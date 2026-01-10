Recap: Stanford Men’s Gymnastics wins Cal Benefit Cup in Berkeley

Credit: Ben Parker (CardinalSportsReport.com)

On Friday, Stanford men’s gymnastics defeated Cal 320.100-309.700 to win the Cal Benefit Cup in Berkeley, opening the regular season for both teams. Stanford redshirt senior Nick Kuebler secured event titles in Floor Exercise (14.000) and Still Rings (13.900) to lead the way for the Cardinal. In Pommel Horse, Stanford sophomore Kiran Mandava took the event title with a score of 14.200. In the Vault, Cal senior Khalen Curry took the event title with a score of 14.050. In the Parallel Bars, Stanford junior David Shamah took the event title with a score of 13.750. As for the High Bar, Stanford junior Zachary Green took the event title with a score of 14.100. In five of the six events, a Stanford gymnast took the event title.

As for the overall event scores, Stanford as a team won four of the six events: Stanford defeated Cal in the Floor Exercise 54.800-51.550. Stanford defeated Cal in the Pommel Horse 54.400-50.650. Stanford defeated Cal in the Still Rings 52.450-50.400. Cal defeated Stanford in the Vault 55.200-53.700. Stanford defeated Cal in the Parallel Bars 52.700-48.750. Cal defeated Stanford in the High Bar 53.150-52.050.

When looking at the results overall, Stanford feels both encouraged by the win while also a good sense of motivation to improve. They are happy they came out with the win while also feeling like there is a lot to clean up. They had a several falls, especially in the high bar. That’ll certainly be something for them to work on.

“It was fine. It’s first meet, you know, just trying to get some of the nerves out,” Stanford head coach Thom Glielmi said after the meet. “We had some upgrades, meaning some guys added some of the difficulty. Some guys added some new difficulty, but we pulled some of the other difficulty out, stuff that we’ll add back in, but just want to see them, see how comfortable they are with some of the, some of the new elements.

“So, first meet of the year, fitness level was okay. That’s another reason why we pulled back a little bit with some of the difficulty we’ll be adding as we get more fit. You know, we want to make sure we are firing on all cylinders come April. So yeah, it was good. Some of the guys had international meets in the fall, so they’re, we pulled back with them and so they’re still coming back. That is why Asher was not in. And then we had, one of the guys had a little bit of a ding with body parts. So just taking him back slow. That’s Jun Iwai. So, but both of them should be able to add some more difficulty for us pretty much everywhere.”

“It feels great,” Kuebler said of the win. “Obviously, we have a lot of mistakes. And where we’re going, we’re going to be working on that when we get back in the gym and it’s always great to compete against Cal, whether we go down to Berkeley or they come up to Stanford, just because we’re so tight knit. It feels like two brothers competing against each other in a friendly game, which I don’t think other sports really feel, which is incredible.”

The star of the day for the Cardinal was definitely Nick Kuebler. He was excellent, winning two events on the day. In an opening meet, especially against a quality team like Cal, it’s important to have seniors set the tone and he did just that. He reminded everyone why he has been a part of three NCAA championship teams and won an individual national title as well (2023 Floor Exercise).

“I would say in terms of overall performance, I would say rings,” Kuebler said of what he felt was his best event. “Whenever I’m saluting, I always feel like I have a little boost of adrenaline. So, the strength always becomes easier and it’s just one of those events that you can really feel like you’re performing on and then coupling that with the stick at the end, is just like the cherry on top.

“And then in terms of event that I was proud of was high bar, even though I had a fall, because I put in some pretty big difficulty this year compared to previous years. And I was able to finish the routine strong even with that fall, which is one our core tenants on the team is if you fall, you’re not going to let the rest of the routine get away because since it’s a team sport, you can’t afford to be having more than one fall in the event.”

“Oh he did great,” Glielmi said of Kuebler. “Yeah, so he had a gap year last year. He took a year off. But he came back, like firing and he’s motivated. He’s a seasoned competitor. He was, you know, the NCAA floor champion. Yeah, he did great. Even though he had a fall. I don’t know how many falls did we have today? One, two, three. We had a good number of falls. So we clearly have a lot of room for improvement. Interesting, like Nick fell. He was doing a watered down set and then he ended up falling. And sometimes when we do that, they lose a little focus, they get a little too comfortable. So good learning experience there.

“But Nick did great. You know, rings he’s as strong as an ox and showed it. His landings were solid. He stuck every landing dismount he did. So that’s a big, that’s three tenths or that’s a six tenth swing for us.”

The Cardinal also can take comfort in knowing they won while not being at full strength. Their star Asher Hong was out as well as some other gymnasts. That gave others an opportunity to step in. That should make the Cardinal a deeper and more experienced team come April, which is when the NCAA championships will be. You can’t expect perfection in your first team meet of the season.

“It’s all learning experience,” Glielmi said of how he coaches the first meet of the season. “We’re using these competitions to get, you know, to peak in April. So that’s the goal is to, you know, they need to get in front of the judge. They need to see how they’re being scored. So there we a couple of routines today that I was really surprised did not score well. So it’s good for us to take back to the gym and we’ll address those errors. Some of them were I thought a little harsh. But, you know, the judges are evaluating and it’s not up to me. They’re the ones who are putting the score out, so we’ll have to adjust based on what the judges are doing.

“But as far as the first meet, yeah they, you know, there’s, you know, the fitness levels’ gonna keep going up, the difficulties gonna keep coming up, going up, the start values are gonna keep going up and then we also have more depth that’s ready to break on in. So I think what happened today, the guys saw, they really need to show up at the meets because some of the guys that warmed up, but didn’t compete, looked really good and I think the other guys saw that, so it’s gonna be a fun year.”

“Yeah, you know, it’s the beginning of the season, so obviously there are errors in the routine that I need to work through. But in general, the conditioning that we’ve done preseason made me look like my team feel pretty good,” Kuebler said. “So I’d say we’re pretty fit. And yeah, I mean, we got some good momentum in today. Obviously, it’s the beginning of the season, so errors are expected, but for me, I was able to push through and secure some, stuck landings even if 13s had a fall or something in there. So yeah, I was pretty happy with that.

“It’s definitely our kind of our pace setter. Wherever we start, we know that we’re only going up from there. So, the way we approached this meet today was, let’s start as far up as possible so we can just build some healthy momentum going into the rest of the season. Learn from our mistakes that we have today and capitalize on that in the gym.”



Touching more on Asher Hong, who has a 2024 Olympic bronze medal for Team USA, even though he was out, he was still very much involved in the meet. Cheering on his teammates and offering encouragement. That’s the kind of senior leadership every team needs.

“Oh yeah, he’s fantastic,” Kuebler said of Hong. “Not only has he accomplished many things like winning bronze at the Olympics. He’s also just an athlete that’s super hard-working and also trains incredibly smart and you can always feel his presence in the gym. Like today, even though he wasn’t on any events and he’s a big contributor when he is, he was just cheering up, cheering us on on the sidelines, which was fantastic. And yeah, it always feels like he has your back when you’re competing, which is fantastic to have, is someone who’s kind of a role model in the gym.”

Up next for Stanford is the Rocky Mountain Open at Air Force on Saturday, January 17th at 5:00 PM PT. Their first home meet will be the Stanford Open on Saturday, January 24th at Burnham Pavilion. Cal and Ohio State will also be competing.

“Definitely our team culture,” Glielmi said of what the biggest strength of the team is. “The guys are in it for each other. It’s a very good standard in the gym. The expectation is high. This is what really made us shift, you know, back eight years ago where we saw this big jump in how we were able to show up on the national level and start taking home some championships. It was because of the team culture and that’s what has been really great this year is everyone’s in it for each other and prepared and pushing each other, but supporting each other, calling each other out. It’s just really professional and productive and fun.”

