way to do it. Ebuka Okorie was the main reason why. He took the Cardinal on his back and did everything that was asked of him and more.

“I feel like we did well,” Okorie said. “Could have defended better, obviously. But I feel like I’m just proud of our team for just staying together and then just like building momentum at the end and being able to just get the win. Pulled through.”

As for Pitt, their rough season continues. To their credit, they gave Stanford a real fight, but in the end, they reminded everyone why they’ve only won three games in ACC play. As a team that is fighting to qualify for the ACC tournament, this loss really stings. With Notre Dame and Boston College also at 3-12 in league play and Georgia Tech at 2-13, the Panthers still have a chance to make the ACC tournament, but with each passing game, a win becomes more and more critical.

“Yeah, I’d say even like coming into the game, we try not to like underestimate any of our opponents,” Okorie said of Pitt. “And even like looking at some of their box scores, like they had a couple, like, a lot of their losses were some pretty close games. I forget who it was against, but I remember looking at some of their scores. So yeah, we just try not to underestimate any opponent we play. And even when we got down we just knew stay together, stay calm, and just keep playing to win.”

Up next for Stanford is senior day against SMU. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

“Yeah, I mean, the momentum helps obviously, but you know, it’s a complete new team SMU,” Gealer said looking ahead to senior day. “We gotta prepare for them. They got a ton of good players and they are a really good team. So just, we gotta do what we do. Stay true to ourselves. Defend, rebound, take care of the ball, and just be ready to have a, you know, hopefully have a big crowd, too on senior night…I’m trying to ignore it until it finally happens. But no, it’s been a good run. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard to beat Stanford. So just fortunate to have played here, great teammates, great coaches, and then just trying to be grateful and present, you know, through the end of the season and you know wanna, the best thing is winning for me. So if we can win games, I’ll be a happy man.”

